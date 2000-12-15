Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Philly Inquirer's report at the link has been updated with more content since the tweet below:
Philadelphia Police fatally shot a 27 year old Black man this afternoon in West Philly. Two officers fired multiple times, and video shows the man was holding a knife about 10 ft away from the officers when they fired. https://t.co/sF631TqiRR— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020
My bosses somehow let me take over the top of Politico Nightly.
The topic: how Biden has finally learned, at the tender age of 77, to shut up and stay on message (mostly) after a career of, well, not doing that
thx to @suellentrop @renurayasam & the teamhttps://t.co/y5A2aXN1lq
Indian Americans are bundled into the artificial “Asian American” racial construct, but lower caste Indians are now seeking protection by US federal courts from discrimination rooted in distinctions imported from the home country https://t.co/EkP8jv3nJQ— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 27, 2020
An important read by @martinchulov on how disinformation and conspiracy theories destroyed the life of a man whose organization saved the lives of thousandshttps://t.co/A7AXkOi4st— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) October 27, 2020
I cannot emphasize enough how much McConnell's actions on Garland and Barrett have radicalized Democratic senators.— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 26, 2020
As I've argued before, McConnell's single most consequential legacy may be what he convinces Senate Democrats to do: https://t.co/loRap0bV2z https://t.co/byejXlQh8n
ai yi yi yi. Top story over there right now. 54,000+ shares. Tropes galore including clueless white Jewish boy.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that in order for the president’s policies to be most effective, Black Americans must want to succeed.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said during a Fox News interview. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Venezuelan authorities have accused El Coqui’s gang of trying to kill a senior FAES officer: https://t.co/vcxYnuA3qy via @la_patilla
InSight Crime recently looked at the dynamics of how certain criminal groups gain the favor of authorities: https://t.co/ykYTNSBJRP
Surprise, surprise, surprise! ~ Gomer Pyle (whose surprises were often not welcome by all)
Support for Trump collapsing among white Texan suburbanites but it looks like the president might be saved by a surprisingly strong showing among latinos. Fascinating. https://t.co/6WBwaCYZ7R— Oliver Wiseman (@ollywiseman) October 26, 2020
What does the public miss when networks focus so narrowly on Trump’s exploits?https://t.co/PuQDYfylT1— CJR (@CJR) October 26, 2020
New data reveals when Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the 2020 money race — and which parts of the U.S. fueled his surge.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 26, 2020
Explore the full data by ZIP code to see who’s leading the money race where you live. https://t.co/egYvqaXyig
It has been happening week by week but over the past 18 years the GOP has evolved into a party that more closely resembles Turkey's AKP, or Hungary's Fidesz, or India's BJP than its former European centre-right equivalents, says a new @vdeminstitute studyhttps://t.co/ek18z4mylC— Julian Borger (@julianborger) October 26, 2020
If you don't vote for them, you're a racist. If you do vote for them, you're a fascist. Quite a pickle.— Sexy James Lindsay, binary math mind (@ConceptualJames) October 26, 2020
NB: BLM UK now stands for "Black Liberation Movement UK." It's worth reading up on the Black Liberation Movement/Army.https://t.co/b5GlbofVl8
1. Tetra, a Texas-based company, makes calcium chloride in Finland— Businessweek (@BW) October 26, 2020
2. The chemical is legally exported to Peru
3. It's smuggled to Ecuador, then into Colombia
4. Colombian drug labs use it to make cocaine
5. The cocaine finds a market in the U.S.
6. Repeathttps://t.co/WMvpPMQ181
..Kelly said repeatedly during the hearing that he doesn't have to be governed by the United States Constitution. At one point Kelly said he was an American nationalist...
Sgt. Jumper was dragged by suspect during traffic stop, affidavit say (sovereign citizen)— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 25, 2020
https://t.co/apXRdDmdwA
Minneapolis residents are suing the city of Minneapolis, saying the police are so under-staffed right now that the residents of the city are being endangered by rising violent crime. pic.twitter.com/yNY7EhL7bP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 5:06am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:05pm
Watch out getting stabbed... <snidely stated>
In May 1999, two of LAPDs dumbest, shot and killed a known mentally unstable neighborhood transient female named Margaret Mitchell on suspicion of possessing a stolen shopping cart and then brandishing a 12-inch long screwdriver. In broad daylight.
And on Nov 1999 the big dawg finally weighed... Statement by Chief Parks on Margaret Mitchell Incident
[https://www.lapdonline.org/november_1999/news_view/28520 - PP]
Then in Dec 15, 2000 L.A. paid $1 million for police shooting death of homeless woman
Then in June 2003 the cop was aquited by both federal and county grand juries.
Stay smart.
Be safe…
!!VOTE!!
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 6:07pm
Interesting side issue came from looking at your links. I see that Leo Terrell was the one representing Mitchell's family for recompense of their loss back in 2000 and now he's doing stuff like this for Fox News and other right wing spin outfits. Wondering when the switcheroo happened and why...not that I'm going to research it, not wondering that much...
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 7:49pm
Sigh, big time looting in Philly (just what we need right before the election, if it keeps up, watch NJ go red):
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:53pm
here's Sean Hannity & Jack Posobiec right on it, natch:
Probably got someone watching social media full time for any similar "breaking".
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:56pm
Russia Today tweeting on the Philly looting right away, too, they know what works!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:09pm
Right wingers just love it when there's rioting or looting, they've got YouTube channels set up and waiting for the next vid to come out:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:13pm
Democrats just aren't spinning this the right way. The mayor needs to go on tv and announce that in cooperation with Walmart the city of Philadelphia has decided to pay reparations for slavery. I'm sure they can get some BLM leaders who claim looting is reparations to come on and thank the mayor.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:14pm
I am seeing comments that "rioting" is also supposedly breaking out in D.C. tonight as well, following protests over the killing of Koran Hylton. though I haven't seen much on it yet:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:03pm