Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Where's Zampolli, Marie, Casablanca, Epstein, Trump, Giselle...?
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2020/oct/17/he-wanted-to-control-me-...
https://wwd.com/eye/people/melania-trumps-mode-paris-donald-trump-10704025/
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/former-modeling-agent-reveals-details-a...
https://time.com/melania-trump-inauguration-model-first-lady/
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/01/fashion/donald-trump-melania-modeling...
Note the "none could speak French" part - and then listen to Melania's "French"
What's become of this world?
Police announced the reward alongside grieving families on Thursday.
Investigators in Rochester, New York, are offering up to $10,000 for information on a September shooting that killed two teenagers and injured more than a dozen others. https://t.co/UhKQXv3WFR— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 24, 2020
His proposed solution to addressing both urgent calls for police reform and animosity from law enforcement toward Democrats is one he’s long relied on: He’ll just get everyone in the same room.
By Alexander Burns @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 24
[....] If elected, Mr. Biden would bring to the White House a long career’s worth of relationships with police chiefs, union leaders and policy experts that is unmatched by any other major figure in the Democratic Party, according to more than a dozen current and former law-enforcement officials who have worked with Mr. Biden in various capacities.
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for COVID-19, Pence’s office announced Saturday. It’s a second close contact of the vice president to test positive in days.
Pence’s senior political adviser Marty Obst also tested positive earlier this week, CNN reported.
Short has begun quarantine and is “assisting in the contact tracing process,” according to Pence’s office.
Biden tells @PodSaveAmerica of Trump, "I guarantee you he'll accept the results" of the election.— Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) October 24, 2020
"There's no one going to stick with him," Biden says, adding, "So I'm not worried about any coup here."https://t.co/2cXVKNZckc
It’s time to focus folks....— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 24, 2020
Why Pennsylvania Could Decide The 2020 Election | FiveThirtyEight https://t.co/i8WEihLTGb
NEW: A dark money group with no website, no employees and no apparent offices brought in $80 million in its first year of operation.— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 23, 2020
The group's sole trustee is Leonard Leo, the Trump judicial advisor who's tied to millions spent on judicial nominations https://t.co/XPTV6ffx1y
White supremacists and other like-minded groups have committed a majority of the terrorist attacks in the United States this year, according to a report by a security think tank that echoed warnings made by the Department of Homeland Security this month.
The report, published Thursday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, found that white supremacist groups were responsible for 41 of 61 “terrorist plots and attacks” in the first eight months of this year, or 67 percent.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Saturday that she will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, despite objections to taking up the nomination before the Nov. 3 election.
"I have no doubt about her intellect. I have no doubt about Judge Barrett's judicial temperament. I have no doubt about her capability to do the job. ... I have concluded that she is the sort of person we want on the Supreme Court," Murkowski said from the Senate floor.
As we get closer to Election Day, more reports of planned, executed, and nearly-executed violence at the hands of white supremacists keep barrelling in. Deeply insecure white people with weapons have been targeting everyone from Black church-goers and the governor of Michigan, to even their police enablers in Minneapolis. Now news has come that these thugs may have set their sights on Alicia Garza, one of the three Black women who founded the Black Lives Matter hashtag and corresponding movement.
On Friday, Garza revealed on Twitter that the FBI found her name on a list in the home of a man in Idaho who they recently arrested on weapons charges.
The outrage and condemnation came fast in September when President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to commit voter fraud. “Let them send [a mail-in ballot] in, and let them go vote,” Trump said in Wilmington, N.C., urging backers to test the mechanics of North Carolina’s system by voting twice. A U.S. President encouraging citizens to commit a felony is alarming enough, but in the next breath, Trump acknowledged intentions that were arguably more pernicious: he said Republicans in the state would also fight in court to halt “unsolicited votes.”
Federal prosecutors charged a far-right extremist in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during protests sparked by George Floyd's killing, authorities said Friday.
Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arrest Wednesday in San Antonio, according to a statement by federal prosecutors based in Minneapolis.
A pro-Trump writer at the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section published a convoluted column Thursday evening asserting that newly released text messages proved that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was involved in an alleged pay-for-play scheme with his dad and a Chinese energy company.
But just hours later, Wall Street Journal reporters published their own story that seemed to emphatically dismiss the opinion piece’s conclusions, saying a review of documents by the paper revealed “no role for Joe Biden.”
As you go to work today realize that millions of Americans would do anything to be in your shoes. We teamed up with news organizations across America to capture joblessness in 2020. Please take a few minutes to read. https://t.co/IHF3DV08ld— Marc Lacey (@marclacey) October 23, 2020
Most of the worst virus outbreaks in the U.S. right now are in rural areas.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 22, 2020
Earlier peaks saw the virus concentrated in cities and suburbs, but the current surge is hitting remote areas that often lack a hospital or other critical health care resources. https://t.co/V0zJhRtl4O
