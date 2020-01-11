    Biden v. Trump on Twitter

    By artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:20am |

    Comments

    That said, lest anyone get the wrong impression who Trump is courting right now, there's a lot of faces of color on the top of Trump's twitter feed right now. He's especially supporting Joe Collins III running against Maxine Waters. And this:

     

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:30am

    and sleepy at the same time? amazing:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 5:54pm

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 6:08pm

    People's House (the "Archie" Bunker?)

    White House prepares new barrier,

    "Make America Gated Again"


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 8:18am

    "Archie" Bunker video in time for voting

    https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/11/03/white-house-fence-2020-election-tsr-vpx.cnn


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 4:19am

    Stealing his #MAGA meme laugh:

    I have always believed you can define America in one word: possibilities. And I refuse to postpone those possibilities any longer.

    There is so much we can achieve as a nation with Donald Trump out of the White House.

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 2, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:03pm

    Trump vs Koreastan: Pop goes the Weasel


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:27pm

    Maggie Haberman has been noting by retweeting that Trump speaking today seems to be on a tear about celebrities, reassuring himself and the fans that he is king of celebrities, no brighter star than him, like these

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:41pm

    Lincoln Project just retweeted WHAT KAMALA JUST TWEETED @ 11:11 pm ET:

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 11:17pm

    ^ Joe just retweeted Kamala too.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 11:19pm

    The Golden Rule


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:04am

    I am suspecting they all know, including he who is trying to come to terms with the idea; from his last stop tonight:

    Not that it will all end quickly or easily, everyone's probably gonna go through a lot of strum and drang first. But there seems to be a supreme amount of confidence in all anti-Trump circles tonight.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:13am

    Nate Silver now too:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:47am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:01am

    Latest Comments

    more