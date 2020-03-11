    Election Day Clean Sheet

    By PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:20am |

    Alright, you worms, taps playing 6:30a.m. reveille - get out there and blog, mix it up, do some damage. "Taxi's waiting, blowing it's horn, dawn is breaking it's early morn, already I'm so antsy I could die..." Stir it up, little darling, stir it up, right now... Ok, enough soundtrack - let's do what needs doing. Make the GOP cry.

    A big difference from 2016? 2018's barnburner election with all the new female representatives and all the new Dems in state offices taken to keep an eye on the malfeasance.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:57am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:23am

    The elaboration in his second tweet is the thing:

    To pay so much attention is being complicit unless you're like a law student.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:49am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:55pm

    ugh Florida again


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:57pm

    Think waiting in line is bad? Lightweight - back when we were young, we waited for days...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:09pm

    Biden won all 5 votes in Dixville Notch.

    Historic

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/11/03/dixville-notch-new-hampshire-votes-unanimously-for-joe-biden/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:31pm

    But Trump won Millsfield 16-5 as 2nd midnight voting township - hope that's not a repeat performance.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:57pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:35pm

    Now this is an interesting point, re: 28-yr. old Miami voter who switched at the last minute from Trump to Biden. Is he more of a "normal" human being than us political junkies? Gets one thinking on the principles on which modern democracy is based--not just elites get to decide--and then back to our own founders, who feared "populism" almost as much as monarchy and taxation without representation:

    To be honest, I think of this point a lot here on Dag reading some of NCD's comments in particular. When he gets into his rants on how stupid a large part of our population is. Part of me agrees, but part of me reacts like this: that's very undemocratic and elitist of us.

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:57pm

    When he gets into his rants on how stupid a large part of our population is.

    I thought that was more often me. And yes, I'm an elitist but I still support democracy even if I think "those people" are making stupid choices


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:05pm

    Blind political junkies not able to see they are part of the problem that Trump merely exacerbated:

    singing @MarcACaputo's song here, but pollsters gotta start spending $$$ to break out Cuban/Puerto Rican/Venezuelan etc instead of just "Hispanic" vote in Florida

    — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) November 4, 2020

    The only polling that should be allowed is by geographic location and party registration, none of that other shit. American Floridians. Period. If there is ethnic or racial or religious tribalism, last thing you want is politicians pandering to it.

    I find this racist and disgusting.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:55pm

    p.s. i.e., An American of lily white mayflower ancestry is perfectly capable of being vehemently anti-communist Cuba! An American of of Cuban ancestry is perfectly capable of being a raving far left socialist. What does their DNA have to do with it?!!!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:59pm

    good point, nonetheless it should be clear by now that one of the candidates would not give a damn about what you are saying and the other would:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:04pm

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

    — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 4, 2020

    Talk about gerontocracy. Six more years. He's @ 78 now. Currently with bruised hands and lips, probably from overdosing on blood thinner.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:20pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:35pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:42pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:51pm

    By Ryan Lizza & Daniel Lippmann, basically confirms what Joe said here about worrying whether he'll leave office if he loses:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:08pm

