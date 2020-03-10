    Lincoln Project going for the throat when the enemy is down

    By artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:45am |

    Via the loquacious Steve Schmidt:

    .@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    continued in comments

    continued in next comment


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:51am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:54am

    More Steve waxing florid:

    Titanic hit the iceberg at 1140 pm. There was a slight shudder. Most passengers were undisturbed. 2 hours and 40 minutes later she was 14,000 feet deep in the North Atlantic. The lethal event was barely noticed. The consequences played out in spasms of fear and chaos. That is

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    The Trump campaign tonight. It is imploding under the staggering weight of its’ lying and corruption. The staffers are enraged about the recklessness of their leadership. It’s all going down. You can feel it. This is the week that finished the Trump presidency. The end is near

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    More Steve in replies

    Reach out. We will protect you. Join us. https://t.co/PmUVQVlVvB

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    Let me assure you of my profound indifference to the opinion of complicit cowards who have abdicated every conceivable previously stated principle in the name of Trump. They are shameful. https://t.co/QlDXXYAV9t

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020

    No one cares about the campaign and WH staffers. They were recklessly exposed. The indifference is incredible. https://t.co/PmUVQVlVvB

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:40am

    Some illegal immigrants worse than others 

    Pink shirts? Who'd a-thunk.

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:54am

    But Twitter today has been doing it different, see  #ProudBoys (led,I have an inkling, by Geo. Takei?). Anyhow, I find it very GenZ, like when they bought up all the tickets for the Tulsa rally.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:01pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:57pm

    Steve did good, knows his target:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:24pm

    Baiting Meadows (I am reminded of Tokyo Rose! laugh)


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:27pm

    He's testing - when the time comes to pluck out his eyes, will he be ready?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:17pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:08am

    Sounds like they are salivating to me.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:17pm

    "Inside The Lincoln Project's War Room," The New Yorker, Oct. 5:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:14am

    Rick Wilson @ The Daily Beast, Oct. 5 "The ‘Fuck Your Feelings’ Crowd Wants a Pity Party for Trump"

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:18am

    now this doesn't sound good:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:43pm

    Okay Donald, lets see you play three rounds of golf before you talk about what infection you might not get.


    by moat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 5:01pm

    Your dare begs the question:With who? Not that some wouldn't, not suggesting that. Just wondering who would be thinking along the lines of "feeling lucky punks".


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:52pm

    Team Covid!


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:47pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:10pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:31pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:43pm

    Steve Schmidt "first dance" with Trump:

    You’ve never beaten me at anything. This is our first dance. @realDonaldTrump. Did you like #covita. @ProjectLincoln. @TheRickWilson @stuartpstevens @reedgalen. We are so much better at this than your team of crooks, wife beaters, degenerates,weirdos and losers. You are losing 1 https://t.co/w1E9ZvRaYc

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

    You are already beating him Steve. Whatever is left inside his melon you are taking up all the space. https://t.co/bjHic8TIK2

    — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 8, 2020

    Thanks Mooch ! https://t.co/r1QDOVf7yu

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 8, 2020

    earlier:

    From our friends @MeidasTouch @realDonaldTrump @lincoln. Donald, the people are laughing at you. You think you look like a leader? You are an OOMPA LOOMPA https://t.co/egUrdZurdg

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:39am

    Looking for Donald's stutter


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:51am

    yeah, they play rough, it's the real old fashioned definition of gaslighting just like in the Bergman/Boyer movie


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:57am

    Heh, evergreen tweet, used when they need a break?


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:04pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:19pm

    note they set up #WheresJared, already has lotsa tweets


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:21pm

    on a tear, lol


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:45am

    Some of Steve's latest riffs:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:54am

    Yet who are these Project Lincoln guys...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:30pm

    Oh they are using thug tactics, no doubt about that to me. It's just fascinating to be able to watch what they do out in the open now. This political campaign business is rough stuff, not for the clutching pearls type. Wish it weren't so.; is what it is. Myself, I would never want to be part of it.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 2:41pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:45am

    ^^^ Important aside, note the debate question on screen: How will you address civil unrest in South Carolina?

    Don't tell me that protests right now aren't counter-productive! I'm sorry, they just are! Campaign pros are probably hearing it from focus groups allover the country, including people afraid of the violence the election might bring. Keep reminding them over and over by protesting aggressively in suburbs and making sure videos of such things get plenty of play on Facebook. Getting attention, right, getting people to think about maybe they should vote for that Republican. Dems certainly don't seem to be able to handle it, the protests are mainly against Dems!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:00am

    Note they say the source is "From Joe Biden".


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:29pm

    This carefully crafted bit of theatre comes across to me like an old horror movie where the undead walks in slow motion in pursuit of a screaming girl who is hauling ass through the foggy woods yet cannot get away. He's coming. He is inevitable. But, is he real?  Who cares.  He aint Trump and he aint Bernie.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:07pm

    hah. Hope for their sake the target audience doesn't see it like that.

    Myself, I always read a bit of snark or tongue-in-cheek into the cool-dude-Joe pix like the one driving the convertible, almost like a self-deprecatory joke: Grandpa can still role play Obama if you want him to


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:40pm

    hah, at The Villages in FL today, this is fabulous, don't know who paid for it, Reed Galen of Lincoln Project just retweeted it:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:09pm

    new Black Biden-Harris ad 

    (*Not* Lincoln!)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:16pm

    This just popped up on an unrelated search, look how he has has a deep instinct about how he won basically running against folks like that

    People don’t remember the chaos, hatred & discord that we all went through during the 8 years of Obama/Biden. St. Louis, Oakland, Baltimore, and so many other places, were a complete & total disaster. I wouldn’t be in the beautiful White House if it weren’t for Sleepy Joe, etc.

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

    In a way it's very strange how a Queens born and bred guy who liked to play king of Manhattan gets the whole anti-urban sentiment of many swings.

    Meanwhile radical youth are protesting against some of those in the ad as agents of the fascist police state and basically ignoring him.

    I certainly wouldn't use this ad in non-urban areas. Cause lately the message to anti-urban swings about their rule is:everybody living under these folks is miserably unhappy with them, and it's coming from the left, from protesters.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:22pm

    and oh look Mitch is playing a similar fiddle right now. (tho kinda hard to buy Chuck Schumer as an angry flaming leftie--he's definitely an urbane northeasterner, but it's clear he's suburban too.)


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:36pm

    George Conway retweeted (Bess is a screenwriter)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 12:02am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:41am

    George Conway retweets about xenophobic divisiveness causing trouble for a spouse of a politician:

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:20pm

    Lots of Lincoln Project attempts at direct gaslighting of  the Drumpf today:

    and they retweeted this from The Fly for good measure:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:33pm

    just added:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:36pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:02pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:26pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:55pm

    Wow, he honed his comic skills on Henny Youngman, how quaint. "ancient suburban women, will you love me?"


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:46am

     Do you remember the olden days like I do when politicians asked people for the favor of their vote at the end of a debate or speech?

    He really is the first PoMo president. The "reality" TV show thing. I fear no going back from what he has done in that department, probably worldwide.

    (I remember that in 1980, I actually feared Reagan would do that because he was an actor. But turns out he knew how to play the role of a politician without ever breaking character. One solid narrative all the way through, one version of reality...)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:07am

    I notice they are always trying a new hashtag, see if it will catch (I think Trump even complained about them doing that if I am remembering correctly?)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:04am

    Use them all


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:34am

    well I think this time they are beat by Meidas Touch, looking like they are going to have a real big hit with 

    #TrumpGraveDancer


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:49am

    Killer Mike, eh? That's cold... but good.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:54am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:24am

    Yeah, kinda sux to be bailed out by self-absorbed disaffected right wing shitslungers. I mean, what role did these guys play over the last 15 years? I'm glad theyr not going the Mitt Romney route, and truly grateful for the work & success, but still, the irony's not lost. And the feeling that Dems still can't really stand up for ourselves, except 2008 when we had a once-in-a--lifetime hope-and-change candidate/message with a huge ground game that's now disappeared.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 2:11am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:32pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:11pm

    Courting General Kelly:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:56pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 10:31pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:42pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:56pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:04pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:15pm

    They are doing like a machine gun today:

    Maybe that is partly timing choice, as a Sunday is when people do things like surfing the internet on politics?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:47pm

    Yeah every couple hours with the Trump gaslighting:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 10:15pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 10:08pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 12:56am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 12:59am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 6:12pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 7:34pm

    (there is a Spanish version of the above for Floridians)

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 10:35pm

    I'd like to think the one I did for Trump inspired this, bit it's too obvious.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 2:43am

    Reed Galen retweeted, I suspect so very proud that they got a serious rise out of  the Jvanka subsidiary of Trumpco:

    Must admit that when I saw their picture of the billboards, I thought it wasn't their best project as no one is going to Times Square anymore so Jvanka probably won't give a damn. Shows what I know, would not make a good political insider


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 1:55am

    Steve Schmidt sounds pleased as punch with the billboards, added a twitter rant related to the prospect of long-term messaging of the same type being "joyful work." Sounds more like fatwa and jihad to me wink:

    When the IG report comes out and we know the full details about who is responsible for the inhumanity and evil of caging children and separating them ( permanently) from their parents we are going to plaster their names, images and stories on those electronic billboards. 1/ https://t.co/rztc99YX7I

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 22, 2020

    We will run media campaigns in their hometowns where their families will be shamed by their ignominy. We will include any new employers and target their clients. I’ve spent most of the last decade counseling CEO clients in crisis situations for some of the biggest companies 2/

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 22, 2020

    In the world. They have low pain tolerance. @PRWeekUS . The PR firms, ad agencies, Trade associations, Tech companies, Media companies and TV networks are going to have to think long and hard about the reputational damage they are willing to sustain by hiring the liars, crooks, 3

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 22, 2020

    racial arsonists, quacks and implementers of immoral policies into their ranks. @ProjectLincoln. The season of shame, reckoning and accountability will soon begin for Trump and his rancid collaborators. Excising the worst of them from public life will be joyful work.

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 22, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 2:14am

    More seriously, I note that Schmidt is definitely threatening a major cancel culture war. It's "get some morals or lose your career." Trying to be objective and fair I would question "and whose morals might those be?" The old GOP term "the moral majority" comes to mind...

    He does do the role play of hell-and-damnation preacher quite well, even though it's always somewhat tongue-in-cheek with him, with something like the children story,  I suspect very little.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 2:21am

    The Lincoln Project’s legal response to the frivolous threat of a lawsuit from Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s lawyer.

    This will not be the last they hear from us. pic.twitter.com/GNnFsnsCer

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020

    The fact the First Family is spending any time, any of their attention, on a billboard in Times Square just illustrates how their priorities are completely out-of-touch with what’s happening in real America.@ProjectLincoln #Jarvanka #BillboardForJavanka pic.twitter.com/tFzY4OsHmO

    — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) October 24, 2020

    Ivanka and Jared threatened to sue Lincoln Project if they didn’t take down their Times Square billboards.

    So Rick Wilson made them his Twitter bio picture.

    Hahahha. That’s some quality trolling. pic.twitter.com/lM1bwYLyIg

    — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 24, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 7:51pm

    WOWSER, rough stuff now, blatant gaslighting of Trump, targeted directly at him, in new 1-minute ad:

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 7:43pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 7:53pm

    George Conway to Rudy:

    and on Fox News agitprop


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 8:03pm

    Try us, @IvankaTrump.

    Cartoon for @ProjectLincoln. #TimesSquareBillboards #Javanka #LincolnProject #JaredKushner pic.twitter.com/6VQnt1alTU

    — Alexandra Bowman (@scripta_bene) October 25, 2020

    Edit to add, more ridicule on topic:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 9:01pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:10am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:12am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:05pm

    clearly they are hot on being able to win Georgia Senate, they keep picking away:

    I’m for people who aren’t insider trading racists that won’t look at their opponents. #gasen https://t.co/hPY6z3LZ0j

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) October 29, 2020

    .@ossoff watch the destruction of crook @sendavidperdue . https://t.co/AReTXudPGB

    — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 29, 2020


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 1:20am

    turd mentality:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 4:29pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 1:35am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:23pm

    Reed Galen retweeted:

    and then posted his own version:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 5:08am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 5:12am

