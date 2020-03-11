Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Alright, you worms, taps playing 6:30a.m. reveille - get out there and blog, mix it up, do some damage. "Taxi's waiting, blowing it's horn, dawn is breaking it's early morn, already I'm so antsy I could die..." Stir it up, little darling, stir it up, right now... Ok, enough soundtrack - let's do what needs doing. Make the GOP cry.
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.https://t.co/WiBNvorUiw pic.twitter.com/XuSREVmK44
@ BBC News, 15 minutes ago Pictures here.
Austrian police are searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that killed four people.
Seventeen other people have been wounded - some seriously - after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening.
One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, and one was arrested.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an "Islamist terrorist".
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
What to expect from right-wing media if Biden winshttps://t.co/uBuP3gNHgg— CJR (@CJR) November 3, 2020
Obama upended Bush’s Middle East. Trump upended Obama’s Middle East. The Middle East is not as much in the headlines today as it was a few years ago, but this election could upend it all over again. https://t.co/aJSE0HPDzC— Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 2, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 2, 2020
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with crossbow https://t.co/BwZ3Vfqe4I— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 2, 2020
My story today: QAnon had Russian help even before it took that name. https://t.co/zf8FehXYy0— Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) November 2, 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur via pressdemocrat.com, Nov. 1
GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.
Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said. Schools and kindergartens will remain open.
By Dirk VanderHart @ opb.org, Nov. 2
Bracing for the possibility of political violence stemming from Tuesday’s election, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is declaring a state of emergency in the Portland area and readying National Guard troops for potential deployment.
Brown announced Monday that she’d use her authority to declare an emergency from 5 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the second time in two months that the governor has declared an emergency in preparation for possible violence.
Filed from Kabul Nov. 1 & updated Nov. 2 @ 12:24 am
On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Fear the Taliban’s Toll Collectors https://t.co/41mk8LS5t8— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 2, 2020
Comments
A big difference from 2016? 2018's barnburner election with all the new female representatives and all the new Dems in state offices taken to keep an eye on the malfeasance.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:57am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 8:23am
The elaboration in his second tweet is the thing:
To pay so much attention is being complicit unless you're like a law student.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:49am
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:55pm
ugh Florida again
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:57pm
Think waiting in line is bad? Lightweight - back when we were young, we waited for days...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:09pm