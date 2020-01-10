[PART III is here, 8/23 thru 9/26 (with links to Part I & II at the top]

Intro before posting the latest ad after the jump, about Lincoln Project's latest plans, from Can Joe Biden Steer Debate Night Back to Reality?

Schmidt, a former top Republican strategist, and his colleagues at the Lincoln Project are doing their best to make sure Trump arrives onstage off-balance. For months the group has been getting under Trump’s skin with digital and TV ads. It will be ramping up the mind games before Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland. “We hear from people in the Trump campaign and in the White House all the time now. The leaks are endless. And these people tell us what he reacts to,” says Rick Wilson, another of the Lincoln Project’s cofounders. “The thing that he’s really mad about right now is that the campaign is broke. We’ll be talking about that. We’ll be talking about the fact that he’s losing in the swing states. Legally, we can’t speak to the Biden campaign directly. But we will be speaking very directly to Donald Trump in the coming days.”