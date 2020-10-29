Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Just published @ScienceMagazine. >30,000 people w/mild to moderate #COVID19 have excellent IgG antibody titers for several months. No disappearing act. Importanthttps://t.co/4kCZY8qcmo @MountSinaiNYC @FatimaAmanat @DrDavidReich @florian_krammer @IcahnMountSinai et al— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 28, 2020
, pic.twitter.com/B3LJ6JaBDa
...Putin laid bare the huge disconnect between autocrats and normal people -- the autocrats' ability to do things that simply don't occur to people with a sense of decency and a respect for norms and traditions. Autocrats are aware of the consequences they might face for the damage they do, but they believe they can avoid those consequences by staying in power, forever if necessary....
(CNN)History will likely remember us mostly for opposing each other in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 US Supreme Court case that ultimately granted marriage equality to all Americans. Then, we were on opposite sides in a case that made national news. One of us is a lifelong Democrat, the other a lifelong Republican.
GRAHAM, North Carolina—On the final day of early voting in North Carolina, police in Alamance County pepper-sprayed a group of voters who were marching to the polls, leaving demonstrators injured and vomiting in the streets.
At least one journalist was arrested in the chaotic showdown on Saturday in Alamance County, a red county but one that may decide which party controls the state legislature next year.
About 250 people taking part in an event called I Am Change Legacy March to the Polls were making their penultimate stop on a march that would end at a polling place in downtown Graham when cops intervened.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign canceled a Friday event in Austin, Texas, after harassment from a pro-Trump contingent.
Texas has emerged as a battleground state in Tuesday’s presidential election, with polls showing the typically Republican stronghold now only marginally favoring President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign scheduled a Friday event in the state, in a bid to drum up last-minute support.
But when the Biden campaign bus drove to Austin, it was greeted by a blockade of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to what one Texas House representative described as an escalation “well beyond safe limits.”
The cancelation comes amid national anxiety about voter intimidation, a tactic the Trump campaign has implicitly endorsed.
Helpful backgrounder from 2018. Biden's were not part of the problem, but the U.N. was, unfortunately:
I know it's popular right now to say that "mainstream media" (?) is ignoring the Biden/China story, but actually mainstream media covered it first. In 2018, @zachsdorfman & I were first to report on Biden family connection to Patrick Ho & CEFC:https://t.co/K27aCa7nZp
Stanford study found that 18 Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths: https://t.co/AX4hhTgnJ4 pic.twitter.com/H7SjFMXQmZ— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 31, 2020
- as Chicago police announce recovery of 9,000 weapons this year.
The mother of Hadiya Pendleton, the 15-year-old whose 2013 shooting death sparked a national outcry, appeared with Chicago police this week as they announced the recovery of 9,000 guns so far this year.
Her message: “Giving condolences .. is not enough.” https://t.co/KOk72Yfp5E
Alabama Teens Got Smoothies from McDonald’s After Dumping Murder Victim in River, Detective Says https://t.co/C7UGMGh4Bh pic.twitter.com/jSPzc9xLSp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Project Veritas Sues New York Times for Calling Group ‘Deceptive’ https://t.co/0Fw3BcW4vv pic.twitter.com/NOkCMis9YY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Raj Chetty et al are using private data to track economic activity across the countryhttps://t.co/QQJ2nZsCt3— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 8, 2020
Conclusion 1: Govt shutdowns didn't shut down the economy; people did. And state "re-openings" haven't re-opened much, either. pic.twitter.com/xzsIJvBQnf
.@CoryBooker, we love that #FindingYourRoots helped uncover you and @RuPaul’s cousin connection! What a special moment.
If you missed this heartwarming reveal, go to https://t.co/4tNSL8T73f to catch up on our recent episodes, and watch Cory’s reaction below. https://t.co/PjyOznpjPS
The questions posed by the SBA have rattled banks, which issued the loans and would be responsible for delivering the questionnaires to the agency.
The Small Business Administration is quietly rolling out an effort to scrutinize the largest businesses that took PPP loans during the pandemic, demanding new details about their operations to justify the aid https://t.co/qR2MbmpDby— Zachary Warmbrodt (@Zachary) October 30, 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city's French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush."
The officers were on routine patrol when they were ambushed and fired upon by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene. It was unknown how many shots were fired, he said.
By Dan Lamothe @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 30
The National Guard Bureau has established a new unit made up mostly of military policemen that could be dispatched to help quell unrest in coming days, after a turbulent summer in which National Guard members were deployed to several cities.
See how redistricting would work in your state under the Fair Representation Act. “Voters in the majority will elect most of the winners, but not all of them. Voters in the minority also get a seat at the table.” https://t.co/wTF3i8CBRv— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 30, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
also a reminder that health care workers catch it the same time other people are catching it!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 1:48am
gonna be cold outside > what to do?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 1:50am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 3:30am
How vaccines work thread
Reinfection thread
And a rather strange writeup on discrimination against this scientist who "was just 30 when she established her lab at Yale. She was granted tenure and an appointment at Howard Hughes Medical Institute within the next decade, both of which freed her up to take on non-lab projects, such as her science communication efforts, and to cultivate a lab environment that’s considerate of everyone. And in the last two years, she has been elected to both the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine, dual recognitions that are reserved for the most accomplished scientists."
I mean, yes, academia has a pecking order, so those on the top often look down on those below. I can imagine there's discrimination, including "micro-discrimination", but I know I've had ideas rejected pretty harshly in a professional environment (as well as not been able to penetrate the glass ceiling of "unqualified lazy-AF execs with cherry connections"), and people will sometimes look funny at my kids, and they're white. People are tribal for many reasons besides just race. (And I've also worked around Asians, and they come in the complete gamut of very pleasant to very difficult, with all the usual complexities & variabilities)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:03am
Ditto the above to include Asian females. Including one who was in the inner circle who might have been as much focused on very successful ladder-climbing as solid professionalism, one who was always complaining & had politics that differed from mine but seemed to do solid work, one who was a bit shy but hard working and seemed appreciated & well-promoted, a variety of other execs and rank & file members.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:13am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 3:34am
Haven't read it (firewall) but useful to post the tweet to track more accessible info. later.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:06am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:36pm
^ note animated graphic has Halloween/pandemic appropriate music
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:39pm
oops wrong thread, deleted
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:25pm
worst week ever for the U.S.; deaths are rising again
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:33pm
Edit to add later video from Burgos (turn sound on) and then molotov cocktails from Florence from same source
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:41pm
on point even though he doesn't know of the above:
also to consider: there's awful shit like this going on, it's like to be fair one has to let businesspeople judge their own risk about how hard whatever rules they choose will be to enforce. Alternately, if the government requires, they at least are covered by rule of law.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 8:12pm
The Professor is very depressed and would like us to share his depression, I guess:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 5:10pm
Someone posted this about the Czech Republic later on his thread:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 5:11pm