Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
My bosses somehow let me take over the top of Politico Nightly.— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 28, 2020
The topic: how Biden has finally learned, at the tender age of 77, to shut up and stay on message (mostly) after a career of, well, not doing that
thx to @suellentrop @renurayasam & the teamhttps://t.co/y5A2aXN1lq
‘An Earthquake in Florida’s Criminal Justice System’: Conservatives on Florida Supreme Court Overturn Decades-Old Death Penalty Precedent https://t.co/WWWEkhgsN5 pic.twitter.com/KxEAte0z70— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 30, 2020
Lot of blue-county school board members looking at this polling warily https://t.co/W1lbN9kfSZ— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 30, 2020
By Sharon Braithwaite & Eoin McSweeny @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
At least 140 migrants have drowned off Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the United Nations migration agency said in a statement Thursday.
By Kate Bennett & Elizabeth Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
Dr. Deborah Birx emerged from a meeting at the White House one day in late summer with a new resolution: Never again would she sit in a meeting with Dr. Scott Atlas and listen to him pontificate on the pandemic.
Two sisters are being held on attempted first-degree murder charges in Illinois for allegedly stabbing a store security guard after being told they needed to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer https://t.co/6hgYflZrf4— CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2020
Gun purchase interest tends to rise around stressful events and ahead of elections.
Walmart is removing all guns and ammo from its sales floors in response to concerns about break-ins and civil unrest. Firearm sales are soaring this year, according to the FBI database (via @bpopken)
Walmart spox to @NBCNews https://t.co/yXYWp03tDN pic.twitter.com/urUzeVPcfU
This is a very German speech. https://t.co/qgwuaKsRyk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) October 30, 2020
I have no doubt Chicago has worse dystopian things going on; it's just that they dishonestly don't report on them like we do.
SCREAMING -- A New York City man fell about 15 feet into a pit of rats when a sidewalk sinkhole opened under his feet. https://t.co/asgkrsRAJ8— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) October 29, 2020
We're finally teaching dogs how to talk! It's about time.https://t.co/2RxjIAktc1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - Today I sent my intention to resign from The Intercept, the news outlet I co-founded in 2013 with Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras, as well as from its parent company First Look Media.
Tyranny is nothing new in Sierra Leone or in the rest of West Africa. But it is now part and parcel of an increasing lawlessness that is far more significant than any coup, rebel incursion, or episodic experiment in democracy. Crime was what my friend—a top-ranking African official whose life would be threatened were I to identify him more precisely—really wanted to talk about. Crime is what makes West Africa a natural point of departure for my report on what the political character of our planet is likely to be in the twenty-first century.
(AP) — Federal agencies warned cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US healthcare system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least 5 US hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more. https://t.co/7UlFPXO7XF— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 29, 2020
I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Note the word "Ukraine" near the end of my excerpt.
By Benjamin Weiser @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 28
Twelve years after a New York Times journalist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint in Afghanistan and held for more than seven months, an Afghan man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping, federal authorities said on Wednesday.
The man, Haji Najibullah, who has been described as a former Taliban commander, was expected to appear in Federal District Court in Manhattan later on Wednesday.
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller : “Joe Biden would be the best friend that child smugglers and child traffickers have ever had in the White House,” he said, adding later: “My God, if Joe Biden were to get elected, how many millions of children and families would be forced into the hands of these vicious criminal cartels?”
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:39pm
Meanwhile, despite the cleverness of the zombie video above by Trump operatives, here's what the boss hopes will work instead:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:44pm
I wonder how many of these are just so thrilled to be stay-at-home moms again plus doing half of teacher's work while still paying taxes for teacher:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:17pm
Biden made a formal speech today. The theme was not just bipartisan or nonpartisan but passionately anti-partisan. With coronavirus a strong focus as well. He tweeted these video excerpts
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 1:27am
Joe's main meme is catching on:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 5:07pm
Help hubbies out, girls!
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/28/opinions/trump-husband-remarks-will-a...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:46am
heh this made me laugh thinking of all the David Brooks haters that used to hang out here, this would drive them nuts:
Five Great Things Biden Has Already Done. We’re learning not to underestimate the guy.
By David Brooks @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 29
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 3:09am