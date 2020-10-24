Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The outrage and condemnation came fast in September when President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to commit voter fraud. “Let them send [a mail-in ballot] in, and let them go vote,” Trump said in Wilmington, N.C., urging backers to test the mechanics of North Carolina’s system by voting twice. A U.S. President encouraging citizens to commit a felony is alarming enough, but in the next breath, Trump acknowledged intentions that were arguably more pernicious: he said Republicans in the state would also fight in court to halt “unsolicited votes.”
“Unsolicited votes” indeed. Trump has a tendency to say the quiet part out loud, but in Wilmington, he was practically shouting that not all votes are created equal. And in North Carolina in particular, that means one thing: suppress Black voters. This election cycle, Trump allies have gone to court to defend a restrictive voter-ID law and to make it more difficult for voters to correct mistakes on mail-in ballots. Those measures have been shown to disproportionately affect Black voters.
However appalling, this shouldn’t come as a great surprise. After Black people were brought to the New World as slaves, Black disenfranchisement was overt and uncontroversial. Over the centuries, despite constitutional amendments and landmark legislation, it’s a history the country can’t shake. The past decade has brought a resurgence of the practice, fueled by a Supreme Court decision and a President who thrives on racial division. And so today, amid a national reckoning about racial injustice, Trump’s re-election may hinge on the success of his efforts to suppress the voices of Black voters.
Trump Is Losing Ground With White Voters But Gaining Among Black And Hispanic Americans
By Geoffrey Skelley and Anna Wiederkehr @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Published Oct. 19, 2020
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 5:25am
‘What’s happening out there’ with Black men and Trump?
Analysis by Eugene Scott @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 23
Trump and Biden fight for Black male voters
CBS NEWS October 23, 2020, 9:05 AM WITH FULL VIDEO REPORT
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 5:43am
an example of the spin Trumpco is using to attract black males of a certain type:
It's like: be like Trump, he beats the system, you can too now.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 8:08am
As the title of the post notes, Trump is suppressing the black vote.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/trump-black-voters-outreach-strategy-depress/2020/10/22/ad64f348-13c5-11eb-bc10-40b25382f1be_story.html
The overwhelming majority of Black voters will support Biden. Black male voters will support iden in greater percentages than males in any other ethnic group.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 10:24am
The tactic Trump uses is old flatter Black voters, then suppress the Black vote.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 10:27am