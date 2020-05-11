Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
One of the most disturbing stories of 2020 now looks even worse. Spanish radio stations in Florida were polluted w/misinformation & racist conspiracies in order to pit Latino voters against Af Americans. Published in Oct by @PatriciaMazzei & @jennymedina. https://t.co/Au9avC4ttn— Jodi Kantor (@jodikantor) November 5, 2020
@ NBCNews.com, Nov. 5, 8:30 pm UTC
Three current defense officials revealed the defense secretary has prepared a resignation letter, according to NBC News. The report also says that as Esper’s tenure may be coming to an end, he is helping members of Congress draft legislation that will strip names of Confederate leaders from military bases “in a move that could put him further at odds with President Donald Trump.” (Twitter.com summary)
The article is by Victor Davis Hanson. Lindsay has a long thread on Twitter with his own spin on it as replies to this tweet:
"Two, they worry little about popular pushback because they assume that their money, loaded surveys, and Internet and media cartels create, rather than reflect, public opinion."
This is the enemy.https://t.co/V8FCaZePCv
By Eric Levitz (don't know if he wrote the hyperbolic headline, though)
This is a terrific piece, but surprised this thinking didn't register among liberal analysts before the election-- when polls consistently show progressives only make up around 25% of the electorate.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 5, 2020
Can't win a majority with 1/4 of the country. https://t.co/EGG2J8SrOV
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — When John Blaguski first heard about a proposal to build an affordable housing complex near his home in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, Wis., his mind drifted to stereotypes of crime-ridden, shoddily constructed projects.
“If I wanted to live by low-cost housing people,” he wrote in an email to the mayor at the time, “I would have stayed in Milwaukee County.”
But now, eight years after a legal battle forced the city to allow the development to proceed, Mr. Blaguski, 62, said he regretted his visceral opposition.
By David Daley @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 4
While the race for the White House is sorted out across tight midwestern battlegrounds, Republicans can already claim an important victory further down the ballot. The GOP held state House and Senate chambers across Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Kansas, and many other key states. This ensures a dramatic edge when it comes to redrawing new state legislative and congressional maps next year, following the completion of the census count [....]
100,000 new coronavirus cases: On the day after the election, the U.S. had a record number of new infections.https://t.co/Cz0tDhCk5R— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 5, 2020
The first thing we do, let’s kill all the pollsters. The smart money may still be on Joe Biden to eventually prevail as the 2020 presidential election winner, but I’ve seen enough to declare the polling industry, and its cousin, “probabilistic election forecasting,” as the biggest losers.
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
Flower in the Garden State: New Jersey Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sale and Use in a Landslide https://t.co/kfojNzR0aJ pic.twitter.com/EdGxeLdkyR— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) November 4, 2020
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.https://t.co/WiBNvorUiw pic.twitter.com/XuSREVmK44
@ BBC News, 15 minutes ago Pictures here.
Austrian police are searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that killed four people.
Seventeen other people have been wounded - some seriously - after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening.
One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, and one was arrested.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an "Islamist terrorist".
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:12pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:16pm
I am seeing evidence of conspiracy theorizing and disinfo. galore going on about the count from all sides:
And keep in mind that many had warned that was one major Trump plan all along: make everyone distrust the process? So double check your facts before "j'accuse!" or you are doing what "they" wanted...
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:43pm
From Mr. Fact Checker Extraordinaire His Self, on PA count:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:46pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:03pm
One of Yglesias's true talents is contrarianism in support of nuanced understanding. He's doing it here with some of the places I myself have been going:
but unfortunately he's not ready to offer any splainers yet: But probably for reasons that have not been as prominent in The Discourse.
I see some of his commentariart is equally interested, like this, hopefully someone will eventually dig up more
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:30pm
Biden didn't face serious 3rd Party candidates.
(nor potentially vote tampering)
Candidate Vice President Popular vote Percentage Electors
Hillary Clinton Tim Kaine 1,367,716 46.44% 10
Donald Trump Mike Pence 1,322,951 44.92% 0
Gary Johnson William Weld112,972 3.84% 0
Evan McMullin Mindy Finn 53,076 1.80% 0
Jill Stein Howie Hawkins 36,985 1.26% 0
Dan Vacek Mark Elworth, Jr. 11,291 0.38% 0
Darrell Castle Scott Bradley 9,456 0.32% 0
Alyson Kennedy Osborne Hart 1,6720.06% 0
Rocky De La FuenteMichael Steinberg 1,4310.05% 0
Mike Maturen (write-in)Juan Muñoz 2440.01% 0
OtherRegistered Write-in 3030.01% 0
UnregisteredWrite-in 26,7160.91% 0
Total 2,944,813 100% 10
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 3:47pm
contra Yglesias:
And after thinking on what Yglesias said, many of the Dem or otherwise liberal voters of Oregon and Washington and Minneapolis would know that Biden does not at all agree that police should be defunded but that they should get MORE funding and training. Hence a vote for Biden among voters of OR and WA or Minneapolis who know more up close and personal the far left of BLM wanted, and would have probably paid more attention what Biden was saying about it for that very reason, could very well be a vote against "defund-ies" and for "law and order". And they may have heard such chants from protesters such as "fuck Joe Biden" and they may also realize that Trump fuels the problem with his rhetoric and by doing such things as sending in Feds.
But in many other less liberal places in the country, there may have been low info swings who bought into spin that Joe Biden was simpatico with "defund the police". And to think that most Dems agreed with the sentiment.
So I am still very much into believing what Tim Ryan says in the WSJ. It is a major reason, maybe the major reason, for the downticket and local losses by Dems, if not affecting the vote for/against Biden as much.
Edit to add: a reminder that Minneapolis has already worked through this and "defund the police" is already a kaput issue there.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 5:50pm
Mutable Joe in England has been avidly following the American election horse race game on CNN as a substitute for regular sportscasts and tweeting regular running commentary every day. Here is his latest:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 5:56pm
so how Mutable Joe saw it:
finishing up with a retweet with what Dave and Mark said:
and finally, this:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:31pm
something new and refreshing in the demographic games, Ted Lieu throwing the Asian-American card out there:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 6:01pm
Explaining vote count slowdown
As seen on twitter: Donald's only remaining path to 270 is losing 65 lbs - good luck with that.
Odd: so much of 2016 revolved around hookers, porn stars, and Hispanic immigrants, and here we are in 2020 waiting for Vegas hookers and Mexican roommaids to put Joe in the White House.
Turns out the fence they built around the White House was to keep Trump in. Appears two days silence is his record, doctors say affecting him worse than Covid. Meanwhile Twitter stock fell by 20%.
To combat certain shortcomings voting by mail this year, election officials are exploring voting by fax in 2022.
Several hundred illegal immigrants were captured after as waking into voting lines that snaked across the border.
With GOP retaining control of the Senate, Democrats are considering outsourcing the filibuster to CNN's election coverage team. McConnell is apparently ready to negotiate and compromise.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 6:03pm
all great finds!
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 6:05pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 6:03pm
^ this one not a parody
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 6:07pm
Annette's a star American historian at Harvard (a Thos. Jefferson expert and author of best seller histories including "The Hemingses of Monticello")
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 6:22pm
Daniel Dale on Trump statement:
Ken White:
and related
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 6:50pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:16pm
more Beschloss:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 8:56pm
former Obama spox:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:36pm
The Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:40pm
"Radio Free Tom" Nichols:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 8:03pm
Mitt Romney, 13 minutes ago:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:43pm
OMG, Brad Parscale!
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:49pm
Joe Biden, 22 min. ago & 1 hr. ago
Kamala Harris retweeted the above and added this:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:57pm
including a few hours earlier:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 8:10pm