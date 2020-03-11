    Election Day Clean Sheet

    By PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:20am |

    Alright, you worms, taps playing 6:30a.m. reveille - get out there and blog, mix it up, do some damage. "Taxi's waiting, blowing it's horn, dawn is breaking it's early morn, already I'm so antsy I could die..." Stir it up, little darling, stir it up, right now... Ok, enough soundtrack - let's do what needs doing. Make the GOP cry.

    A big difference from 2016? 2018's barnburner election with all the new female representatives and all the new Dems in state offices taken to keep an eye on the malfeasance.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:57am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:23am

    The elaboration in his second tweet is the thing:

    To pay so much attention is being complicit unless you're like a law student.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:49am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:55pm

    ugh Florida again


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:57pm

    Think waiting in line is bad? Lightweight - back when we were young, we waited for days...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:09pm

    Biden won all 5 votes in Dixville Notch.

    Historic

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/11/03/dixville-notch-new-hampshire-votes-unanimously-for-joe-biden/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:31pm

    But Trump won Millsfield 16-5 as 2nd midnight voting township - hope that's not a repeat performance.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:57pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:35pm

    Now this is an interesting point, re: 28-yr. old Miami voter who switched at the last minute from Trump to Biden. Is he more of a "normal" human being than us political junkies? Gets one thinking on the principles on which modern democracy is based--not just elites get to decide--and then back to our own founders, who feared "populism" almost as much as monarchy and taxation without representation:

    To be honest, I think of this point a lot here on Dag reading some of NCD's comments in particular. When he gets into his rants on how stupid a large part of our population is. Part of me agrees, but part of me reacts like this: that's very undemocratic and elitist of us.

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:57pm

    When he gets into his rants on how stupid a large part of our population is.

    I thought that was more often me. And yes, I'm an elitist but I still support democracy even if I think "those people" are making stupid choices


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:05pm

    Blind political junkies not able to see they are part of the problem that Trump merely exacerbated:

    singing @MarcACaputo's song here, but pollsters gotta start spending $$$ to break out Cuban/Puerto Rican/Venezuelan etc instead of just "Hispanic" vote in Florida

    — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) November 4, 2020

    The only polling that should be allowed is by geographic location and party registration, none of that other shit. American Floridians. Period. If there is ethnic or racial or religious tribalism, last thing you want is politicians pandering to it.

    I find this racist and disgusting.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:55pm

    p.s. i.e., An American of lily white mayflower ancestry is perfectly capable of being vehemently anti-communist Cuba! An American of of Cuban ancestry is perfectly capable of being a raving far left socialist. What does their DNA have to do with it?!!!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:59pm

    good point, nonetheless it should be clear by now that one of the candidates would not give a damn about what you are saying and the other would:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:04pm

    Don't declare a mandate but the Republicans won't hesitate to do just that.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:20pm

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

    — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 4, 2020

    Talk about gerontocracy. Six more years. He's @ 78 now. Currently with bruised hands and lips, probably from overdosing on blood thinner.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:20pm

    78? If only he was the age of the candidate you've been stumping for it  wouldn't be a gerontocracy?


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:33pm

    by gerontocracy i mean all together sooo many really elderly running the country. If you have 1 here, 1 there, in good shape, okay, but in all of the power posts? I mean even Nancy Pelosi, she's 80. But at least she's snappy and with it. McConnell, not so much, looking ready to go downhill fast to me. Sen. Feinstein already there if one believes the gossip. Everyone ages different, but when all of them are old, percentages of becoming the falling and not getting up lady, as it were, are much higher. I can say it, I'm Medicare age, hung around with mostly older people my whole life,  and I know the truth. laugh


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:42pm

    oh and I gotta say it makes me uncomfortable to describe me as "stumping for" Biden. I just thought he had the best chance of appealing to the most important swings in the electorate. But there were others I felt could do that as well, Warren, for example, if she could get past the "leftie" label incorrectly laid on her. Klobuchar probably could have grown into it, too, I guess.

     If I "stump" at national level, it's for ones I think can win over more than they alienate, that's all it is.

    I really expect very little from a president. because they really DO have to try to represent everyone, or they get the kind of divisive mess we have now. If they can bring in a cabinet as competent as Bill Clinton's, I'm amazed and thrilled. I'm still amazed at what they managed to do .( Edit to add: comes to mind that Gore as a V.P. was an unusally active participant, added a lot of mojo.)


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:54pm

    Just to be clear I deliberately used stumping and not spinning. There's a difference. There are a lot of too old people in the federal government, Feinstein is an egregious example. I just found it a little incongruous to bring it up now with McConnell at 78 when Biden is 77, and in my opinion is also showing the effects of age. Covid was a god send for him. I think he'd be in a different position if he had to vigorously campaign


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:14pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:35pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:42pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:51pm

    By Ryan Lizza & Daniel Lippmann, basically confirms what Joe said here about worrying whether he'll leave office if he loses:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:08pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:10pm

    1 GOP Senator down! 


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:14pm

    hah, looks like Lincoln Project has a kill list they are gonna tick off:

    @CoryGardner #COSen

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 4, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:29pm

    geez NC-11 must be a district full of horribly nutty conservatives, remind me to stay away if I ever visit the state again. Col. Moe Davis, a really nice guy personality-wise, anti-Trump, but rather centrist (for example, formerly lead prosecutor at Gitmo!), lost against this raving lunatic 25-yr.-old right-wing troll Cawthorne:

    His first tweet as a member-elect pic.twitter.com/wV5DEomrig

    — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) November 4, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:15pm

    ugh the bummer thing about Twitter is that people you follow point out bad juju you might otherwise not see:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:25pm

    The above is officially a meme, this is a big shot @ The Root:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:07pm

    Cool. Did we kill Christ yet? Always hated how Jews got cred for that, when it was our hit. Whypipple - 3500 yrs of successful shit disturbing. Mongols couldn't manage, nor the Persians. We built this city on rock and roll!


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:45pm

    Wasn't it Romans, i.e. Italians? Seems to me the real white people hated the Italians when they immigrated here. Don't think they really count as white people


    by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:15am

    PS - understanding Black pipple

    https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/how-the-two-party-system-obscures-t...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:57pm

    We're stuck with Senator Lady G, all the donations in the world couldn't defeat him

    Trying to think glass half full, he flip flops like no one else can...who knows where he will flip next


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:30pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:38pm

    Nate Silver a few minutes ago on the new electoral college paths


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:43pm

    Is that racist or antiracist? https://t.co/RhkBsXCOEy

    — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) November 4, 2020

    Edit to add: I don't vouch for the accuracy of the exit poll quoted above, I just posted the tweet for the snarky nature of Williams' comment

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 10:51pm

    ¿No se habla Español? 

    With no headway with the FL Cubans community? Come on, guys - these are the demographics you said we're yours, natural, the next generation tide...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:41pm

    I saw that too. But it had extra info, that made it confusing as hell, that Hillary did phenomenally better than Joe, percentage wise. So is it a ton of extra turn out of Trump fans that didn't vote before, or what? Or they just fell in love with Trump? A friend mentioned devout Catholicism and abortion, but that doesn't fit with supporting Hillary, so that's not it:

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:51pm

    Again, woke Dems assumed endless immigration would signal a Dem majority into the next millennium. Didnt quite work out that way...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:00am

