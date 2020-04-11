Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Wild ass time's... Eh?
Here's a snip from his Prime Members-Only Article from today
at 6:05 p.m ET/ 6:05 p.m. PT... I couldn't have said it better.
Folks, Let's Get It the Fuck Together
If you are not a member, with this link you can read the complete article
but will not have access to other members-only articles or benefits.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/folks-lets-get-it-the-fuck-together/sharetoken/
"Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the presidency and making Donald Trump only the fourth President to be rejected by the country in a bid for a second term in office in 108 years. Biden will have a decisive popular vote win and his party will maintain control of the House of Representatives. This is a big fucking deal. And ending Trump’s Presidency is an incredibly important accomplishment for the future of this country. That is something to savor.
It wasn’t easy. You may think it should have been. I do too. But it wasn’t. It was really hard. And the Democrats have done it. Yet I look around and I see Democrats crestfallen, wracked with self-doubt, falling into their established internecine exchanges of blame and recrimination. This is something deep in the modern Democratic psyche. We know that. I kept thinking of this classic Godfather scene where Vito Corleone slaps around the whiny self-pitying Johnny Fontaine."
I’m seeing recriminations about how this or that part of the campaign was mishandled. It’s like a festival pity-party of self-womping. Biden and his supporters had one job: get to 270. We’re likely to see that happen in the coming hours. " //end snip//
Josh is quite right, ya' know.
~OGD~
Comments
Three words that every American heard during the summer while a frightening and unprecedented worldwide pandemic was going on, they were the main problem:
Defund the Police.
A rout of the Dem party happened down ticket allover the nation.
Few in the Dem party had enough of a spine to say (couldn't even do it to the many bored white elite kids directing a lot of the activities): no, sorry, more anarchy is not what we need right now.
Lots of voters don't like Trump. But they want law and order right now. Many of those who split their ticket probably think Trump is very responsible for fanning the flames. They want police, though, so they didn't vote for local Dems who said nothing or offered excuses. Security is #1 basis of civilization.
Any other analysis looks silly to me comparatively, it's like BLIND.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:32pm
Measure J Results: What We Know So Far About The Measure
To Dedicate Some County Funding To Anti-Jail Efforts
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:28am
Hey Arty... Don't miss this previous post...
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:43am
Thanks for the link.
Biden cobbled together a coalition
The majority of whites were not coming along
Over 40% of whites came along
10% of Black women did not come along
90% of Black women joined the coalition
20% of Black men rejected the coalition
80% of Black men came along
Overall, a majority of Latinos came on board.
Biden had a powerful message.
If a Black man tells you that he doesn't care if Trump is a racist, he may not be gettable.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:54pm
You're welcome ... rmrd0000
Thanks for chiming in... The ol' Dag Blog sure isn't what it used to be.
What I looked like when we started... And now...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:55am
A great movie script - super congenial clever kid gets to go to the prom with the cutest girl in school as long as he keeps quiet the whole time, doesn't talk to his buddies nor her, and for God's sake don't think the girl likes him cuz she's just mad at her ex- who she (not-so-)secretly still likes even tho he's a complete douchebag and bosses/knocks her around. And the after-party? Fuggidaboudit, the kid can take a raincheck til next decade.
That's our Joe, that's our party, that's us. Joe's big path to the WH came when he got totally rejected in the early primaries, but the elders, powers-that-be, buddies who were tired of losing took him to a back room and said, "look, you're an alright guy - when you're not talking". And from then on Joe took their advice, their contributions, success, all under the condition he quit like thinking he was actually there to *do* something, give ideas, lead... Stand there and look pretty. And he sure does.
Meanwhile, yes, we've been humiliated - our 2018 women's revolution went flat, our pivot to key races went bust, our exit from the Trump years floundered in a street revolution and a pandemic, neither of which we could control nor use to our advantage, even as our opponents seemed untouched by them no matter how bad they fucked it up. And then they rammed a humiliating Supreme Court pick throu instead of their deserved impeachment trial, just to make it clear who knew how to wield power effectively.
We're now sitting in the castle, but we don't exactly know how we got here, nor quite what people expect us to do. I mean, sure, we can try to rule - but we know the barons and dukes and court seers are waiting outside the door, maybe not to defenestrate us - we're too useful as a figurehead when the real power lies with the nobles and the parliament - and the courts with their hangmen, oh yes - but to make sure none of our decrees actually take effect. Oh, and it doesn't seem like the people really like us that much anyway, so maybe these guys are doing us a favor?
Sure, I'm celebrating in the way that narrowly missing a head-on collision at night and pulling off the road shaking and lightly sobbing is "celebrating". But it's not like I have any vision of the "great things" we can accomplish that i did 4 years ago, affirmation of Grrrl power and a champion of health care and someone who knew how to thread the complexities of policy among the hyenas, such as "tragic but necessary". Instead it's him, it's us, failing 3 times but getting put in "charge" anyway, with the admonition, "don't touch anything - and don't talk so much". Feel the power.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/04/politics/2020-election-senate-majorit...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:08pm
Say what ever you want about me but I'm happy that the pile of shit with the unbearable stench is likely gone but I'm just as happy I did nothing to help the pile of shit with the barely tolerable stink win. I used to say I have hope, maybe just a fool's hope, but hope. I no longer have any hope.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:04pm