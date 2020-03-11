By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3

The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.

The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]

Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.