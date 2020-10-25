WATCH THE VIDEO @ CBS News 2 from the evening of Oct. 22. Contrary to what might be suggested by many stories on Dagblog's news feed, it seems it's not white supremacists nor cops that are giving many folks in "the black community" of NYC sleepless nights. Like the lady @ 0:30 about "the new normal" (94% increase in shootings since the pandemic started) says "it's like Afghanistan, I told my husband it's like being in a war zone..."

Exclusive Video: Chaos After Deadly Drive-By Shooting In Brooklyn; NYPD Investigating Violent Night In NYC https://t.co/giZ9KujB2P — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) October 22, 2020