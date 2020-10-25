Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
WATCH THE VIDEO @ CBS News 2 from the evening of Oct. 22. Contrary to what might be suggested by many stories on Dagblog's news feed, it seems it's not white supremacists nor cops that are giving many folks in "the black community" of NYC sleepless nights. Like the lady @ 0:30 about "the new normal" (94% increase in shootings since the pandemic started) says "it's like Afghanistan, I told my husband it's like being in a war zone..."
Comments
NYPD Searching For Gunman Who Shot At Car In Brooklyn, 2 People In Critical Condition
Program: CBS2 News At 11 Video shows a gunman dressed in black fired into a car on Chauncey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant (Brooklyn) 9 HOURS AGO
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 6:57pm
Just a selection, there's plenty more:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:07pm
again, just a selection from their news feed:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:14pm
now after all of that, decide who is right here:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:23pm