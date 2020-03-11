Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:42pm
more voodoo zeigeist and what's good for the goose is good for the gander:
Let's go whole hog and let everyone tear down whatever public art they feel like tearing down at the moment.
And defund the police!
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:58pm
Omen of the future? If Biden wins, all BLM-related artwork will be attacked? And why should police care?
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:04pm
Police would care if Trump is reelected? Trump would care?... about anything but Trump?
by NCD on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:46pm
I couldn't stop laughing. I want to see some of the BLM people pulling down statues explain how this is wrong. The best argument they have is Statues for me but not for thee. The X for me but not for thee is the argument for the times
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:55pm
Graffiti and property destruction is nothing new
A memorial to Emmett Till had to be replaced and made bulletproof because the previous sign was used for target practice
https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2019/10/20/this-emmett-till-memorial-was-vandalized-again-again-again-now-its-bulletproof/
There is a subset of society willing to destroy property.
With current surveillance systems, there is a change that the criminals can be caught.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 5:04pm
There is a subset of society willing to destroy property.
And a large if not a majority of them are BLM protestors
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:38pm
From the WaPo
The majority of BLM protests were peaceful
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/10/16/this-summers-black-lives-matter-protesters-were-overwhelming-peaceful-our-research-finds/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:50pm