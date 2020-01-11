Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The issues we’re facing are far bigger than any political party.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020
It’s why I’ll be a president for all Americans — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike — because I believe we must work together if we’re going to get anything done.
I LOVE TEXAS! pic.twitter.com/EP7P3AvE8L— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
What to expect from right-wing media if Biden winshttps://t.co/uBuP3gNHgg— CJR (@CJR) November 3, 2020
Obama upended Bush’s Middle East. Trump upended Obama’s Middle East. The Middle East is not as much in the headlines today as it was a few years ago, but this election could upend it all over again. https://t.co/aJSE0HPDzC— Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 2, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 2, 2020
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with crossbow https://t.co/BwZ3Vfqe4I— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 2, 2020
My story today: QAnon had Russian help even before it took that name. https://t.co/zf8FehXYy0— Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) November 2, 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur via pressdemocrat.com, Nov. 1
GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.
Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said. Schools and kindergartens will remain open.
By Dirk VanderHart @ opb.org, Nov. 2
Bracing for the possibility of political violence stemming from Tuesday’s election, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is declaring a state of emergency in the Portland area and readying National Guard troops for potential deployment.
Brown announced Monday that she’d use her authority to declare an emergency from 5 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the second time in two months that the governor has declared an emergency in preparation for possible violence.
Filed from Kabul Nov. 1 & updated Nov. 2 @ 12:24 am
On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Fear the Taliban’s Toll Collectors https://t.co/41mk8LS5t8— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 2, 2020
When a Justice Department lawyer exposed the agency’s secret role in drug cases, leadership in the intelligence community retaliated.
By Ronan Farrow @ NewYorker.com, Oct. 30 online, audio version available, and Nov. 9 print
Scoop: Billionaire Trump supporter Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot, endorses the idea of a pro-Trump TV venture if Biden wins. https://t.co/RATCUCKdRq— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) November 1, 2020
By Burl Gilyard @ tcbmag.com, Nov. 1, with photos
Downtown Minneapolis has been largely abandoned since last spring. But on a Wednesday night in late August, a raucous round of looting and window smashing hit the Nicollet Mall like a handful of grenades. Amid the chaos, Brit’s Pub in the 1100 block was set ablaze.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
That said, lest anyone get the wrong impression who Trump is courting right now, there's a lot of faces of color on the top of Trump's twitter feed right now. He's especially supporting Joe Collins III running against Maxine Waters. And this:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:30am
and sleepy at the same time? amazing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 5:54pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 6:08pm
People's House (the "Archie" Bunker?)
White House prepares new barrier,
"Make America Gated Again"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 8:18am
Stealing his #MAGA meme :
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:03pm
Trump vs Koreastan: Pop goes the Weasel
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:27pm
Maggie Haberman has been noting by retweeting that Trump speaking today seems to be on a tear about celebrities, reassuring himself and the fans that he is king of celebrities, no brighter star than him, like these
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:41pm
Lincoln Project just retweeted WHAT KAMALA JUST TWEETED @ 11:11 pm ET:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 11:17pm
^ Joe just retweeted Kamala too.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 11:19pm
The Golden Rule
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:04am
I am suspecting they all know, including he who is trying to come to terms with the idea; from his last stop tonight:
Not that it will all end quickly or easily, everyone's probably gonna go through a lot of strum and drang first. But there seems to be a supreme amount of confidence in all anti-Trump circles tonight.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:13am