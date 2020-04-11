Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Wild ass time's... Eh?
Here's a snip from his Prime Members-Only Article from today
at 6:05 p.m ET/ 6:05 p.m. PT... I couldn't have said it better.
Folks, Let’s Get It the Fuck Together
If you are not a member, with this link you can read the complete article
but will not have access to other members-only articles or benefits.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/folks-lets-get-it-the-fuck-together/sharetoken/
"Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the presidency and making Donald Trump only the fourth President to be rejected by the country in a bid for a second term in office in 108 years. Biden will have a decisive popular vote win and his party will maintain control of the House of Representatives. This is a big fucking deal. And ending Trump’s Presidency is an incredibly important accomplishment for the future of this country. That is something to savor.
It wasn’t easy. You may think it should have been. I do too. But it wasn’t. It was really hard. And the Democrats have done it. Yet I look around and I see Democrats crestfallen, wracked with self-doubt, falling into their established internecine exchanges of blame and recrimination. This is something deep in the modern Democratic psyche. We know that. I kept thinking of this classic Godfather scene where Vito Corleone slaps around the whiny self-pitying Johnny Fontaine."
I’m seeing recriminations about how this or that part of the campaign was mishandled. It’s like a festival pity-party of self-womping. Biden and his supporters had one job: get to 270. We’re likely to see that happen in the coming hours. " //end snip//
Three words that every American heard during the summer while a frightening and unprecedented worldwide pandemic was going on, they were the main problem:
Defund the Police.
A rout of the Dem party happened down ticket allover the nation.
Few in the Dem party had enough of a spine to say (couldn't even do it to the many bored white elite kids directing a lot of the activities): no, sorry, more anarchy is not what we need right now.
Lots of voters don't like Trump. But they want law and order right now. Many of those who split their ticket probably think Trump is very responsible for fanning the flames. They want police, though, so they didn't vote for local Dems who said nothing or offered excuses. Security is #1 basis of civilization.
Any other analysis looks silly to me comparatively, it's like BLIND.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:32pm