I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Just published @ScienceMagazine. >30,000 people w/mild to moderate #COVID19 have excellent IgG antibody titers for several months. No disappearing act. Importanthttps://t.co/4kCZY8qcmo @MountSinaiNYC @FatimaAmanat @DrDavidReich @florian_krammer @IcahnMountSinai et al— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 28, 2020
By Dan Lamothe @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 30
The National Guard Bureau has established a new unit made up mostly of military policemen that could be dispatched to help quell unrest in coming days, after a turbulent summer in which National Guard members were deployed to several cities.
See how redistricting would work in your state under the Fair Representation Act. “Voters in the majority will elect most of the winners, but not all of them. Voters in the minority also get a seat at the table.” https://t.co/wTF3i8CBRv— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 30, 2020
On Thursday, the nation’s largest police union posted a photo to social media taken during the unrest in Philadelphia this week, where hundreds of protesters clashed with officers over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. The Fraternal Order of Police’s posts showed a Philadelphia police officer holding a Black toddler clinging to her neck.
“This child was lost during the violent riots in Philadelphia, wandering around barefoot in an area that was experiencing complete lawlessness,” the union claimed in a tweet and Facebook post that have since been deleted. “The only thing this Philadelphia police officer cared about in that moment was protecting this child.”
But lawyers for the boy’s family say that story was a total fabrication.
‘An Earthquake in Florida’s Criminal Justice System’: Conservatives on Florida Supreme Court Overturn Decades-Old Death Penalty Precedent https://t.co/WWWEkhgsN5 pic.twitter.com/KxEAte0z70— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 30, 2020
Lot of blue-county school board members looking at this polling warily https://t.co/W1lbN9kfSZ— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 30, 2020
By Sharon Braithwaite & Eoin McSweeny @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
At least 140 migrants have drowned off Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the United Nations migration agency said in a statement Thursday.
By Kate Bennett & Elizabeth Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
Dr. Deborah Birx emerged from a meeting at the White House one day in late summer with a new resolution: Never again would she sit in a meeting with Dr. Scott Atlas and listen to him pontificate on the pandemic.
Two sisters are being held on attempted first-degree murder charges in Illinois for allegedly stabbing a store security guard after being told they needed to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer https://t.co/6hgYflZrf4— CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2020
Gun purchase interest tends to rise around stressful events and ahead of elections.
Walmart is removing all guns and ammo from its sales floors in response to concerns about break-ins and civil unrest. Firearm sales are soaring this year, according to the FBI database (via @bpopken)
Walmart spox to @NBCNews https://t.co/yXYWp03tDN pic.twitter.com/urUzeVPcfU
Walmart is removing all guns and ammo from its sales floors in response to concerns about break-ins and civil unrest. Firearm sales are soaring this year, according to the FBI database (via @bpopken)
This is a very German speech. https://t.co/qgwuaKsRyk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) October 30, 2020
I have no doubt Chicago has worse dystopian things going on; it's just that they dishonestly don't report on them like we do.
SCREAMING -- A New York City man fell about 15 feet into a pit of rats when a sidewalk sinkhole opened under his feet. https://t.co/asgkrsRAJ8— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) October 29, 2020
We're finally teaching dogs how to talk! It's about time.https://t.co/2RxjIAktc1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - Today I sent my intention to resign from The Intercept, the news outlet I co-founded in 2013 with Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras, as well as from its parent company First Look Media.
Tyranny is nothing new in Sierra Leone or in the rest of West Africa. But it is now part and parcel of an increasing lawlessness that is far more significant than any coup, rebel incursion, or episodic experiment in democracy. Crime was what my friend—a top-ranking African official whose life would be threatened were I to identify him more precisely—really wanted to talk about. Crime is what makes West Africa a natural point of departure for my report on what the political character of our planet is likely to be in the twenty-first century.
(AP) — Federal agencies warned cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US healthcare system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least 5 US hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more. https://t.co/7UlFPXO7XF— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 29, 2020
Comments
also a reminder that health care workers catch it the same time other people are catching it!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 1:48am
gonna be cold outside > what to do?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 1:50am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 3:30am
How vaccines work thread
Reinfection thread
And a rather strange writeup on discrimination against this scientist who "was just 30 when she established her lab at Yale. She was granted tenure and an appointment at Howard Hughes Medical Institute within the next decade, both of which freed her up to take on non-lab projects, such as her science communication efforts, and to cultivate a lab environment that’s considerate of everyone. And in the last two years, she has been elected to both the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine, dual recognitions that are reserved for the most accomplished scientists."
I mean, yes, academia has a pecking order, so those on the top often look down on those below. I can imagine there's discrimination, including "micro-discrimination", but I know I've had ideas rejected pretty harshly in a professional environment (as well as not been able to penetrate the glass ceiling of "unqualified lazy-AF execs with cherry connections"), and people will sometimes look funny at my kids, and they're white. People are tribal for many reasons besides just race. (And I've also worked around Asians, and they come in the complete gamut of very pleasant to very difficult, with all the usual complexities & variabilities)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:03am
Ditto the above to include Asian females. Including one who was in the inner circle who might have been as much focused on very successful ladder-climbing as solid professionalism, one who was always complaining & had politics that differed from mine but seemed to do solid work, one who was a bit shy but hard working and seemed appreciated & well-promoted, a variety of other execs and rank & file members.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:13am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 3:34am
Haven't read it (firewall) but useful to post the tweet to track more accessible info. later.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:06am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:36pm
^ note animated graphic has Halloween/pandemic appropriate music
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:25pm
worst week ever for the U.S.; deaths are rising again
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:33pm
Edit to add later video from Burgos (turn sound on) and then molotov cocktails from Florence from same source
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:41pm
on point even though he doesn't know of the above:
also to consider: there's awful shit like this going on, it's like to be fair one has to let businesspeople judge their own risk about how hard whatever rules they choose will be to enforce. Alternately, if the government requires, they at least are covered by rule of law.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 8:12pm