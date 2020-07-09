Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Americans Perceive Their Political Opposites As Ready For Violence, Poll Shows https://t.co/gfYNQm1WLl via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2020
My bosses somehow let me take over the top of Politico Nightly.
The topic: how Biden has finally learned, at the tender age of 77, to shut up and stay on message (mostly) after a career of, well, not doing that
thx to @suellentrop @renurayasam & the teamhttps://t.co/y5A2aXN1lq
Indian Americans are bundled into the artificial “Asian American” racial construct, but lower caste Indians are now seeking protection by US federal courts from discrimination rooted in distinctions imported from the home country https://t.co/EkP8jv3nJQ— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 27, 2020
An important read by @martinchulov on how disinformation and conspiracy theories destroyed the life of a man whose organization saved the lives of thousandshttps://t.co/A7AXkOi4st— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) October 27, 2020
Philly Inquirer's report at the link has been updated with more content since the tweet below:
Philadelphia Police fatally shot a 27 year old Black man this afternoon in West Philly. Two officers fired multiple times, and video shows the man was holding a knife about 10 ft away from the officers when they fired. https://t.co/sF631TqiRR— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020
I cannot emphasize enough how much McConnell's actions on Garland and Barrett have radicalized Democratic senators.— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 26, 2020
As I've argued before, McConnell's single most consequential legacy may be what he convinces Senate Democrats to do: https://t.co/loRap0bV2z https://t.co/byejXlQh8n
ai yi yi yi. Top story over there right now. 54,000+ shares. Tropes galore including clueless white Jewish boy.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that in order for the president’s policies to be most effective, Black Americans must want to succeed.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said during a Fox News interview. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Venezuelan authorities have accused El Coqui’s gang of trying to kill a senior FAES officer: https://t.co/vcxYnuA3qy via @la_patilla
InSight Crime recently looked at the dynamics of how certain criminal groups gain the favor of authorities: https://t.co/ykYTNSBJRP
Surprise, surprise, surprise! ~ Gomer Pyle (whose surprises were often not welcome by all)
Support for Trump collapsing among white Texan suburbanites but it looks like the president might be saved by a surprisingly strong showing among latinos. Fascinating. https://t.co/6WBwaCYZ7R— Oliver Wiseman (@ollywiseman) October 26, 2020
What does the public miss when networks focus so narrowly on Trump’s exploits?https://t.co/PuQDYfylT1— CJR (@CJR) October 26, 2020
New data reveals when Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the 2020 money race — and which parts of the U.S. fueled his surge.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 26, 2020
Explore the full data by ZIP code to see who’s leading the money race where you live. https://t.co/egYvqaXyig
It has been happening week by week but over the past 18 years the GOP has evolved into a party that more closely resembles Turkey's AKP, or Hungary's Fidesz, or India's BJP than its former European centre-right equivalents, says a new @vdeminstitute studyhttps://t.co/ek18z4mylC— Julian Borger (@julianborger) October 26, 2020
If you don't vote for them, you're a racist. If you do vote for them, you're a fascist. Quite a pickle.— Sexy James Lindsay, binary math mind (@ConceptualJames) October 26, 2020
NB: BLM UK now stands for "Black Liberation Movement UK." It's worth reading up on the Black Liberation Movement/Army.https://t.co/b5GlbofVl8
1. Tetra, a Texas-based company, makes calcium chloride in Finland— Businessweek (@BW) October 26, 2020
2. The chemical is legally exported to Peru
3. It's smuggled to Ecuador, then into Colombia
4. Colombian drug labs use it to make cocaine
5. The cocaine finds a market in the U.S.
6. Repeathttps://t.co/WMvpPMQ181
..Kelly said repeatedly during the hearing that he doesn't have to be governed by the United States Constitution. At one point Kelly said he was an American nationalist...
Sgt. Jumper was dragged by suspect during traffic stop, affidavit say (sovereign citizen)— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 25, 2020
https://t.co/apXRdDmdwA
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:10pm
George Floyd was a felon, but it seems in his last 7 years out of prison, he made good on his effort to reform (based on Wikipedia) He shouldn't be lionized not should he be demonized. And it always makes me uncomfortable when someone references Thomas Sowell, who always came across as a superficial partisan hack, though I haven't read him in a decade.
ETA: ugh, case in point
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 1:57am
Point taken. But at the same time, I want academics who are always looking at what all colleagues are writing. I do appreciate Anon's challenge here. Perhaps he's sympathetic to Sowell type thinking, so what? Being sympathetic is not the same thing as the almost hysterical acceptance of woke-a-tude that's happening all at once. Which I think Anon. describes well. On Twitter, I am seeing the only ones brave enough to challenge using their name in public are safe Pulitzer winner types like Annette Gordon-Reed. It takes that kind of power to be able to challenge the tide in the history -biz, everyone else is cowed, even those with tenure.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:09am
Overall it was very well written, and I agreed with much. I pointed out 2 things that detracted from it in my eyes. Sorry I didn't make that clear. Yes, I support the diversity of ideas in academia and elsewhere. I'm a bundle of contradictions myself - how could I not love that? (I also left off his/her petty use of 'Democrat' as an adjective) (Sowell is a rather autocratic thinker, so imitating him would be jumping from the woke pan into the alt-right fire - not an improvement in my eyes - whereas respecting/being interested in some of his ideas is just investing in the market or casino of ideas, wherever the chips may lie - certainly there's more nuance and spectrum to our analysis and intellectual offerings than two (literally) violent extremes?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 2:33am
Happened to see a Sowell article praising this book "Injustice" from 2011, and I think it was one of those bellwether events in how the right would deal with race and the justice department (along with voter fraud hype, but the former is more important to today's QAnon fighting "leftwing racists"). Not the heavily sock-puppeted 5-star reviews.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/reviews/1596982772/ref=cm_cr_dp_mb_top?ie=UTF8
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 4:00am
On the author of "Injustice", J. Christian Adams.
And
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/fmr-trump-voting-commission-official-forced-to-apologize-for-falsely-accusing-people-of-voter-fraud/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:03am
Heather Mac Donald:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 11:59pm
just one typical example of "the tide" I see on my Twitter feed oriented towards humanities in academia-I see this kind of thing day in, day out from institutions allover the western world, it's a flood, as in "be there or be square":
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/31/2020 - 5:38pm
Interesting excerpt from The Politics of Riots by Cathy Young, illustrating how easy it these days to convince a Senator into censoring his normal plain spoken sensible statements because they don't coincide with Critical Race theory:
This is how it affects politics: they don't say the things they used to, they just censor themselves, on advice of some aide who is hip to current political correctness. It's better if they're not sure the politically correct will like it, to just shut up. Because one thing they do understand is how activitists use social media to draw attention of the extreme believers.
This is how it works in academia too. Many who are doing it are not believers, they're just chicken. I've known some who say what they feel when they retire and are free to be honest about it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/01/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:50pm
Chloe S. Valdary, been following her for a while, brave independent thinker, calling out Kendi when he criticizes Trump as pot calling the kettle black:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 11:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:01am
The op-ed kinda weirdly falls off - is he afraid to get into specifics?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 12:52am
better than nothing (admit I have bigotry of low expectations from leftie intelligentsia on this front)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:09am
more ruminations on the Jessica Krug story:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:51pm
Didn't Fred Trump pretend to be Swedish to not scare away Jewish tenants? Which is an unfortunate bit of racism, but if your people just wiped out another people, there might be these little knock-on effects, especially when you act like a ravenous inhuman Teuton.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:14pm
Good story I didn't know.
Got me thinking about how a WASP friend married to a Jew and they both kept their religions,he explained the stereotype to me about the "culcha" this way--it's not so much a victim thing, rather they celebrate suffering, everything's about celebrating suffering and subsequent deliverance from it by their own power of will/faith. I.E.,what doesn't break you makes you stronger. Almost like suffering should be welcomed.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:21pm
"It is impossible to achieve your goals without suffering" - J.G. Bennett (teachings of Gurdjieff)
Whether you respect the suffering as being the hurdle to struggle through for next stage enlightenment, or worship suffering itself like monks self-flagellation are 2 different approaches.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:00pm
Even better family rituals
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8662377/The-families-dig-dead-relatives.html
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 7:07pm
two new to me, haven't listened yet:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 5:03am
Abolish the concept of race? The first thing we do when we open our eyes Day 0 is start to identify the features that make Mom Mom and Dad Dad, and file those characteristics in our tiny "this is good" box. Visual, smell, voice/sound, touch... It's largely subconscious in our pre-literate days. As the Catholics say, "give us your babies til they're 5, they're ours forever". Except by 2 you're already programmed on race to a large degree.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:23am
Identity politics was fine when it was white identity politics, White politics was considered national politics. When blacks and other minorities began looking out for their specie interests, identify politics magically became something horrific.
There was an article by Thomas Sowell above. He does the lazy scholarship of saying Bull Connor was a Democrat. He then pretends that a shift in racial politics between the parties has not occurred.
Sowell says
As if Republicans have not perfected voter suppression as an art. Trump is even willing to destroy the post office. Sowell is trapped in the past.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:35am
Look 5 posts up - there's a black son with white father. They're a family unit. We like the uplifting stories more than the hate-filled recriminations. Hey, they might even vote different - but it doesn't matter - they've got the vibe. More family clips, less street vandalism. People's Lives do Matter - the focus on BLM is out of necessity, an observable need, an imbalance. Turn that attention into a reverse Injustice, there'll be well-deserved pushback. Respect is earned, and needs to be maintained.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:03am
Wow. I had completely forgotten about Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Halle Berry, etc.
Edit to add:
The upbeat stories are nice, glad you like them.
Many are angry
Most are not creating chaos in the streets.
You don't get to set the criteria
BLM does not have to address "black on black crime"
The Rochester police department is being reformed in front of our eyes
Mental illness cases will, at some point, no longer be the sole responsibility of the police
Baby steps.
Reform will happen whether you require upbeat stories or not.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:09am
I post whatever the fuck I want - it's not "setting the criteria" - it's my opinion or whimsy. But I do hope it bothers you.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:12pm
Doesn't bother me
Reform will happen without your input
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 8:30pm
May or may not happen w/o your long weird pedantic lists
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:56pm
What an absurdly arrogant answer, as if you have a crystal ball. Do you also predict a pandemic and the fall of the world economy? You are absolutely sure "reform" will happen, whatever that is. The problem is others like you are absolutely sure of a fall into a dystopian tribal stone age of small armed camps fighting for food like in The Walking Dead.
I asked you once if you could please stay off this thread. I am asking again.
This thread is not for debating politics or countering the work of people I post on it.
It's for me and others who are interested in knowing more about the independent thinkers who are challenging woke culture.
I don't give a damn that you don't like them!!! I really don't care what you think. I am interested in what THEY think. I may not agree with them, it doesn't matter, I'm still interested in what they think.
I am rarely interested in what rmrd thinks, what he thinks just irritates me as it is often off topic and includes arguing with straw men and activisit political mindset.
I don't want to be dragged into arguing about it like you just did to use for the umpteenth time. This thread is NOT ABOUT ACTIVISM, JUST THE OPPOSITE. It's analytical. THERE SHOULD BE NOTHING TO ARGUE ABOUT EXCEPT THE INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THE QUOTED SAID. NOT "for or against". Just interpretation, and offering more.
Please stay off of it and start your own thread if you want to argue about something on it . As I said before, this is for my own personal use and those who share the interest.
I give a fuck if you consider any of these people your enemy because of their ideas. Doesn't interest me in the least when you do.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:47pm
The Rochester police department is being transformed. Those are the words of the mayor, She said that involving social services in police calls for mental issues was a possibility. I was repeating what Mayor Lovely said at her public press conference. She said it would take time, but that the wheels were turning. Go back and listen to the press conference.
https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/09/07/910439021/rochester-mayor-promises-police-reforms-after-protests-over-daniel-prudes-death
I did not think pointing out what the mayor said was out of bounds.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:57pm
AA
I took the time to listen to the podcast and posted my impressions.
I listen to Blogginheads with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter
As I noted, I listened to the podcast with Loury, Hughes, McWhorter, Chatterton Williams, Kmele, et. al.
I don't consider them enemies
McWhorter is clear that he is voting for Biden. He is writing a book on racism and is writing from the perspective that Biden is going to win
Loury is clear that he is a contrarian.
In fact Loury's own son points out that if too many people agree with his father, he takes the other side.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 12:14am
Boy oh boy, you are not going to be very happy when you don't have Trump's co-option of identity politics to kick around any more. Because Biden's a uniter, not a divider.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 1:24pm
Not gonna be disappointed. This is obviously not just about Trump
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/if-talking-about-race-hurts-democrats-why-is-biden-so-far-ahead/
Kamala Harris
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/08/03/kamala-harris-netroots-identity-politics-762254
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 3:02pm
related Biden cartoon:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 6:29pm
Tends to be a gathering of the same people
Kmele was in a podcast with Loury, Hughes, McWhorter, Hughes, Chatterton Williams, etc.
Argument is that we shouldn't focus on race
Then Iman tells us that African immigrants do better than Caribbean immigrants in Britain
We shouldn't lump people together as Black
How did we get that information if we were not looking at tribes?
The discussion continues that it is a great horror to look at race
Never address how we deal with different levels of care despite identical illnesses and insurance, etc.
I see a mirror image of Robin Di Angelo and Ibram Kendi
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:19pm
George Wallace would like it:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 1:48pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 7:07pm
Helen Pluckrose on Twitter: "Humour Warning. The thing I am about to retweet is a joke about an aspect of the bizarre cultural situation we currently find ourselves in. Please prepare your brain to receive it as such." / Twitter
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 9:58am
heh the little kid's face is the best thing! Way better than a lot of the stock gifs I've seen people use to express the same reaction
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 2:41pm
Black people wondering why white people coopted zombies.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 4:27pm
Here are people getting into the music and dancing with abandon. I think that's great but people bound up with and inhibited by socially acceptable behavior laugh at it. Ken Wilber would call this type of undifferentiated union of body and mind the Centaur level, where the ego is not separated from the body directing and riding it like one rides a horse but one with it as a centaur is one creature. Mind and body are one.
A good primer on Wilber's theory of consciousness and the many "splits" that need/could be unified is No Boundary. A more comprehensive description is laid out in The Spectrum of Consciousness.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:32pm
idk, the older man may have been dancing with abandon but other man and the woman looked more like they were dancing with a sort of primitive ritual intent, particularly the woman. Was she casting a spell? invoking spirits? Whatever. Obviously, neither was to that manner born. The incongruence of that and how out of place and time it was is what made it both amusing and interesting. Also, the young boy's reaction. :)
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 5:51pm
the young boy's reaction.
His reaction to what he perceives as weird when in my opinion seeing and being weird should be the norm.We are after all unique individuals. The reaction to this reminds me of the, probably apocryphal, story of scientists painting a monkey blue and putting him in a cage with other monkeys. They tore him to shreds.
We're all wearing a costume, usually of the most banal and repetitive nature. That's what I find bizarre. Rarely is anyone willing to risk being a blue monkey because the reaction from everyone will always be like that young boy's. If we're lucky.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:03pm
story of scientists painting a monkey blue and putting him in a cage with other monkeys. They tore him to shreds.
Quite simply that's an example of a major cancellation for not following tribal norms.
I always thought that the one very special thing about the combo of democracy and capitalism is that individualism is celebrated.
The boy's reaction is that of shock and awe of children learning things are not what they thought they were, and it's funny for that reason. Learning not to make presumptions.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:19pm
they were dancing with a sort of primitive ritual intent, particularly the woman.
It's all a ritual, whatever the style. Whether it's Classical or Romantic as defined and explored in Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, or Classical and Improvised in Jazz. Is the "I" directing the body to move or is the music dancing the body. Either can be good but they are different. One can dance with abandon within the confines of a style. In this case what you categorize as primitive ritual intent.Isn't the problem that you find her ritual intent outside the norm? Isn't all of this dancing with ritual intent?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:00pm
One of my all time favorite YouTube videos! Thanks.
About the other stuff: me thinks we are talking past one another so I'm done.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:13pm
we are talking past one another
I expected we would. That's why I almost never talk about it.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:24pm
I may try again tomorrow. Need to sleep now.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 7:42pm
Even before critical race theory--there was a ideology problem:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:32pm
Read this and consider it's implications in solving social problems using automated tech (or pick your own fav area: the Unbearable Lightness of Art Research?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:02am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:10am
nor anything to learn. History is the landscape of revealing mistakes and atrocities. Pol Pot tried to wipe the slate clean with Return To Year Zero. That didn't work out too well - a Nazi-sized atrocity less than 30 years later.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:34am
I know I keep saying this, but George Wallace would like things saira rao's way
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:20am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:35pm
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=15679
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 4:39pm
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin
For real, not a joke.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:10pm
from an interesting twitter thread
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:19pm
Harper's Editor Christopher Beha on "The Letter" for their October 2020 issue:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:55pm
this particular wokee invention not very welcome among intended:
About One-in-Four U.S. Hispanics Have Heard of Latinx, but Just 3% Use It
Young Hispanic women among the most likely to use the term
By Luis Noe Bustamante, Lauren Mora and Mark Hugo Lopez @ PewResearch.org, Aug. 11
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:59am
They can be re-educated
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 3:44am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 6:30am
KINGS COLLEGE | Faculty of Arts & Humanities | English | Modules |
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:29pm
Methinks taking fencing and crew might serve them just as well, plus they get in shape.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:35am
It's insulting the way you're trivializing the pirate life style. They'd have to drink substantial quantities of rum as well.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 12:41pm
*After* the meets. Strict training regs. This ain't a schooner off floating around in the Caribbean just sipping fancy rum drinks. Something has to separate the tourists from the salty sailors.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:39pm
Aye, attacking the colonialist system with anarchist seizure of valuable goods is hard serious work, matey, and just like with other mind-altering substances, best that the dealer not sample too much of the booty.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:50pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 2:45am
Corporatism was amoral - who woulda thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:47am
Calvin Robinson in the UK. Seems like a very astute young man who instinctively realizes Trump identity politics when it's invading his country:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 4:32pm
Nor the nonsense that taking a knee insults the troops and the flag, and that stopping police from using illegal chokeholds or other forms of torture on black suspects is a detraction from our precious sports? Sure, more whites die from police abuse than blacks, but there's a long tradition of rather sick exhibitionism in mistreating blacks, as well as the standard tactic of "arrest the nearest black guy" in whatever situation. The Sandra Bland case was a perfect example - middle of the day, broad boulevard, no signs of drugs or guns or other contraband, no crimes being committed, out-of-state woman coming from a job interview, no need to harass a driver, but still the cop did.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 7:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:05pm
this elaboration strikes me as: could have been quite useful in certain past Dagblog discussions:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 6:12pm
Mujanovic, as introduced in this twitter thread, struck me as an idiot. He uses extreme examples along with hostile accusations as if they apply to everyone he is describing as part of a group.
The following text is a review by Danijela Dolenec of the new book by Jasmin Mujanović Hunger and Fury: The crisis of democracy in the Balkans (C Hurst & Co Publishers Ltd, 2018). Dolenec, a member of the editorial board of the Croatian Political Science Review, is currently a visiting scholar at the Nuffield College, University of Oxford, UK. She presented her review of Mujanović’s book as an invited discussant at the book launch event on 24th January 2018 at St. Anthony’s College in Oxford, UK. Dolenec’s generously informed critical reading of the book moves further the debate about the democratic transformation of the Balkans.
The sumation paragraph:
In Mujanović’s political vision for the region, emerging civil society actors should be helped by the liberal international community to take power and become the new elite that will govern these societies in a more participatory manner than the kleptocratic elites who are in place now. He is therefore rehearsing a familiar argument for bringing democracy to backward societies, and in this aspect his discussion comes close to conservativism. This is further accentuated by the fact that he declaratively takes on an explicitly anti-Orientalist stance, but the dramatic style of his book relies heavily on metaphors of blood and soil, evoking emotions of fury, chaos, trauma, fear and despair. He portrays the Balkans as a ‘social time bomb with a short fuse and in search of a light’ (p.136) where ‘it seems only a matter of time before some enterprising revanchist pulls that trigger or lights this fuse on the region as a whole’ (p.139). Not only does this language perpetuate the Orientalist image of the Balkans as the powder keg of Europe, but it situates the discussion about social movements within conservative functionalist approaches to social movements that portray mass mobilizations as irrational mobs, born of despair and capable only of disruption and chaos.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 11:31pm
Whoops, forgot the link.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 11:45pm
From my time in the Balkans, "bargaining with corrupt elites" is a good summation. The EU is not an occupying power - it is a club with standards and benefits. Yet if it doesn't insist on standards, as frequently happens in the more backwards new member parts of the EU, along with turning accession for prospects into a drawn out game of maintaining the status quo (whereas Russia and China and Turkey are less hands-off), it can result in a *relative* disaster (yes, people in the Balkans see themselves as more important than they are - get used to it)
https://www.e-ir.info/2018/09/26/review-hunger-and-fury-the-crisis-of-de...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 1:57am
this is great, someone actually trying to do something to counteract all the woke agitprop in school curricula and get students to thimk:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:32pm
cartoon to think about, not get mad at:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:23am
Background from 2014-we’re all a little like RT America:
When think tanks are in the tank
By Jonathan H. Adler Contributor, The Volokh Conspiracy @ WashingtonPost.com, March 9, 2014
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:44am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:48am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:57am
I haven't agreed to those rules. I think the theft of the election by Bush and Trump is a bigger part of the so called delegitimization of liberal democracy by the left than is discussed. I'm not alone and it's not just far left people like me. In 2000 was working in home repair, painting, construction, for some of the richest democrats in Philadelphia. High powered lawyers and doctors living in these hundreds of years old mansions. Gore's lost really affected these establishment people. I remember one of these lawyers saying to me a few weeks after Gore conceded, "I'm surprised how angry I am about this. I can't let it go."
I was in AZ by the time Hillary lost so I don't know how that affected them. But if they were that angry about a small popular vote win by Gore I can imagine how a 3 million popular vote win by Hillary affected them.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 3:28am
I imagine the 8 years of Bush & co acting like he win a mandate pretty well rubbed the salt in the wounds even before Hillary's was stolen. And Roger Stone was behind both. No wonder he got a pardon.
Andrew should read the news more. Russia and voter suppression were and are real. Mueller redactions were released last week for more confirmation.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 4:25am
4 Assange pardon attempts
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 11:21am
Election (in)Security - access w anon tab if needed
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 4:37am
One old independent-minded warrior has just been lost:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 2:21pm
yes, just say no to woke math:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 5:48pm
no kidding. I'd say more than a whiff:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 11:38pm
I noted the words of Stanley Crouch about Janes Baldwin and race. I always viewed Baldwin as speaking directly about race. He commented about police brutality and the need for white people to keep blacks who protested in their place.
https://www.pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/6-james-baldwin-quotes-race/15142/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 1:42pm
I think Crouch and Chatterton Williams are not promoting something new. The idea that blacks should not be so-called victims was espoused by Booker T. Washington. Alain Locke has a similar message in the Harlem Renaissance. Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams. The message is now carried by Chatterton Williams, McWhorter, and Hughes. In each time period, they faced the pushback that Crouch received in his lifetime.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 4:09pm
not promoting something new
Oh really?!!! NOBODY HEREIN SAID THAT. ALWAYS THE STRAWMEN! I actually quote Williams pointing out just the opposite in the beginning: Bit dispiriting how long the same arguments have been raging:...
Even if they did, which they didn't, the kind of debate you keep trying to bring to the thread does not serve the purpose of my thread! That is why I ask you to take it elsewhere. You don't want to participate in what I want to use this thread for, don't understand why I am doing it and the spirit in which I am doing it , observing and recording a phenomenon about intellectualism at this point in time.
You want to do something else.
So for the umpteenth time: do it elsewhere, please. I am not at all interested in arguing your college freshman survey course type stuff on this. Don't want a splainer and don't want debate of the basic ideas involved. You drag it down to freshman level every time and thereby threaten to hijack. Take it someplace else that will appreciate it, discuss with like minded amongst yourselves...
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 5:54pm
I like the idea of proving someone's unique and self-thinking by pulling out a quote from 150 years before justifying them. It's like my hippie trip to India was predicted in Plato's Republic.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:46pm
I posted a response to how the late Stanley Crouch felt about James Baldwin. I did not post a response to you.
I see no reason not to make comments about Chatterton Williams, et. al. as you...
[The lady asked you not to post this stuff on her thread. Deleted. A time and a place for everything. Start your own thread. - PP]
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 9:29pm
Again, PLEASE TAKE IT TO YOUR OWN BLOG, don't do that on this thread. Or go over to Twitter and see if Chatteron Williams will argue with you about This thread is not about discussing ideological and sociological solutions to societal problems!It is meta about trends in intellectualism, intellectual rigor and opposing propagandistic reinforcement of codes of speech and thinking in academia that are warping free thought. I DO NOT WANT TO TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT ON THIS THREAD AND I DON'T WANT YOU CLUTTERING IT UP WITH HIJACKING. It's my blog, it's not a news post. I am not inviting discussion here about what you want to discuss.
YES indeed I'm actually inviting ridicule of some trends. Everyone else seems to get what's appropriate to post on this thread except you. All you do here is continue to make yourself look dense and naive.
Take a clue from who signed "The Letter". Lots of people who disagree politically and/or socially.
PLEASE START YOUR OWN BLOG IF YOU WANT TO ADDRESS content rather than wokeness codes.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 11:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 5:34pm
Marx w/o a beard, or kinkier than that?
Alternate title: Where Engels Fear to Tread
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 6:48pm
see all the comments on this thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 11:42am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 7:49pm
how a criminal defense attorney sees Kendi's instructions:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 4:50pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:34am
See whole thread.
A true scholar would not block Conor Friedersdorf. She can't handle the situation that's developed, whatever it is.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 7:31pm
I suspect youse in trouble when ye olde Worldwide Socialist Website run by the official ICFI publishes unhappy chatter about your woke history project
The New York Times and Nikole Hannah-Jones abandon key claims of the 1619 Project
By Tom Mackaman and David North
22 September 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:03am
yup scholarly trouble and maybe other kind too:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:09am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 2:38am
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:26pm
this is quite some catch!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:39pm
Richard Spencer is an idiot.
Steve King, VP Mike Pence, the NRA and others have taken the words of Martin Luther King Jr. out of context. If you think Spencer is clever, you are mistaken.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/01/22/irony-flogs-itself-steve-kings-mlk-tweet-was-worst-number-tributes-gone-wrong/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 1:02pm
you are making yourself look like an idiot for saying that on this thread as if the people discussing it don't know that.
PLEASE STAY OFF THIS THREAD, you consistently hijack it with simplistic agitprop shit that doesn't apply, clearly not able to understand its purpose WHICH IS NOT POLITICAL.
Edit to add:
I am trying to avoid being tempted to be insulting about things you say by asking you not to participate on this blog of mine.
It would just be to everyone's benefit here on Dag if anything that interests you on it you just start your own blog entry instead of dragging mine where you think it should go.
If you think you have something insightful to add on a topic addressed here, start your own blog on it and see the response you get there or not. Don't use me for your agendas.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 1:32pm
p.s. and I purposefully have not started a new blog on topic precisely because I want it to be hard to find and don't want all kinds of mundane political arguments on it. I don't want your attention or input in this case, really I don't, last thing I want. Your arguments are actually always with the people I am quoting. I am not those people!!! If you want to argue with them, go over to Twitter and argue with them there.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 1:38pm
If I have a position different than something posted in a link, why should I not be able to comment?
There are few people here because they have been chased away.
You constantly post then have monologues.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 1:51pm
You constantly post then have monologues.
That's basically what the blog is for!. You know, like taking lecture notes in college. I am not asking you or anyone to look at it by posting on it! It shouldn't matter to you. MAKE YOUR OWN PLEASE, Make your own blog for your own interests. Especially if you want to debate. I don't want to debate you on this, others get it and offer useful input, you don't, you want to fight with some of the people quoted on it. I think that's a useless exercise, a waste of my time, all about opinion, emotions and not analysis, and if you wish to do it, start your own blog or go over to Twitter.
I do not want to know what you would say to them! Tell them not me! Why are you after me to harange me on these issues, why not just leave me alone? I am trying to keep this blog a semi-private sort of thing, I do not want or need a large audience for it, I don't advertise it and I can't help my additions turn up on "latest comments".
None of your comments on this blog over a long time have been helpful, every single one has been a distraction or a hijacking.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:09pm
There are few people here because they have been chased away.
By who and how? By my observations of this site most left many years ago and before I started posting. So I actually don't know what happened. What I do know is that many people left TPM and joined this site when it started. Soon after that I had to leave this site, and all the internet, when I moved to a ghost town without electricity and internet. When I returned after a few years in isolation most of those people weren't posting. And not too long after I returned Arta stopped posting. She's only recently returned. PP wasn't on the mast head at that point. So who exactly are you claiming chased them away and how do you think they did it?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:59pm
Here's fact on that front, which others can interpret however they like. After my return from hiatus, Michael Wolraich thanked me via email for posting so much news on his site even though he himself had stopped posting much on it. And he offered to put me on the masthead which would include moderator privileges. I thanked him and declined. As I have no interest in doing this for anything other than personal hobby/gratifcation.
For that reason I do not have any guilt about hogging up a lot of space posting things that interest me. I know nothing more. I very much appreciate his keeping the site in good order and paying for it. It works for me! Very well indeed he keeps it operating much better than a lot of other sites.
And I have no interest in invading his privacy by asking why he himself doesn't use it more, I guess that he likes to keep it in good shape in case he does need it for something in the future but I am not sure. Don't care, why look a gift horse in the mouth. Like you, I like the smallness, don't need or want a big audience.
Edit to add: Also, at my Twitter account under my real name, which I use for professionally related posting, I have following/follower relationships with Wolraich, Maiello and Cardwell, who have accounts there under their real names. I don't bother them there about Dagblog and they don't bother me about it either.
I noticed in the past that Dagblog also has an account there and posts from here feed into it--it has 586 followers--but I never look at it and don't follow it, just looked at it now for the link for the first time in years. Don't know how it works and don't care. Imagine there might be similar on Facebook as Wolraich has their "like: button on top.
Not revealing anything that's not public.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 4:09pm
There's a happy median, subjective of course. I'd like to see one or two dozen more posters. We're a bit too few and we know each other too well. Much more than that it would get too large for good conversations. One problem is people who have come have agendas and leave when that agenda is over. Like Hal who only came to support Sanders and attack Hillary. He never talked about anything else and after the election was over he left.
Frankly the site would be dead without you posting articles In The News.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 4:37pm
We got stuck with Wattree and Hal and others, where discussions turned into repetitive harangues, which also blocks up the Comments, so all a visitor usually sees are the long-drawn uninteresting spats.
I've just recently found a partial solution.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 5:22am
Of course the flip side of that is how the "colonizers" white children were nursed by black mammys and raised by them and other black house servants.
Is what we are seeing now with CRT and general Wokeness among the descendants of both those "privileged" black and white children simply the logical end of those practices?
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 4:55am
I get what you are saying but the irony is right now because of Covid almost everyone was and is "stuck at home raising their own children"! And the only cultural and class mixing is online virtual. Where you don't really know if other people are who they say they are anyways. Gives me a headache sometimes for everyone to be hashing over this tribal and class stuff, sometimes violently, when everyone worldwide is pretty much in the same boat except for billionaires, changing their own sheets, washing their own dishes and being their kids teaching assistant. Amazon and and other contactless delivery people are the essential workers now, there's a lot fewer housekeepers nannies or cleaning ladies becoming part of your family. If you have them, they are contactless, no different than pool cleaners or grounds maintenance.
Wearing a mask and keeping social distance, you can't even use smiling or some other facial expression to become closer with those outside your "pod" doing physical tasks for you. Unless you do it through cell phone video!
Intelligentisa aren't ready to deal with the reality of the new world so they focus on relitigating the past?
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 12:59pm
If a person demands that other people stop protesting because the issue is not a major concern of that particular person, we are all not in the same boat.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 1:10pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 9:09pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 9:57pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:13pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:17pm
related two stories near top of PP's thread Raised by own Stuffard
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:29pm
Important "Short letter to the misunderstanding right" by Helen Pluckrose @ New Discourses:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:32pm
330. million, most don't do anything. Of those who do, what do they do, what kind of faction is that, etc. If we talk about 70 year olds, what is their politics, how extreme their different factions of belief and action (incl the effect of using money & laws for action your own way). Same for 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds, etc.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 7:39pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:06am
This guy needs re-education, he named The Bible, Sun Tzu and 6 long dead white colonizer types, go figure:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:27am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 3:28am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 3:31am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 3:36am
"Rest in Power", uggh. Eaten by worms is as powerless as one can imagine. What self-delusion to think that our carcasses display power. Perhaps if we embraced futility and disintegration, we'd make better use of time on earth, rather than thinking we waltz victor-like into the afterlife.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:07am
So confused and bewildered by the brave new wokee world, he made a picture to try to sort it all out for himself:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:43pm
The thread includes the info that John McWhorter finished his new book on race
Says the tone is angry
It seems that he doesn't have a publisher yet.
The book should be interesting
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 9:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 9:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:07pm
This one gone viral on Twitter under "Yelp"
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:42pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:10am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:38am
the commies at least had a two-tier system?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:05am
Lake Woebehere - all the children are *below* average
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:23am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:29am
The champagne in Spain fails mainly to complain.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:35am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 6:09pm
Of course #17 isn't an imperialist capitalist etc., but 22 and 42 obviously are. Some people just don't understand math!
by ocean-kat on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 6:18pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:23pm
reply to above:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:30pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:34pm
While I agree that ideas should be supported by evidence, shouldn't be immune from criticism or debate, and especially there should be no coercion and silencing, consciousness raising is a big part of the college experience. In practically every field education should raise up the students from the simplistic and often false ideas they learned in high school and the culture. A woman should be free to argue that women are not oppressed but I believe in a vigorous debate on that question the evidence would clearly support that they are. Perhaps one could argue that oppressed is too strong a word but at least discriminated against in significant ways.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:14am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:40am
Note (in reference to the Clifford Levy tweet and not the Yang retweet)
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:48am
All the Juicy Narratives that's Hip to Print
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:07am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 2:59pm
I am not sure why Lindsay is posting this, but as a former Wisconsinite, born and bred, I read it as "we are not racist but no way are we ever going to cotton to elite coastal CRT lingo like 'anti-racist'":
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 3:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:42am
Intriguing voice new to me, has few followers, retweeted by Tho. Chatteron Williams
Mimi Reyes @mimiko_reyes Queens girl, @bronx_science grad, @smithcollege, @TeachersCollege grad student, #hispanicsforeducation, #educationnews, ~opiniones son mías~ Queens, NYJoined May 202
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:15am
Not all far lefties go along with the woke police, this guy's a proud Marxist:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:21am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 6:32pm
Boris thinking about it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 7:18pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 3:05pm
A take certainly worth noting:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 3:29pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 4:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 7:20pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 8:18am
new one on my follow list, he hooked me with this tweet:
turns out he self-describes as Exiled academic promoting science, discourse, debate, and the conservation of the values of the West. Culture wars, movies, psychology, and cute animals. Ohio. Joined May 2014
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 8:06pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:37am
In realizing that Bo's apparently very politically oriented
I realize that many of these other guys and gals are not!
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 6:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:30pm
Kind of the kicker for me
(being obviously non-woke)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 4:07pm
Best comment on that thread, Women get pregnant, even if they think they are men. Men don't get pregnant, even if they think they are women.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 4:33pm
fascinating (at least to me) conjecture by Wesley Yang, reminds me that I should really get around to reading his book "The Souls of Yellow Folk":
Very thought provoking, especially if you compare it to things about some young black males admiring Trump style for certain reasons and how Jewish males are so confident about their place in society that they feel free to use self-deprecatory humor all the time....etc.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:01pm
Intriguing comment by Ken White:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 2:46am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 8:04am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 4:45am
Pages