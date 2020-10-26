Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
(This is the context: https://t.co/BX4C7QasPU)— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 25, 2020
By Jon Henley @ TheGuardian.com, Oct. 25
A second coronavirus wave is sweeping continental Europe, with new infection records broken daily in many countries. There are wide variations, but almost no country has been left untouched – even those that fared well in the first wave.
Chileans have voted overwhelmingly in support of rewriting their constitution, which dates to the dictatorship of Gen Augusto Pinochet. With nearly 90% of the vote counted, 78% of people had voted "yes" in a referendum that was called after mass protests against inequality.
President Sebastian Piñera acknowledged the result and praised the peaceful vote. He said it was "the beginning of a path that we must all walk together".
By Jonathan Swan & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, Oct. 25
If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president tell Axios.
The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump's priorities, starting with Wray.
Read this. @benyt has written the obituary of the right-wing operation to dominate the pre-election news cycle with the Hunter Biden scandal.
This is the obit. But it was the @WSJ that effectively killed the operation. https://t.co/5sDTYyDOnz
WATCH THE VIDEO @ CBS News 2 from the evening of Oct. 22. Contrary to what might be suggested by many stories on Dagblog's news feed, it seems it's not white supremacists nor cops that are giving many folks in "the black community" of NYC sleepless nights. Like the lady @ 0:30 about "the new normal" (94% increase in shootings since the pandemic started) says "it's like Afghanistan, I told my husband it's like being in a war zone..."
Exclusive Video: Chaos After Deadly Drive-By Shooting In Brooklyn; NYPD Investigating Violent Night In NYC https://t.co/giZ9KujB2P
“I do some of my best writing when I’m angry,” says Brittney Cooper.
Brian Krebs site is a highly respected apolitical site that analyzes and often breaks news on digital security:
The public face of 8chan is Jim Watkins, a pig farmer in the Philippines who many experts believe is also the person behind the shadowy persona of “Q” at the center of the conspiracy theory movement.
Police announced the reward alongside grieving families on Thursday.
Investigators in Rochester, New York, are offering up to $10,000 for information on a September shooting that killed two teenagers and injured more than a dozen others. https://t.co/UhKQXv3WFR— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 24, 2020
His proposed solution to addressing both urgent calls for police reform and animosity from law enforcement toward Democrats is one he’s long relied on: He’ll just get everyone in the same room.
By Alexander Burns @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 24
[....] If elected, Mr. Biden would bring to the White House a long career’s worth of relationships with police chiefs, union leaders and policy experts that is unmatched by any other major figure in the Democratic Party, according to more than a dozen current and former law-enforcement officials who have worked with Mr. Biden in various capacities.
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for COVID-19, Pence’s office announced Saturday. It’s a second close contact of the vice president to test positive in days.
Pence’s senior political adviser Marty Obst also tested positive earlier this week, CNN reported.
Short has begun quarantine and is “assisting in the contact tracing process,” according to Pence’s office.
Biden tells @PodSaveAmerica of Trump, "I guarantee you he'll accept the results" of the election.— Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) October 24, 2020
"There's no one going to stick with him," Biden says, adding, "So I'm not worried about any coup here."https://t.co/2cXVKNZckc
It’s time to focus folks....— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 24, 2020
Why Pennsylvania Could Decide The 2020 Election | FiveThirtyEight https://t.co/i8WEihLTGb
NEW: A dark money group with no website, no employees and no apparent offices brought in $80 million in its first year of operation.— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 23, 2020
The group's sole trustee is Leonard Leo, the Trump judicial advisor who's tied to millions spent on judicial nominations https://t.co/XPTV6ffx1y
Intro tweet to the above (Williams is American but currently lives in France)
and tweeted thought 8 hours before
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:33am
There is no "real" binary. There are many binaries, if we're going to talk like that. Yes I can form a coalition with some on let's call it the intellectual right in support of free speech and rational debate and against cancel culture and all that it entails. But there are so many other fundamental "binaries" where I vehemently disagree. Even among the intellectual right there's what I see as an irrational adherence to religion, mostly Christian, and I'm an atheist. And that encompasses so many smaller issues like abortion etc. Then there's the power dynamics. The intellectual right supports the raw use of power to achieve their goals like the electoral college and stacking the courts. I support limiting that raw power or if that's not possible for the the democrats using power when they get it in ways as extreme as the republicans. While there are times when I can agree with the right on trans issues I see a strain there that is anti trans.There is some real dislike there that I don't want to be a part of. I don't care at all if someone is trans. I just want to disagree with the pc trans line and debate the issues without being "canceled." Or more to the point since I personally will be unaffected, I want anyone to be able to discuss it. I could go on about the areas where I fundamentally disagree with the right. Mostly it's just the defense of free speech and rational debate where I can join with the right.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:56am