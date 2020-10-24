Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for COVID-19, Pence’s office announced Saturday. It’s a second close contact of the vice president to test positive in days.
Pence’s senior political adviser Marty Obst also tested positive earlier this week, CNN reported.
Short has begun quarantine and is “assisting in the contact tracing process,” according to Pence’s office.
Even though Short is considered a close contact of Pence, “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for essential personnel,” said Pence’s office.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:00am
This guy has the laser beam focus thing. How can they possibly spin this, that the Task Force chief is offering staff up as martyrs for the herd mentality cause? Make them all do videos saying it's not so bad? Or what?
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:52am
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows conceded that the Trump administration had given up in containing the coronavirus crisis that has killed over 225,000 Americans, admitting on Sunday morning that the White House is “not going to control the pandemic” and instead going to just hold out hope for a vaccine.
Amid another COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, this time in Vice President Mike Pence’s office, Meadows appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, and anchor Jape Tapper immediately pressed the chief of staff on reports that he tried to keep news of the positive coronavirus tests from going public.
“Why would you do that? Is it because it’s another sign the way the White House has failed to contain the virus?” Tapper wondered aloud, prompting Meadows to falsely claim that wasn’t reported.
“That was in the New York Times story,” Tapper shot back.
Meadows, meanwhile, justified the attempt to keep the outbreak under wraps by saying that “sharing personal information is something we should do” before claiming that the White House also has an “obligation to let people know to contact trace” when there is a positive case.
Tapper reminded the chief of staff that the administration didn’t do that during the previous outbreak that resulted in President Donald Trump’s hospitalization, noting that Chris Christie said he was never contacted despite his own battle with the virus.
The CNN anchor went on to press Meadows on Vice President Chief of Staff Marc Short’s diagnosis, asking why Pence isn’t quarantining and out on the campaign trail considering his close contact with Short in recent days. Meadows dismissed the need for Pence to follow CDC guidelines, saying Pence is an essential worker and “he’s not just campaigning, he’s working.”
After asserting that Pence is wearing masks in public and socially distancing when possible, Meadows then expressed doubt that large gatherings cause the spread of the virus, citing recent reports that small groups and family events are leading to an increase in infections. Tapper pointed out that the virus is coming from many different places because the pandemic is out of control.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/mark-meadows-admits-white-house-is-not-going-to-control-pandemic?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 11:36am