VIEWER’S GUIDE for how to interpret results on Tuesday night: It’s gonna look different this time, and that’s OK! States count early and E-Day votes differently. Expect red-to-blue shifts in PA, WI, MI, MN. Expect blue-to-red shifts in FL, NC, TX, OH, IA. https://t.co/wYqKwEbBvR— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 30, 2020
There's still a possibility of a stolen election: on election night Trump still ahead in states that haven't yet counted mail-in ballots, and a partisan Supreme Court finds some excuse to stop the counting. 2/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 30, 2020
Breaking: Texas just surpassed its 2016 total votes cast w/ one day of early voting & Election Day left to go.— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 30, 2020
The state is reporting 9,009,850 votes already cast, vs. the all-time record of 8,969,226 in 2016. This is massive.
On Thursday, the nation’s largest police union posted a photo to social media taken during the unrest in Philadelphia this week, where hundreds of protesters clashed with officers over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. The Fraternal Order of Police’s posts showed a Philadelphia police officer holding a Black toddler clinging to her neck.
“This child was lost during the violent riots in Philadelphia, wandering around barefoot in an area that was experiencing complete lawlessness,” the union claimed in a tweet and Facebook post that have since been deleted. “The only thing this Philadelphia police officer cared about in that moment was protecting this child.”
But lawyers for the boy’s family say that story was a total fabrication.
‘An Earthquake in Florida’s Criminal Justice System’: Conservatives on Florida Supreme Court Overturn Decades-Old Death Penalty Precedent https://t.co/WWWEkhgsN5 pic.twitter.com/KxEAte0z70— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 30, 2020
Lot of blue-county school board members looking at this polling warily https://t.co/W1lbN9kfSZ— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 30, 2020
By Sharon Braithwaite & Eoin McSweeny @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
At least 140 migrants have drowned off Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the United Nations migration agency said in a statement Thursday.
By Kate Bennett & Elizabeth Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
Dr. Deborah Birx emerged from a meeting at the White House one day in late summer with a new resolution: Never again would she sit in a meeting with Dr. Scott Atlas and listen to him pontificate on the pandemic.
Two sisters are being held on attempted first-degree murder charges in Illinois for allegedly stabbing a store security guard after being told they needed to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer https://t.co/6hgYflZrf4— CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2020
Gun purchase interest tends to rise around stressful events and ahead of elections.
Walmart is removing all guns and ammo from its sales floors in response to concerns about break-ins and civil unrest. Firearm sales are soaring this year, according to the FBI database (via @bpopken)
Walmart spox to @NBCNews https://t.co/yXYWp03tDN pic.twitter.com/urUzeVPcfU
This is a very German speech. https://t.co/qgwuaKsRyk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) October 30, 2020
I have no doubt Chicago has worse dystopian things going on; it's just that they dishonestly don't report on them like we do.
SCREAMING -- A New York City man fell about 15 feet into a pit of rats when a sidewalk sinkhole opened under his feet. https://t.co/asgkrsRAJ8— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) October 29, 2020
We're finally teaching dogs how to talk! It's about time.https://t.co/2RxjIAktc1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - Today I sent my intention to resign from The Intercept, the news outlet I co-founded in 2013 with Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras, as well as from its parent company First Look Media.
Tyranny is nothing new in Sierra Leone or in the rest of West Africa. But it is now part and parcel of an increasing lawlessness that is far more significant than any coup, rebel incursion, or episodic experiment in democracy. Crime was what my friend—a top-ranking African official whose life would be threatened were I to identify him more precisely—really wanted to talk about. Crime is what makes West Africa a natural point of departure for my report on what the political character of our planet is likely to be in the twenty-first century.
(AP) — Federal agencies warned cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US healthcare system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least 5 US hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more. https://t.co/7UlFPXO7XF— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 29, 2020
I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Note the word "Ukraine" near the end of my excerpt.
By Benjamin Weiser @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 28
Twelve years after a New York Times journalist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint in Afghanistan and held for more than seven months, an Afghan man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping, federal authorities said on Wednesday.
The man, Haji Najibullah, who has been described as a former Taliban commander, was expected to appear in Federal District Court in Manhattan later on Wednesday.
The Charlie Cook prediction is comforting as far as nationwide results.
I find the Texas thing really interesting, as maybe with higher turnout we finally will get to know what they really are made of. I suspect Texas is stranger than conventional wisdom might make it out to be, maybe more like Florida. We are always given this image of lots of Hispanics there not voting for various reasons and everyone presumes they would be true blue if they did. Maybe not? I.E., Perhaps usual non-voters there end up not liking Trump much, they may still like conservative as far as other races? What if after all the effort to GOTV, it doesn't turn out to be as Dem as the GOTV people expected?
Edit to add: I see I skipped over the prediction in your Marshall Cohen tweet as well Expect blue-to-red shifts in FL, NC, TX, OH, IA.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:43pm
Drumpf becoming a night owl like me, stable genius brainstorming at 3 am, this will scare them to come out and vote for me:
Of note, big picture: this is not a traditional organized way to do GOTV. No campaign advisors for him, he's got Twitter.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:39pm
