Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Alright, you worms, taps playing 6:30a.m. reveille - get out there and blog, mix it up, do some damage. "Taxi's waiting, blowing it's horn, dawn is breaking it's early morn, already I'm so antsy I could die..." Stir it up, little darling, stir it up, right now... Ok, enough soundtrack - let's do what needs doing. Make the GOP cry.
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
Flower in the Garden State: New Jersey Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sale and Use in a Landslide https://t.co/kfojNzR0aJ pic.twitter.com/EdGxeLdkyR— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) November 4, 2020
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.https://t.co/WiBNvorUiw pic.twitter.com/XuSREVmK44
@ BBC News, 15 minutes ago Pictures here.
Austrian police are searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that killed four people.
Seventeen other people have been wounded - some seriously - after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening.
One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, and one was arrested.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an "Islamist terrorist".
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
What to expect from right-wing media if Biden winshttps://t.co/uBuP3gNHgg— CJR (@CJR) November 3, 2020
Obama upended Bush’s Middle East. Trump upended Obama’s Middle East. The Middle East is not as much in the headlines today as it was a few years ago, but this election could upend it all over again. https://t.co/aJSE0HPDzC— Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 2, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 2, 2020
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with crossbow https://t.co/BwZ3Vfqe4I— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 2, 2020
My story today: QAnon had Russian help even before it took that name. https://t.co/zf8FehXYy0— Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) November 2, 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur via pressdemocrat.com, Nov. 1
GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.
Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said. Schools and kindergartens will remain open.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
A big difference from 2016? 2018's barnburner election with all the new female representatives and all the new Dems in state offices taken to keep an eye on the malfeasance.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:57am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:23am
The elaboration in his second tweet is the thing:
To pay so much attention is being complicit unless you're like a law student.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:49am
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:55pm
ugh Florida again
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:57pm
Think waiting in line is bad? Lightweight - back when we were young, we waited for days...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:09pm
Biden won all 5 votes in Dixville Notch.
Historic
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/11/03/dixville-notch-new-hampshire-votes-unanimously-for-joe-biden/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:31pm
But Trump won Millsfield 16-5 as 2nd midnight voting township - hope that's not a repeat performance.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:57pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:35pm
Now this is an interesting point, re: 28-yr. old Miami voter who switched at the last minute from Trump to Biden. Is he more of a "normal" human being than us political junkies? Gets one thinking on the principles on which modern democracy is based--not just elites get to decide--and then back to our own founders, who feared "populism" almost as much as monarchy and taxation without representation:
To be honest, I think of this point a lot here on Dag reading some of NCD's comments in particular. When he gets into his rants on how stupid a large part of our population is. Part of me agrees, but part of me reacts like this: that's very undemocratic and elitist of us.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:57pm
When he gets into his rants on how stupid a large part of our population is.
I thought that was more often me. And yes, I'm an elitist but I still support democracy even if I think "those people" are making stupid choices
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:05pm
Blind political junkies not able to see they are part of the problem that Trump merely exacerbated:
The only polling that should be allowed is by geographic location and party registration, none of that other shit. American Floridians. Period. If there is ethnic or racial or religious tribalism, last thing you want is politicians pandering to it.
I find this racist and disgusting.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:55pm
p.s. i.e., An American of lily white mayflower ancestry is perfectly capable of being vehemently anti-communist Cuba! An American of of Cuban ancestry is perfectly capable of being a raving far left socialist. What does their DNA have to do with it?!!!
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:59pm
good point, nonetheless it should be clear by now that one of the candidates would not give a damn about what you are saying and the other would:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:04pm
Don't declare a mandate but the Republicans won't hesitate to do just that.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:20pm
Talk about gerontocracy. Six more years. He's @ 78 now. Currently with bruised hands and lips, probably from overdosing on blood thinner.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:20pm
78? If only he was the age of the candidate you've been stumping for it wouldn't be a gerontocracy?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:33pm
by gerontocracy i mean all together sooo many really elderly running the country. If you have 1 here, 1 there, in good shape, okay, but in all of the power posts? I mean even Nancy Pelosi, she's 80. But at least she's snappy and with it. McConnell, not so much, looking ready to go downhill fast to me. Sen. Feinstein already there if one believes the gossip. Everyone ages different, but when all of them are old, percentages of becoming the falling and not getting up lady, as it were, are much higher. I can say it, I'm Medicare age, hung around with mostly older people my whole life, and I know the truth.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:42pm
oh and I gotta say it makes me uncomfortable to describe me as "stumping for" Biden. I just thought he had the best chance of appealing to the most important swings in the electorate. But there were others I felt could do that as well, Warren, for example, if she could get past the "leftie" label incorrectly laid on her. Klobuchar probably could have grown into it, too, I guess.
If I "stump" at national level, it's for ones I think can win over more than they alienate, that's all it is.
I really expect very little from a president. because they really DO have to try to represent everyone, or they get the kind of divisive mess we have now. If they can bring in a cabinet as competent as Bill Clinton's, I'm amazed and thrilled. I'm still amazed at what they managed to do .( Edit to add: comes to mind that Gore as a V.P. was an unusally active participant, added a lot of mojo.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:54pm
Just to be clear I deliberately used stumping and not spinning. There's a difference. There are a lot of too old people in the federal government, Feinstein is an egregious example. I just found it a little incongruous to bring it up now with McConnell at 78 when Biden is 77, and in my opinion is also showing the effects of age. Covid was a god send for him. I think he'd be in a different position if he had to vigorously campaign
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:14pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:35pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:42pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:51pm
By Ryan Lizza & Daniel Lippmann, basically confirms what Joe said here about worrying whether he'll leave office if he loses:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:10pm
1 GOP Senator down!
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:14pm
hah, looks like Lincoln Project has a kill list they are gonna tick off:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:29pm
geez NC-11 must be a district full of horribly nutty conservatives, remind me to stay away if I ever visit the state again. Col. Moe Davis, a really nice guy personality-wise, anti-Trump, but rather centrist (for example, formerly lead prosecutor at Gitmo!), lost against this raving lunatic 25-yr.-old right-wing troll Cawthorne:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:15pm
ugh the bummer thing about Twitter is that people you follow point out bad juju you might otherwise not see:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:25pm
The above is officially a meme, this is a big shot @ The Root:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:07pm
Cool. Did we kill Christ yet? Always hated how Jews got cred for that, when it was our hit. Whypipple - 3500 yrs of successful shit disturbing. Mongols couldn't manage, nor the Persians. We built this city on rock and roll!
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:45pm
Wasn't it Romans, i.e. Italians? Seems to me the real white people hated the Italians when they immigrated here. Don't think they really count as white people
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:15am
Shhhh! Next you'll be saying Greek people aren't really white and stuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:56am
PS - understanding Black pipple
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/how-the-two-party-system-obscures-t...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:57pm
We're stuck with Senator Lady G, all the donations in the world couldn't defeat him
Trying to think glass half full, he flip flops like no one else can...who knows where he will flip next
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:30pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:38pm
Nate Silver a few minutes ago on the new electoral college paths
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:43pm
Edit to add: I don't vouch for the accuracy of the exit poll quoted above, I just posted the tweet for the snarky nature of Williams' comment
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:51pm
¿No se habla Español?
With no headway with the FL Cubans community? Come on, guys - these are the demographics you said we're yours, natural, the next generation tide...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:41pm
I saw that too. But it had extra info, that made it confusing as hell, that Hillary did phenomenally better than Joe, percentage wise. So is it a ton of extra turn out of Trump fans that didn't vote before, or what? Or they just fell in love with Trump? A friend mentioned devout Catholicism and abortion, but that doesn't fit with supporting Hillary, so that's not it:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:51pm
Again, woke Dems assumed endless immigration would signal a Dem majority into the next millennium. Didnt quite work out that way...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:00am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 6:57am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:21am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:30am
NPR makes the old college try but Trump fans won't believe anything they say, of course:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:50am
Biden might as well lose if Dems don't have the Senate, which it appears they won't, not even 50-50. McConnell would be sure nothing anyone would notice would get done, and the 'bad' would be blamed on Joe.
Dems would get killed in the midterms as lefties and minorities wold say "Biden did nothing for me, I won't bother to vote", leading to President Donald Trump Jr. in 2024, with a GOP House and Senate and SCOTUS. Progressive revolution delayed to 2030s or beyond.
Saddest story, appears Melania may have to do 4 more years of Whine House Christmas decorating.
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:54am
Lol on Melania
Republicans will be trying to take away pre-existing condition coverage next week. They could overturn Obamacare.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:02am
Didn't realize MI and WI tilting to Biden, with Maine he doesn't even need Nevada to get to 270. DACA youth may be saved for another election cycle.
Biden could reverse the environmental disaster etc executive orders, and perhaps Dems won't get routed in the midterms, if "our voters is learning", see Belafonte's essay in NYT.
With our slave state pandering Senate, 2 per state, the hopes of taking the senate appears slim, if not even an incompetent TV addicted TV host, climate arsonist, pandemic spreading, lying con man and blowhard keeps the Red states voting white.
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:17am
It's really working out as the smart people were predicting, and Trump and GOP knew too-- the big urban centers that that will turn otherwise swing states depend on counting vote-by-mail. Both sides knew this, that's what all the vote-by-mail brouhaha and crooked postmaster is all about. The Dems are ready with the biggest smartest team of lawyers about that ever. And they don't think much of their adversaries' skills so far.
Biden expected all of this too.
Benefit to having him being the candidate: he knows and is friendly with both sides of the aisle of the Senate and what they really think and what they can bear and what they can't.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:36am
You know, got me thinking about how we all used to think governors made better presidents. But in this particular case where we have nut case non politician Drumpf trying to hold the office hostage, maybe it works out better having two Senators trying to get him out of there.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:39am
Back to the urban vote in swing states. Midwest places like Milwaukee and Detroit metro areas--this is why the pro-Trump rappers thing was so dangerous near the end. Every single black male vote there matters. If they stay home it matters, ask Hillary. Can turn the whole state. Likewise the votes in suburbs of these areas--every single one equally important--they are mostly "white flight" suburbs, people who are not necessarily that racist but don't enjoy inner city "quality of life". The surburban lady who doesn't like Trump's crudeness but at the same time doesn't enjoy people from the inner city coming and breaking her front windows. (Wauwatosa rioting-that was soooo frightening to me, if it continued, I could see that turning the whole state of Wisconsin, especially after Kenosha.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:53am
I agree the Senate is more important than the presidency as to to reality EXCEPT THAT we have a nut case troll populist president driving the country nuts over bullshit culture wars every single day. And then because this president is so popular with the 1/3 conservative of the country precisely because he's so good at stoking culture wars, Republican Senators without spines kowtow to his crap. They see it as this choice: be Jeff Flake or be in the Senate.
It's like a "which poison is worse?" situation.
Groups like The Lincoln Project formed precisely to try to solve this problem of hijacking. Remains to be seen if they were successful.
FURTHER: if successful, they would be defining the new post-Trump Republicanism, and we don't really know what they want in the end. I don't know that, nobody does (beyond them being more liberal along culture wars lines) because they have so far focused only on defeating Trump and his submissive minions. I.E., we don't know what they favor in things like economic and foreign policy, the reality stuff.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:13am
Agree. see my comment above, seems Biden may come out on top afterall.
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:20am
oh look here's two people agreeing with rmrd's favorite pundit, Glenn Loury about the close election pickle we are currently in:
Expecting a thread hijacking now...
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:17am
Good details on current mail vote issues
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 9:57am
A short while ago on CNN TV they reported a White House leak about Trump having a terrible temper tantrum late last night. I don't remember who was reporting, doesn't matter anymore as he's doing it now in Twitter:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:22am
George Conway to Drumpf:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:24am
I am a little surprised at the whiny victimhood nature of his reaction so far, I thought he might exhibit a little more tough confidence, even if fake. Maybe his psyche is already coming to terms with the idea of his own primetime news TV show as a better alternative for him to the oval office? Certainly the victim persona sells better in that milieu.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:30am
Rick Wilson retweeted on the USPS thing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:32am
Hard to believe Republicans have been stealing elections for over 100 years now
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blocks_of_Five
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:38am
Trump campaign was livid when Fox News called Arizona for Biden — and tensions boiled over on-air
By Sarah Ellison @ WashingtonPost.com, November 4, 2020 at 8:23 a.m. EST
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:45am
Mitch:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:07am
Looking like GA is becoming a swing state very much like Wisconsin, likewise with geographically segregated populations and urban area suburbs more mixed
Likewise looking like it might be a bad idea electorally if angry BLM protesters went and broke windows in suburban Atlanta (as in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee) and other things like burn police cars in suburban Atlanta either. (I also have this suspicion Keisha Lance-Bottoms might agree with me)
In Atlanta’s all-important suburbs, election officials scramble to finish counting votes
By Reis Thebault and Haisten Willis @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 4
Because of the electoral college, presidential elections lately have hinged on a a very few voters in swing states, it's just the way it is. You don't want to loose, you pander to them instead of alienating them. Been arguing that point here on Dag since forever, seems like with some people it just doesn't sink in. (Obama got it, he had his own Sister Souljah moments back in his first primary, many have long forgotten.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:31am
he's the Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Here's a very Wisconsin editorial, this is the way most think there:
Edit to add: that editorial goes for special interest groups, too. Like say, BLM. Not common there to cotton to bullying by activist groups or mobs unless they're Packer fans
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:52am
Trumpers claiming more votes than voters in WI. Actually 500k more registered voters than votes fast. Next state...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:59am
oh it's going to the courts, no doubt about that, everyone knew that it would
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:03pm
Meanwhile to keep you sated on the local news....
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:08pm
hey, the 500K number is a problem everywhere, what a coincidence:
Waiting on a crack from Andrew Yang, the maths guy
Edit to add Daniel Dale's second reply to prez tweets:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:16pm
Trying to make the Prez disappear. Seems it's working.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:09pm
on CNN the lady anchors are wisely pointing out that in 2016 he won Wisconsin by about the same tiny margin and wasn't bitching then
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:09pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:54am
A very partisan Dem presidential candidate could not have done that:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:18pm
In other news, the population of the United States increases by a few million every year. The population increase from 2008 to 2020 was about 30 million.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 3:39pm
Charles Blow blowing his top?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:22pm
Confirms what Bob Bauer said here, that this time, they are the ones that are unprepared incompetents:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:27pm
Biden wins in Wisconsin
Wins despite BLM activity in Kenosha.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 3:43pm
CNN: Michigan for Biden
Up by 60k votes
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 4:09pm