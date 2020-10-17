Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Where's Zampolli, Marie, Casablanca, Epstein, Trump, Giselle...?
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2020/oct/17/he-wanted-to-control-me-...
https://wwd.com/eye/people/melania-trumps-mode-paris-donald-trump-10704025/
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/former-modeling-agent-reveals-details-a...
https://time.com/melania-trump-inauguration-model-first-lady/
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/01/fashion/donald-trump-melania-modeling...
Note the "none could speak French" part - and then listen to Melania's "French"
What's become of this world?
Comments
Where's her picture on a milk carton? Unfair to give Javanka all the luv
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 6:58am
wow, interesting...
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:24am
Or maybe she just had her facelift reshifted during lockdown.
Lady must be bored.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 4:43am
Can compare with this video from 2019, seems close enough, but some conspiracy-minded think it's still someone else.
https://youtu.be/uXI-4Q5u0ug?t=1440
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 7:34am
Now I think it's just those sunglasses, they're huge and obstruct her distinctive slanty eyes and high cheekbones that we got used to ID'ing her by. They sort of make us expect a different kind of face underneath them, more oval, almost like an optical illusion. BUT the mouth and tip of her nose are EXACTLY the same.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:59pm
IANAD, but Dental work looks a bit different
Rectangular teeth vs oval crown?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:53pm