Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
By David Daley @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 4
While the race for the White House is sorted out across tight midwestern battlegrounds, Republicans can already claim an important victory further down the ballot. The GOP held state House and Senate chambers across Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Kansas, and many other key states. This ensures a dramatic edge when it comes to redrawing new state legislative and congressional maps next year, following the completion of the census count [....]
100,000 new coronavirus cases: On the day after the election, the U.S. had a record number of new infections.https://t.co/Cz0tDhCk5R— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 5, 2020
The first thing we do, let’s kill all the pollsters. The smart money may still be on Joe Biden to eventually prevail as the 2020 presidential election winner, but I’ve seen enough to declare the polling industry, and its cousin, “probabilistic election forecasting,” as the biggest losers.
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
Flower in the Garden State: New Jersey Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sale and Use in a Landslide https://t.co/kfojNzR0aJ pic.twitter.com/EdGxeLdkyR— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) November 4, 2020
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.https://t.co/WiBNvorUiw pic.twitter.com/XuSREVmK44
@ BBC News, 15 minutes ago Pictures here.
Austrian police are searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that killed four people.
Seventeen other people have been wounded - some seriously - after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening.
One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, and one was arrested.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an "Islamist terrorist".
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
What to expect from right-wing media if Biden winshttps://t.co/uBuP3gNHgg— CJR (@CJR) November 3, 2020
Obama upended Bush’s Middle East. Trump upended Obama’s Middle East. The Middle East is not as much in the headlines today as it was a few years ago, but this election could upend it all over again. https://t.co/aJSE0HPDzC— Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 2, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 2, 2020
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Oct. 29 at The Atlantic, by Christian Paz
excerpt
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:16pm
Hokum: "America, we’re really at the crossroads of either self-governance or being dependent on the government—and Hispanics know very well which decision they need to be making.”
Cubans gravitate towards right wing authoritarians, like Batista or Trump, with those on the in having the opportunities for graft and corruption. Miami-Dade is nearly half Cuban and has one of the highest violent and property crime rates in the country. Florida is the motherlode of scams. Cubans resent Hispanics of Mexican origin, think they are better than them, and if Cubans say Mexico is corrupt, when has Cuba ever not been corrupt?
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 3:33pm
It seems to me that one the problems of immigrants who have become citizens of all kinds of Hispanic backgrounds may have a more Republican-leaning ideology because it agrees with the reasons they immigrated, including starting their own businesses. And the immigrants of all kinds of Hispanic backgrounds who only have a green card are probably the more Democratic leaning as they come for the ability for earned income, to send remittances to others at home, they are not able to vote and haven't the luxury of time of thinking about such things. Furthermore the latter have seen how the DACA kids have been treated trying to become full citizens. So it's: why bother?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 6:07pm
On the contrary, domestic small business stocks took a hit from expectation Republicans holding the Senate will block Biden domestic infrastructure investments:
"Anticipation that a Republican Senate would keep a tight grip on the government’s purse strings meant less enthusiasm for smaller companies. The Russell 2000 index of small capitalization stocks — which tend to be more domestically focused firms whose businesses depend largely on activity in the United States — drastically underperformed the gain for larger stocks."
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 7:43pm
I wasn't talking logical! I was talking ideology.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:54pm
Yglesias/Vox on topic:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:07pm
What they are describing in this article very much reminded me of the two "Prosperity Gospel" evangelical churches in my Bronx zip code, which here seem to be most popular with Caribbean immigrants (we don't have many Mexicans or Cubans, nor Venezuelans or any other South Americans; we do have lots of Dominicians, and plenty of Puerto Ricans and Jamaicans, who dominate and help elect Democrats, but are pretty pro-police. Along with Chinese, Koreans, Indians, Irish, Russians, Pakistanis, Egyptians...Koreans have their own Christian church, the ones I have met do strike me as Republican types but can't know for sure. There's a Buddhist temple as well! Covid may have sunk them all, tho...) I mention all the ethnicities because this thought also struck me--I can't think of a single person I've met in this neighborhood that I think would support "socialism". They all to a one seem to be into capitalist pursuits.
Miami-Dade Hispanics helped sink Biden in Florida
By Beth Reinhard & Lori Rozsa @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 4
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:25am
Published Oct. 25, dateline Miami
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:04am