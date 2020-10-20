Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19
Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.
50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.
“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”
“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he continued, “62% are you out of ya f---ing mind.”
The rapper, who lives in New York City, could be hit with a 62 percent tax rate increase under Biden’s plan, experts said on Monday, according to CNBC. New Jersey and California residents who make more than $400,000 per year could also face a more than 60 percent tax rate, while the rates in New York state could reach 58 percent.
It’s unclear from the post if 50 Cent plans to vote for the president.
The rapper was met by a mixture of praise and criticism for his post, with conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren commenting, “Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!”
Minutes after his post, 50 Cent posted again with the caption, “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.” [....]
Comments
50 is not bankrupt
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/04/50-cent-on-love-cash-and-bankruptcy-when-there-are-setbacks-there-will-be-get-backs
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:59pm
He is dumb enough to honestly complain. Most accountants for the wealthy are at the ready making plans on how to evade. This is the problem with high tax rates based on a certain income, you have evasion and end up with less to the Treasury, not more. Bill Cllinton/Bill Rubin found the sweet spot where people do not bother to evade, I think it was top at 39% if I remember correctly, they ended up making huge progress on the debt that way and the economy growing at the same time.
All that said, we obviously have different times now, to put it mildly. There ain't no global economy as we knew it. Every country is deficit spending. It's an emergency, those with something simply have to pay more. I'm not sure announcing what that will be ahead of time is the wisest move, though?
Noticed Krugman wrote big op-ed yesterday, he says spend big right now and don't worry where the money is going to come from:
The fix the world is in right now is unprecedented, all the old rules need to be thrown out.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 3:02pm
CNBC on what "50 Cent" heard about (do I need to point out the irony of his name?)
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 8:56pm
here's clear proof he's been watching FOX, tho, especially now that they are talking about him:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:02pm
Does this mean the "eat the rich" thing is suddenly outre? Or it's okay to eat the rich of certain skin colors and others not?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:05pm
50 Cent flips
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/522684-50-cent-says-f-k-donald-trump-in-apparent-retraction-of
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 9:54pm
Interesting. Also interesting how easily he can be pressured. I looked at his Twitter feed, hasn't said who he does support as of yet.
Does look like he wannabe like Kanye, but not religious, just to get rich having endorsing stuff to buy is glorious. Hawking cognac, champagne, "GunIt" brands clothing (guns = awesome), and "haute living" in general.
My guess from looking at that, would be: still gonna be voting for Trump (after all,not that different from Trump ties, Trump wine, Trump steaks, Trump airlines, Trump university, Trump beauty pageants, Trump wrestling, Ivanka jewelry etc.) Or gonna write in Kanye. Unless someone smarter mansplains to this manchild that Biden is better for business.
Just my 50 cents.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 11:16pm
Not to worry, Lil Pump fills the void.
https://www.ajc.com/news/rapper-lil-pump-endorses-trump-for-president-disses-biden/M3SYM4CWTFEJNOR3TPG6RRCSQY/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 2:04pm
So is this braindead or what?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:03pm
Looks like "there's no such thing as bad publicity" to me. Especially if you want to be a bad guy. The extra added kicker here: Trump is king at doing that.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:09pm
On point and both ridiculous and true:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:16pm
Every thinking person knew that the first thing republicans were gonna do was pass a huge tax cut for the rich. It makes perfect sense for a rich person to vote for republicans even if that republican was Trump. What is brain dead is poor and middle class people voting for tax cuts for the rich.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:15pm
There's an extra added effect when someone just got rich recently, though, it's "fuck this, I finally get me some and now they change the rules, not fair"
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:21pm
I am reminded of these rebels of the 60's and 70's against highly socialist tax rates.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:27pm
I as remembered it and as the article makes clear it was pretty much British rockers leaving England as it's rates at that time where ridiculously high even compared to other more socialistic countries like France.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:48pm
Was trying to understand what rmrd thought about these rappers.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 4:02pm