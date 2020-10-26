Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
(This is the context: https://t.co/BX4C7QasPU)— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 25, 2020
ai yi yi yi. Top story over there right now. 54,000+ shares. Tropes galore including clueless white Jewish boy.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that in order for the president’s policies to be most effective, Black Americans must want to succeed.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said during a Fox News interview. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Venezuelan authorities have accused El Coqui’s gang of trying to kill a senior FAES officer: https://t.co/vcxYnuA3qy via @la_patilla
InSight Crime recently looked at the dynamics of how certain criminal groups gain the favor of authorities: https://t.co/ykYTNSBJRP
Surprise, surprise, surprise! ~ Gomer Pyle (whose surprises were often not welcome by all)
Support for Trump collapsing among white Texan suburbanites but it looks like the president might be saved by a surprisingly strong showing among latinos. Fascinating. https://t.co/6WBwaCYZ7R— Oliver Wiseman (@ollywiseman) October 26, 2020
What does the public miss when networks focus so narrowly on Trump’s exploits?https://t.co/PuQDYfylT1— CJR (@CJR) October 26, 2020
New data reveals when Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the 2020 money race — and which parts of the U.S. fueled his surge.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 26, 2020
Explore the full data by ZIP code to see who’s leading the money race where you live. https://t.co/egYvqaXyig
It has been happening week by week but over the past 18 years the GOP has evolved into a party that more closely resembles Turkey's AKP, or Hungary's Fidesz, or India's BJP than its former European centre-right equivalents, says a new @vdeminstitute studyhttps://t.co/ek18z4mylC— Julian Borger (@julianborger) October 26, 2020
If you don't vote for them, you're a racist. If you do vote for them, you're a fascist. Quite a pickle.— Sexy James Lindsay, binary math mind (@ConceptualJames) October 26, 2020
NB: BLM UK now stands for "Black Liberation Movement UK." It's worth reading up on the Black Liberation Movement/Army.https://t.co/b5GlbofVl8
1. Tetra, a Texas-based company, makes calcium chloride in Finland— Businessweek (@BW) October 26, 2020
2. The chemical is legally exported to Peru
3. It's smuggled to Ecuador, then into Colombia
4. Colombian drug labs use it to make cocaine
5. The cocaine finds a market in the U.S.
6. Repeathttps://t.co/WMvpPMQ181
..Kelly said repeatedly during the hearing that he doesn't have to be governed by the United States Constitution. At one point Kelly said he was an American nationalist...
Sgt. Jumper was dragged by suspect during traffic stop, affidavit say (sovereign citizen)— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 25, 2020
https://t.co/apXRdDmdwA
Minneapolis residents are suing the city of Minneapolis, saying the police are so under-staffed right now that the residents of the city are being endangered by rising violent crime. pic.twitter.com/yNY7EhL7bP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2020
By Jon Henley @ TheGuardian.com, Oct. 25
A second coronavirus wave is sweeping continental Europe, with new infection records broken daily in many countries. There are wide variations, but almost no country has been left untouched – even those that fared well in the first wave.
Chileans have voted overwhelmingly in support of rewriting their constitution, which dates to the dictatorship of Gen Augusto Pinochet. With nearly 90% of the vote counted, 78% of people had voted "yes" in a referendum that was called after mass protests against inequality.
President Sebastian Piñera acknowledged the result and praised the peaceful vote. He said it was "the beginning of a path that we must all walk together".
By Jonathan Swan & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, Oct. 25
If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president tell Axios.
The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump's priorities, starting with Wray.
Read this. @benyt has written the obituary of the right-wing operation to dominate the pre-election news cycle with the Hunter Biden scandal.
This is the obit. But it was the @WSJ that effectively killed the operation. https://t.co/5sDTYyDOnz
Intro tweet to the above (Williams is American but currently lives in France)
and tweeted thought 8 hours before
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:33am
There is no "real" binary. There are many binaries, if we're going to talk like that. Yes I can form a coalition with some on let's call it the intellectual right in support of free speech and rational debate and against cancel culture and all that it entails. But there are so many other fundamental "binaries" where I vehemently disagree. Even among the intellectual right there's what I see as an irrational adherence to religion, mostly Christian, and I'm an atheist. And that encompasses so many smaller issues like abortion etc. Then there's the power dynamics. The intellectual right supports the raw use of power to achieve their goals like the electoral college and stacking the courts. I support limiting that raw power or if that's not possible for the the democrats using power when they get it in ways as extreme as the republicans. While there are times when I can agree with the right on trans issues I see a strain there that is anti trans.There is some real dislike there that I don't want to be a part of. I don't care at all if someone is trans. I just want to disagree with the pc trans line and debate the issues without being "canceled." Or more to the point since I personally will be unaffected, I want anyone to be able to discuss it. I could go on about the areas where I fundamentally disagree with the right. Mostly it's just the defense of free speech and rational debate where I can join with the right.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:56am
well put question:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:43am