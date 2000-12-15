Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Philly Inquirer's report at the link has been updated with more content since the tweet below:
Philadelphia Police fatally shot a 27 year old Black man this afternoon in West Philly. Two officers fired multiple times, and video shows the man was holding a knife about 10 ft away from the officers when they fired. https://t.co/sF631TqiRR— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020
I have no doubt Chicago has worse dystopian things going on; it's just that they dishonestly don't report on them like we do.
SCREAMING -- A New York City man fell about 15 feet into a pit of rats when a sidewalk sinkhole opened under his feet. https://t.co/asgkrsRAJ8— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) October 29, 2020
We're finally teaching dogs how to talk! It's about time.https://t.co/2RxjIAktc1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - Today I sent my intention to resign from The Intercept, the news outlet I co-founded in 2013 with Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras, as well as from its parent company First Look Media.
Tyranny is nothing new in Sierra Leone or in the rest of West Africa. But it is now part and parcel of an increasing lawlessness that is far more significant than any coup, rebel incursion, or episodic experiment in democracy. Crime was what my friend—a top-ranking African official whose life would be threatened were I to identify him more precisely—really wanted to talk about. Crime is what makes West Africa a natural point of departure for my report on what the political character of our planet is likely to be in the twenty-first century.
(AP) — Federal agencies warned cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US healthcare system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least 5 US hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more. https://t.co/7UlFPXO7XF— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 29, 2020
I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Note the word "Ukraine" near the end of my excerpt.
By Benjamin Weiser @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 28
Twelve years after a New York Times journalist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint in Afghanistan and held for more than seven months, an Afghan man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping, federal authorities said on Wednesday.
The man, Haji Najibullah, who has been described as a former Taliban commander, was expected to appear in Federal District Court in Manhattan later on Wednesday.
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller : “Joe Biden would be the best friend that child smugglers and child traffickers have ever had in the White House,” he said, adding later: “My God, if Joe Biden were to get elected, how many millions of children and families would be forced into the hands of these vicious criminal cartels?”
Breaking News: An ex-Homeland Security official, Miles Taylor, reveals he was the anonymous author of a 2018 New York Times Op-Ed describing a “resistance” in the administration.https://t.co/ulkMBxrwby— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2020
New Cato national survey finds that self‐censorship is on the rise in the United States. Nearly two-thirds—62%—of Americans say the political climate these days prevents them from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive. The share of Americans who self‐censor has risen several points since 2017 when 58% of Americans agreed with this statement. These fears cross partisan lines. Majorities of Democrats (52%), independents (59%) and Republicans (77%) all agree they have political opinions they are afraid to share.
Trump, Oct 27: Three weeks. Three weeks in, Joe’s shot, “Let’s go Kamala, are you get ready?” Most liberal person in the Senate.
Americans Perceive Their Political Opposites As Ready For Violence, Poll Shows https://t.co/gfYNQm1WLl via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2020
My bosses somehow let me take over the top of Politico Nightly.
The topic: how Biden has finally learned, at the tender age of 77, to shut up and stay on message (mostly) after a career of, well, not doing that
thx to @suellentrop @renurayasam & the teamhttps://t.co/y5A2aXN1lq
Indian Americans are bundled into the artificial “Asian American” racial construct, but lower caste Indians are now seeking protection by US federal courts from discrimination rooted in distinctions imported from the home country https://t.co/EkP8jv3nJQ— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 27, 2020
An important read by @martinchulov on how disinformation and conspiracy theories destroyed the life of a man whose organization saved the lives of thousandshttps://t.co/A7AXkOi4st— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) October 27, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 5:06am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:05pm
Watch out getting stabbed... <snidely stated>
In May 1999, two of LAPDs dumbest, shot and killed a known mentally unstable neighborhood transient female named Margaret Mitchell on suspicion of possessing a stolen shopping cart and then brandishing a 12-inch long screwdriver. In broad daylight.
And on Nov 1999 the big dawg finally weighed... Statement by Chief Parks on Margaret Mitchell Incident
[https://www.lapdonline.org/november_1999/news_view/28520 - PP]
Then in Dec 15, 2000 L.A. paid $1 million for police shooting death of homeless woman
Then in June 2003 the cop was aquited by both federal and county grand juries.
Stay smart.
Be safe…
!!VOTE!!
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 6:07pm
Interesting side issue came from looking at your links. I see that Leo Terrell was the one representing Mitchell's family for recompense of their loss back in 2000 and now he's doing stuff like this for Fox News and other right wing spin outfits. Wondering when the switcheroo happened and why...not that I'm going to research it, not wondering that much...
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 7:49pm
Sigh, big time looting in Philly (just what we need right before the election, if it keeps up, watch NJ go red):
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:53pm
here's Sean Hannity & Jack Posobiec right on it, natch:
Probably got someone watching social media full time for any similar "breaking".
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:56pm
Russia Today tweeting on the Philly looting right away, too, they know what works!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:09pm
Right wingers just love it when there's rioting or looting, they've got YouTube channels set up and waiting for the next vid to come out:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:13pm
Democrats just aren't spinning this the right way. The mayor needs to go on tv and announce that in cooperation with Walmart the city of Philadelphia has decided to pay reparations for slavery. I'm sure they can get some BLM leaders who claim looting is reparations to come on and thank the mayor.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 1:09am
I am seeing comments that "rioting" is also supposedly breaking out in D.C. tonight as well, following protests over the killing of Koran Hylton. though I haven't seen much on it yet:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:03pm
Statement from Biden & Harris addresses the looting and violence:
He tweeted a link to it like this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 1:18am
just saw on rerun on TV, Wallace's father, Walter Wallace Sr. and the family's attorney appeared on CNN. Though clearly not used to talking in public, his father so incredibly eloquently and with great reasoning spoke against the rioting and looting and asked for it to stop, so that this would not be associated with his son's name but also because it is a destruction of their own community which needs those businesses. He also said he had faith in our justice system! He is one cool head. I was very impressed, he could be my dad anytime.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 2:13am
The officers did not have tasers.
We have seen footage from the U.K. where people with knives can be controlled without firing a shot
We have to do better.
West Philly is where a Black mayor authorized dropping a bomb. That history is not forgotten
From Vox 08/19
https://www.vox.com/the-highlight/2019/8/8/20747198/philadelphia-bombing-1985-move
Protests usually begin peacefully, then criminals take advantage.
To prevent the protests, we need better trained and equipped police.
Police unions are often a big obstacle to police reform
The head of the Philadelphia FOP says the officers did things by the book.
The book has to change.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 8:56am
De-escalation training
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/deescalation-training-police/2020/10/27/3a345830-14a8-11eb-ad6f-36c93e6e94fb_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 9:32am
Philadelphia police discover van loaded with explosives, suspicious equipment
By Dann Cuellar @ local ABC station news, WPVI.com, Updated 28 minutes ago, video report
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 2:37am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 2:41am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 5:43am
There is a surge in crime. No one knows why. In West Philly, the response to crime was to drop a bomb. When Blacks complained of crime, the result was mass incarceration via the 1994 Crime Bill. Don't expect a similar plea for responding to crime in 2020.
When police departments are criticized, they pull back. They feel zero empathy for the community. If they are not allowed to fuck up at will, they complain.
.Edited
initially red drop a mob
changed to drop a bomb
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:22pm
No one knows why. ? It shouldn't be rocket science to anyone who reads the news rigorously and doesn't cherry pick for one p.o.v.
The current "surge" is all in gun violence, shootings with guns. Nothing else (yet! there are signs other kinds of crime may start surging soon, like robbery, theft, carjacking....)
During ramifications of coronavirus lockdown--high stress, stuck in lockdown, losing jobs, no money. At the same time,"George Floyd" revival of BLM happened. With tons of protests that kept cops busy, including the more radical pushing against curfews all of which kept cops away from doing their regular work. Then there was this concurrent result, the kicker
There's only so many cops in a city at any one time. If a whole bunch of people decide to start looting or rioting at like at 20 locations, they simply cannot handle it and their regular work.
It would have helped if we had a president who made fighting coronavirus a unified national reaction like the reaction to the attacks of 9/11, where we all come together. And same thing with the related mass hysteria reaction to the George Floyd video when people were in lockdown over coronavirus at the same time.
Unfortunately, we didn't have that. Instead we had a president who stoked tribal divisions further. And some protesters who want to stoke those as well for differing reasons.
I find it tragic that too many in this country don't seem to be able to unify against a common enemy (in this case, coronavirus) without a strong national leader telling them what to do. The tribal-stoking idiocy of the Trump administration shouldn't have mattered as much as it does when a virus is the main enemy.
And then more people went out and bought guns. And now we have to deal with those many more guns in the hands of citizens and being traded on the streets for a very long time.
It's a second epidemic that will be very difficult to solve now. A President Biden is going to have big problems because all of those extra guns are out there now, and so will inner cities.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:27pm
Spoken from your bubble
https://www.vox.com/2020/8/3/21334149/murders-crime-shootings-protests-riots-trump-biden
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/06/upshot/murders-rising-crime-coronavirus.html
There is no consensus on why crime dropped, even during a recession. There is no consensus on why crime is piking now. I'm not cherry-picking, I'm following the experts.
Four theories on why homicides are spiking. Theories, not undisputed causes.
https://www.usnews.com/news/cities/articles/2020-08-06/4-theories-about-why-homicides-are-spiking-in-us-cities
Crime is down during COVID, but shootings are up.
https://www.npr.org/2020/07/20/892418244/crime-has-declined-overall-during-the-pandemic-but-shootings-and-killings-are-up
There are multiple variables, but no consensus.
But, you have all the answers.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:59pm
I would love to know a definition of the bubble you think I am in. I live in the Bronx. But you clearly avoid saying anything about yourself or where you live for some strange reason. (Except that you have in the past claimed to be representative of "the black community", something with which I am sure my black relatives across the country and my black neighbors would not agree.
You are now in this comment doing something you often do, changing the topic from the actual facts cited by many of this year's crime surge being exclusively about gun violence to long term crime problems plaguing certain inner cities and not others.
BTW, in NYC, a reminder we had basically SOLVED the latter problem until now. NYC was far far far safer than like Chicago or Milwaukee all through the Bloomberg years and before. It's not rocket science, it's really not. It was solved here in NYC, we proved it. No one should have to live like we did here in the 80's and no one should have to live like they still do in Milwaukee, Chicago or Baltimore. It does not take reforming police to accomplish that. Reforming police did not happen-many NYPD are still assholes like they were before--but crime basically disappeared and for a very long time. And I mean disappeared, I mean not having to lock your car or your back door, I mean a woman alone walking on empty streets of the Bronx in the middle of the night unassaulted, and I mean no one being afraid of anyone else on the subway. It is possible, we had it until this year.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 5:21pm