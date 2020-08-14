Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This Seattle protest has nothing to do with police, it has to do with harassing owners of property in a gentrifying neighborhood in Seattle, and it's being played up a lot by right-wing users on Twitter:
100,000 new coronavirus cases: On the day after the election, the U.S. had a record number of new infections.https://t.co/Cz0tDhCk5R— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 5, 2020
The first thing we do, let’s kill all the pollsters. The smart money may still be on Joe Biden to eventually prevail as the 2020 presidential election winner, but I’ve seen enough to declare the polling industry, and its cousin, “probabilistic election forecasting,” as the biggest losers.
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
Flower in the Garden State: New Jersey Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sale and Use in a Landslide https://t.co/kfojNzR0aJ pic.twitter.com/EdGxeLdkyR— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) November 4, 2020
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.https://t.co/WiBNvorUiw pic.twitter.com/XuSREVmK44
@ BBC News, 15 minutes ago Pictures here.
Austrian police are searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that killed four people.
Seventeen other people have been wounded - some seriously - after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening.
One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, and one was arrested.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an "Islamist terrorist".
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
What to expect from right-wing media if Biden winshttps://t.co/uBuP3gNHgg— CJR (@CJR) November 3, 2020
Obama upended Bush’s Middle East. Trump upended Obama’s Middle East. The Middle East is not as much in the headlines today as it was a few years ago, but this election could upend it all over again. https://t.co/aJSE0HPDzC— Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 2, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with crossbow https://t.co/BwZ3Vfqe4I— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 2, 2020
I recall this kind of conflict was a major theme of a couple episodes of "Shameless" on Showtime a couple years back. The eldest daughter, Fiona, wants badly to climb out of the "white trash" life she was born into, scrapes together a way to buy a small apt. bldg. to rehab when an opportunity appears out of the blue and becomes a landlord, puts sweat equity into it and has to deal with similar accusations, protests and trouble. Even though she herself comes from the local "trash" who couldn't afford the rents she will charge.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:02am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 7:05pm
Rav is a 19 year old Sikh whose family got rich after emigrating to Canada, from which he has concluded white privilege is actually a fallacy.
He is now an expert on not only "injustice, anarchy and violence", but also on race, music, literature and culture and writes for Murdoch publications.
by NCD on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:01pm
Appreciate you pointing that out. But to me that makes him all the more Interesting to read. Means he has "influencer" status. Getting published by Foreign Policy at 19 when there are tons of more experienced writers begging for work is no small feat. Certainly comparatively Newt Gingrich is no longer much of an influencer except with old crochety "get off my lawn" types (that said, I do believe that the WSJ editorial board still speaks to and for a significant audience of people with power in society.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:03am
The following story reminds me of a divide between far left activists and liberals and the Democratic party. One which I don't see addressed very much. The latter very much supports "the Feds", i.e., the F.B.I. and the federal prosecutors in pursuit of many instances of Trumpco breaking down the rule of law. But the latter also shows little vocal support of the very same pursing anarchist activity. Either staying silent or actually being supportive of ant-Fed activity like attacking Fed. courthouses, because those attacking are presumed to be part and parcel of the BLM movement:
You're either for the Federal rule of law or ya ain't. If ya ain't, you are aligned with the libertarian ethos which traditionally aligns with the Republican party ethos. (This is also the main reason that they are not supportive of Feds investigating and prosecuting Trumpco.)
I suspect this situation is eventually going to change now that the Democrats' vice presidential candidate is a former district attorney and state attorney general.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:31am
another example of those evil Feds preying on extremists:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:57am
Chicago this evening:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:43pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:03pm
Surprise, even tho they are part of the Deep State working against Donald Trump, FBI thinks burning police cars is not a good thing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:34pm
It also seems they are proud of "Operation Legend" and are promoting it publicly.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:37pm
yeah here's proof that this is definitely a meme that the Trump campaign is planning to pound, hoping to get some of those suburban wimmin voters:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:37pm
The Portland crew just won't go home at night, they are addicted to war on the streets:
Don't they see how counter productive this might be? How the end game might be that fellow citizens might vote for more police, not less?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:09am
Black Republican woman running for Congress from MD, with video ad attacking Baltimore's failed government:
Kimberly Klacik @kimKBaltimore
US House candidate, MD-7
Republican Congressional Nominee in MD-District 7. ProTrump. Anti-Squad. Zero Tolerance for Corruption. TERM LIMITS, no lifelong pensions. Vote Nov 3rd KimKForCongress.com
Currently has 174,900 followers on Twitter
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:37pm
She is running against Kweisi Mfume to replace the late Elijah Cummings. She doesn't live in the district, but promises to move there if she wins
https://www.baltimoresun.com/politics/bs-md-pol-whos-who-district-7-klacik-20200205-tpuj4p6ofng25e6p5i4oisxvgy-story.html
But, she does have Twitter followers.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52pm
The point is: her campaign operatives know it's an issue that resounds with many swing voter types and even possibly some normally loyal Dem types like are featured in the ad saying it's crazy want to want to defund police. And she probably has real savvy campaign operatives, paid for with big Republican donations. We should all be grateful the talented operatives of the Lincoln Project are volunteering their time to be on Biden's side this go round. I note they avoid touching the defund police and BLM topic-how strange, NOT. NOT because it's better not to go there until at least the election is over! It's the economy and the pandemic, stupid, and throw in Trump corruptino. Republicans wil be glad to distract to the police/BLM topic because they know they can catch some important votes this way.
If you don't think it resounds, go back and check out some of those Twitter followers, can't all be right wing nut cases.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:00am
I'll wait for the election results.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:05am
I doubt she's going to win, that's not the point. (And it will prove nothing to me if she loses.)That's not the point of those funding her either. Those Twitter followers and the buzz from them are the point. Their point is: it is okay to be afraid of what many BLM radicals are demanding, see even this black woman from Baltimore feels the same way enough so to run for Congress to change it. And stressed: it's okay to vote for a Republican even if you are black. Which translates to if you are white but don't like the idea of defunding police and want to vote for a Republican that does not support the same, does not mean you are a racist
Here meme is being supported for the possibility of it's effect on national races allover.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:17am
Mfume on personal experience with the police.
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2020/06/22/kweisi-mfume-police-brutality-legislative-priorities-interview/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:33am
I think it's called wisdom from experience:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:05pm
I follow this guy because he has a keen interest in art, he's a financial advisor who lives in NJ but loves NYC, calls the latter "his city." He's socially liberal but loyally pro-Israel so I suspect he's a swing voter. He mostly doesn't tweet about politics but he just tweeted this:
Were he a resident of NYC, this would be an example of your classic voter for Giuliani and Bloomberg for mayor.
Certainly he and his wife would be excellent examples of "suburbanite" voters this time around.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:27am
If he is voting for Giuliani and Bloomberg, what makes him a swing voter?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:58am
huh? How the fuck do you think they became mayor of NYC? Tons of registered Democrats voted for them!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:06pm
From his twitter feed
He refers to a tweet about Chris Christie criticizing Kasich as "fantastic"
I am not seeing where this guy is a swing voter
https://twitter.com/NoahPollak
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:25pm
Chris Christie said it, must be true, amirite?
And you think a guy who contributes to the Beacon Is what we mean by a "swing voter"? I hear the mushrooms are really good during lockdown season.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:36pm
Uh, cuz everything about him makes him seem Dem liberal? But if the Dem pols can't do their job, he'll swing the other way?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:07pm
Reminds me of this very publicly known very experienced Dem whose recent statements illustrate your point quite well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:27pm
and my takeaway from all of this: I think it would be very helpful for the national offices this time around if more Dems spoke out like this about the mismanagment of big cities. Not just surretipitously leave them out of convention talk, but actually acknowledge the problem and say they are into helping fix it.'
I have even seen some of the more troubled mayoralties say they would like some kind of help from the Federal government at this time but unfortunately at this time all they get is offerings of exactly the wrong thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:35pm
Sista Souljah, indeed - but dead babies are more important than chilling but mostly empty rhetoric.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:38pm
speaking of Sister Souljah, I see the line of thinking here being pursued by rmrd is in denial of the reality that four Republicans were invited to speak at the opening of the Democratic convention last night. He should be complaining to organizers how they let the enemy in? Talk about being in a bubble...in the bubble of the olden daze when everyone just voted party line
and WTF was evil about voting for Bloomberg, seems to me many in the Dem party were begging him to run for president on the Dem ticket not so long ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:50pm
Bloomberg was critical to Biden's acceptance - the Daddy (Warbucks) Figure couldnt cut it, validating Joe as the good enough not-Bernie - all his lukewarmness forgiven. (just please don't make me have to listen to another mawkish tale about Beau - he died at 46 after 6 years of illness, not tragically ať 13 nor in a freak accident bringing rescue items to Yugoslavia or Africa. I.e. people die all the time.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:11pm
I can't tell parody anymore.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:40am
what the Financial Times saw:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 12:16am
unless one's goal is to get Trump re-elected in order to start a revolution, it's just plain dumb to attack suburbanites and liberal gentry types over their privilege or some such; just hold it in until the November election is over for chrissake. Nothing such types are screaming they want accomplished is going to happen within a couple of months:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:16pm
especially you don't do this in the Midwest where you need all the friendlies you can muster and people will simply not cotton to this kind of public shaming, you are not in Portland, Dorothy, they don't get that coastal type stuff, they don't even get it when they see it in a movie unless they have higher education. Frank Luntz knows, these are the swing type people he's had in focus groups for decades. Just because they told the pollster they support your protest doesn't mean they are ready to be drafted for the front lines.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:27pm
Libertarian magazine helps give Biden/Harris "Sister Souljah moment buzz" they need to capture more of the suburban wimmin swing vote:
I imagine Kamala doesn't care if it's a fair representation or not until after the election.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:50pm
update Nov. 4, ALAS
Some Suburban Strongholds Swing Back to G.O.P. in N.Y. and Across U.S.
Republicans are ahead in key congressional races in New York State, mirroring a national trend of apparent success in winning back swing districts.
By Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4, 2020 Updated 7:38 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 7:46pm