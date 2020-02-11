(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.

Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.

As the crowd shouted "Sleepy Joe" -- the President's nickname for former Vice President Joe Biden -- Rubio shot back: "Shhh! Don't wake him up!"

Which, well, OK. Maybe he got caught up in the moment.

Except that Rubio went way, way further. Referencing a caravan of Trump supporters who attempted to force a Biden bus traveling from San Antonio to Austin, Texas, off the road, the senator said this:

"We love what they did, but here's the thing they don't know: We do that in Florida every day. I love seeing the boat parades ... We thank all the great patriots."