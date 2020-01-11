...Putin laid bare the huge disconnect between autocrats and normal people -- the autocrats' ability to do things that simply don't occur to people with a sense of decency and a respect for norms and traditions. Autocrats are aware of the consequences they might face for the damage they do, but they believe they can avoid those consequences by staying in power, forever if necessary....

Trump no doubt believes that he has more to lose by leaving office than by fighting -- lawlessly or not -- to stay. The oligarchs and thugs he so admires surely agree....

...Trump has spent five years dehumanizing his opponents and painting them as America's mortal enemies while conditioning his followers to see things as he does. They will not leave the field easily, but leave they must, or American democracy will not outlast them