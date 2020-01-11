Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Philly Inquirer's report at the link has been updated with more content since the tweet below:
Philadelphia Police fatally shot a 27 year old Black man this afternoon in West Philly. Two officers fired multiple times, and video shows the man was holding a knife about 10 ft away from the officers when they fired. https://t.co/sF631TqiRR— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020
Coronavirus victim's vote goes uncounted..Marvin Thielman, an 84-year-old retiree in Chilton, a town of about 4,000 people between Milwaukee and Green Bay, died of coronavirus this month after sending in his ballot by mail, according to state records and his family. Thielman was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and made sure to fill out his ballot before he went to the hospital, his wife Mildred Thielman said.
Joe Biden's presidential campaign will air a new campaign ad featuring Bruce Springsteen during Saturday night's nationally televised game between Ohio State and Penn State on ABC, a Biden aide told CNN.
Springsteen tweeted the 60- second ad, titled "Hometown," on Saturday. The video also features Springsteen’s song “My Hometown” from his album “Born in the U.S.A.”
...Putin laid bare the huge disconnect between autocrats and normal people -- the autocrats' ability to do things that simply don't occur to people with a sense of decency and a respect for norms and traditions. Autocrats are aware of the consequences they might face for the damage they do, but they believe they can avoid those consequences by staying in power, forever if necessary....
(CNN)History will likely remember us mostly for opposing each other in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 US Supreme Court case that ultimately granted marriage equality to all Americans. Then, we were on opposite sides in a case that made national news. One of us is a lifelong Democrat, the other a lifelong Republican.
GRAHAM, North Carolina—On the final day of early voting in North Carolina, police in Alamance County pepper-sprayed a group of voters who were marching to the polls, leaving demonstrators injured and vomiting in the streets.
At least one journalist was arrested in the chaotic showdown on Saturday in Alamance County, a red county but one that may decide which party controls the state legislature next year.
About 250 people taking part in an event called I Am Change Legacy March to the Polls were making their penultimate stop on a march that would end at a polling place in downtown Graham when cops intervened.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign canceled a Friday event in Austin, Texas, after harassment from a pro-Trump contingent.
Texas has emerged as a battleground state in Tuesday’s presidential election, with polls showing the typically Republican stronghold now only marginally favoring President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign scheduled a Friday event in the state, in a bid to drum up last-minute support.
But when the Biden campaign bus drove to Austin, it was greeted by a blockade of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to what one Texas House representative described as an escalation “well beyond safe limits.”
The cancelation comes amid national anxiety about voter intimidation, a tactic the Trump campaign has implicitly endorsed.
Helpful backgrounder from 2018. Biden's were not part of the problem, but the U.N. was, unfortunately:
I know it's popular right now to say that "mainstream media" (?) is ignoring the Biden/China story, but actually mainstream media covered it first. In 2018, @zachsdorfman & I were first to report on Biden family connection to Patrick Ho & CEFC:https://t.co/K27aCa7nZp
Stanford study found that 18 Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths: https://t.co/AX4hhTgnJ4 pic.twitter.com/H7SjFMXQmZ— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 31, 2020
- as Chicago police announce recovery of 9,000 weapons this year.
The mother of Hadiya Pendleton, the 15-year-old whose 2013 shooting death sparked a national outcry, appeared with Chicago police this week as they announced the recovery of 9,000 guns so far this year.
Her message: “Giving condolences .. is not enough.” https://t.co/KOk72Yfp5E
Alabama Teens Got Smoothies from McDonald’s After Dumping Murder Victim in River, Detective Says https://t.co/C7UGMGh4Bh pic.twitter.com/jSPzc9xLSp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Project Veritas Sues New York Times for Calling Group ‘Deceptive’ https://t.co/0Fw3BcW4vv pic.twitter.com/NOkCMis9YY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Raj Chetty et al are using private data to track economic activity across the countryhttps://t.co/QQJ2nZsCt3— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 8, 2020
Conclusion 1: Govt shutdowns didn't shut down the economy; people did. And state "re-openings" haven't re-opened much, either. pic.twitter.com/xzsIJvBQnf
.@CoryBooker, we love that #FindingYourRoots helped uncover you and @RuPaul’s cousin connection! What a special moment.
If you missed this heartwarming reveal, go to https://t.co/4tNSL8T73f to catch up on our recent episodes, and watch Cory’s reaction below. https://t.co/PjyOznpjPS
The questions posed by the SBA have rattled banks, which issued the loans and would be responsible for delivering the questionnaires to the agency.
The Small Business Administration is quietly rolling out an effort to scrutinize the largest businesses that took PPP loans during the pandemic, demanding new details about their operations to justify the aid https://t.co/qR2MbmpDby— Zachary Warmbrodt (@Zachary) October 30, 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city's French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush."
The officers were on routine patrol when they were ambushed and fired upon by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene. It was unknown how many shots were fired, he said.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 5:06am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:05pm
Watch out getting stabbed... <snidely stated>
In May 1999, two of LAPDs dumbest, shot and killed a known mentally unstable neighborhood transient female named Margaret Mitchell on suspicion of possessing a stolen shopping cart and then brandishing a 12-inch long screwdriver. In broad daylight.
And on Nov 1999 the big dawg finally weighed... Statement by Chief Parks on Margaret Mitchell Incident
[https://www.lapdonline.org/november_1999/news_view/28520 - PP]
Then in Dec 15, 2000 L.A. paid $1 million for police shooting death of homeless woman
Then in June 2003 the cop was aquited by both federal and county grand juries.
Stay smart.
Be safe…
!!VOTE!!
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 6:07pm
Interesting side issue came from looking at your links. I see that Leo Terrell was the one representing Mitchell's family for recompense of their loss back in 2000 and now he's doing stuff like this for Fox News and other right wing spin outfits. Wondering when the switcheroo happened and why...not that I'm going to research it, not wondering that much...
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 7:49pm
Sigh, big time looting in Philly (just what we need right before the election, if it keeps up, watch NJ go red):
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:53pm
here's Sean Hannity & Jack Posobiec right on it, natch:
Probably got someone watching social media full time for any similar "breaking".
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:56pm
Russia Today tweeting on the Philly looting right away, too, they know what works!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:09pm
Right wingers just love it when there's rioting or looting, they've got YouTube channels set up and waiting for the next vid to come out:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:13pm
Democrats just aren't spinning this the right way. The mayor needs to go on tv and announce that in cooperation with Walmart the city of Philadelphia has decided to pay reparations for slavery. I'm sure they can get some BLM leaders who claim looting is reparations to come on and thank the mayor.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 1:09am
I am seeing comments that "rioting" is also supposedly breaking out in D.C. tonight as well, following protests over the killing of Koran Hylton. though I haven't seen much on it yet:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:03pm
Statement from Biden & Harris addresses the looting and violence:
He tweeted a link to it like this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 1:18am
just saw on rerun on TV, Wallace's father, Walter Wallace Sr. and the family's attorney appeared on CNN. Though clearly not used to talking in public, his father so incredibly eloquently and with great reasoning spoke against the rioting and looting and asked for it to stop, so that this would not be associated with his son's name but also because it is a destruction of their own community which needs those businesses. He also said he had faith in our justice system! He is one cool head. I was very impressed, he could be my dad anytime.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 2:13am
The officers did not have tasers.
We have seen footage from the U.K. where people with knives can be controlled without firing a shot
We have to do better.
West Philly is where a Black mayor authorized dropping a bomb. That history is not forgotten
From Vox 08/19
https://www.vox.com/the-highlight/2019/8/8/20747198/philadelphia-bombing-1985-move
Protests usually begin peacefully, then criminals take advantage.
To prevent the protests, we need better trained and equipped police.
Police unions are often a big obstacle to police reform
The head of the Philadelphia FOP says the officers did things by the book.
The book has to change.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 8:56am
De-escalation training
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/deescalation-training-police/2020/10/27/3a345830-14a8-11eb-ad6f-36c93e6e94fb_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 9:32am
Philadelphia police discover van loaded with explosives, suspicious equipment
By Dann Cuellar @ local ABC station news, WPVI.com, Updated 28 minutes ago, video report
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 2:37am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 2:41am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 5:43am
There is a surge in crime. No one knows why. In West Philly, the response to crime was to drop a bomb. When Blacks complained of crime, the result was mass incarceration via the 1994 Crime Bill. Don't expect a similar plea for responding to crime in 2020.
When police departments are criticized, they pull back. They feel zero empathy for the community. If they are not allowed to fuck up at will, they complain.
.Edited
initially red drop a mob
changed to drop a bomb
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:22pm
No one knows why. ? It shouldn't be rocket science to anyone who reads the news rigorously and doesn't cherry pick for one p.o.v.
The current "surge" is all in gun violence, shootings with guns. Nothing else (yet! there are signs other kinds of crime may start surging soon, like robbery, theft, carjacking....)
During ramifications of coronavirus lockdown--high stress, stuck in lockdown, losing jobs, no money. At the same time,"George Floyd" revival of BLM happened. With tons of protests that kept cops busy, including the more radical pushing against curfews all of which kept cops away from doing their regular work. Then there was this concurrent result, the kicker
There's only so many cops in a city at any one time. If a whole bunch of people decide to start looting or rioting at like at 20 locations, they simply cannot handle it and their regular work.
It would have helped if we had a president who made fighting coronavirus a unified national reaction like the reaction to the attacks of 9/11, where we all come together. And same thing with the related mass hysteria reaction to the George Floyd video when people were in lockdown over coronavirus at the same time.
Unfortunately, we didn't have that. Instead we had a president who stoked tribal divisions further. And some protesters who want to stoke those as well for differing reasons.
I find it tragic that too many in this country don't seem to be able to unify against a common enemy (in this case, coronavirus) without a strong national leader telling them what to do. The tribal-stoking idiocy of the Trump administration shouldn't have mattered as much as it does when a virus is the main enemy.
And then more people went out and bought guns. And now we have to deal with those many more guns in the hands of citizens and being traded on the streets for a very long time.
It's a second epidemic that will be very difficult to solve now. A President Biden is going to have big problems because all of those extra guns are out there now, and so will inner cities.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:27pm
Spoken from your bubble
https://www.vox.com/2020/8/3/21334149/murders-crime-shootings-protests-riots-trump-biden
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/06/upshot/murders-rising-crime-coronavirus.html
There is no consensus on why crime dropped, even during a recession. There is no consensus on why crime is piking now. I'm not cherry-picking, I'm following the experts.
Four theories on why homicides are spiking. Theories, not undisputed causes.
https://www.usnews.com/news/cities/articles/2020-08-06/4-theories-about-why-homicides-are-spiking-in-us-cities
Crime is down during COVID, but shootings are up.
https://www.npr.org/2020/07/20/892418244/crime-has-declined-overall-during-the-pandemic-but-shootings-and-killings-are-up
There are multiple variables, but no consensus.
But, you have all the answers.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:59pm
I would love to know a definition of the bubble you think I am in. I live in the Bronx. But you clearly avoid saying anything about yourself or where you live for some strange reason. (Except that you have in the past claimed to be representative of "the black community", something with which I am sure my black relatives across the country and my black neighbors would not agree.
You are now in this comment doing something you often do, changing the topic from the actual facts cited by many of this year's crime surge being exclusively about gun violence to long term crime problems plaguing certain inner cities and not others.
BTW, in NYC, a reminder we had basically SOLVED the latter problem until now. NYC was far far far safer than like Chicago or Milwaukee all through the Bloomberg years and before. It's not rocket science, it's really not. It was solved here in NYC, we proved it. No one should have to live like we did here in the 80's and no one should have to live like they still do in Milwaukee, Chicago or Baltimore. It does not take reforming police to accomplish that. Reforming police did not happen-many NYPD are still assholes like they were before--but crime basically disappeared and for a very long time. And I mean disappeared, I mean not having to lock your car or your back door, I mean a woman alone walking on empty streets of the Bronx in the middle of the night unassaulted, and I mean no one being afraid of anyone else on the subway. It is possible, we had it until this year.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 5:21pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:04pm
Fact check: Trump falsely claims Biden has refused to condemn Philadelphia violence
By Daniel Dale, CNN, Updated 8:49 PM ET, Thu October 29, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 12:16am
The looting affected over 200 businesses, including ones owned by blacks:
Businesses left reeling after being targeted by looters
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:21pm
National Guard arrives as city renews 9 p.m. curfew on Friday
By Michael D’Onofrio, Philly Tribune Staff Writer, 9 hrs ago, with photo
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:24pm
City Council looks to boost police funding to purchase Tasers
By Michael D’Onofrio, Philly Tribune Staff Writer, Oct 28, 2020, with photo showing press conference
(I find it unfortunate to have to note this but necessary considering the circumstances: The City Council president and his colleagues presenting the conference in the photo are all black.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:32pm
Wallace’s family has reportedly said he had a bipolar disorder and they called 911 that day for an ambulance — not a police response.
Just to point out the obvious, what did the family think paramedics in that ambulance were going to do with a man with a knife? Paramedics have limited medical training to stabilize a person in an emergency situation enough to rush him to the hospital for treatment by more well trained medical professionals, doctors and nurses. They can stop the bleeding, perform cpr, remove obstructions from the airway etc. When confronted by a man with a knife the first thing they're going to do is call the police. What ever the family wanted the person taking the 911 call would have been trained to send the police the moment some one mentioned the person had a knife.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 1:50pm
two different black cops' opinions on what happened and on "blue lives matter"
‘You change police culture, you change American culture’: Police officers choose sides on killing of Walter Wallace Jr.
By Marquise Francis National Reporter & Producer @ Sports.Yahoo.com, Oct. 31
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 11:58am
Note there is a video of Officer Arkham speaking to Yahoo at the link, I can't find a code to embed it. He's tweeted a lot more on topic since the original tweet, here is his feed:
https://twitter.com/CopWithAttitude
He's proudly conservative and has strong opinions, but he is not as obstreperous as he makes himself sound-the self-description is rather facetious-he just talks straight; here are examples of three other related tweets:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:19pm
Police work fo the community
Many Blacks in the community have been harassed by police
Police have to reform and step up their game.
One officer who was on the team that murdered Breonna Taylor is suing her boyfriend for mental distress.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 1:55pm