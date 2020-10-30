    Which tribes have what privileges?

    By artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:01pm |

    To start

    and to be continued as I come across more

    Comments

    Pew study

    White high school dropout earns more than Black college graduate 

    https://rollingout.com/2017/08/13/average-white-high-school-dropout-earns-more-than-black-college-grad/


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 9:43pm

    Latest Comments

    more