Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Conservatives publishers like The Daily Caller, The Blaze, Newsmax, National Review, and RealClearPolitics have been part of a traffic-swapping network that has been the single biggest source of US referral traffic for RT. https://t.co/AaFCOehEHk via @WSJ— keachhagey (@keachhagey) October 7, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for COVID-19, Pence’s office announced Saturday. It’s a second close contact of the vice president to test positive in days.
Pence’s senior political adviser Marty Obst also tested positive earlier this week, CNN reported.
Short has begun quarantine and is “assisting in the contact tracing process,” according to Pence’s office.
Biden tells @PodSaveAmerica of Trump, "I guarantee you he'll accept the results" of the election.— Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) October 24, 2020
"There's no one going to stick with him," Biden says, adding, "So I'm not worried about any coup here."https://t.co/2cXVKNZckc
It’s time to focus folks....— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 24, 2020
Why Pennsylvania Could Decide The 2020 Election | FiveThirtyEight https://t.co/i8WEihLTGb
NEW: A dark money group with no website, no employees and no apparent offices brought in $80 million in its first year of operation.— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 23, 2020
The group's sole trustee is Leonard Leo, the Trump judicial advisor who's tied to millions spent on judicial nominations https://t.co/XPTV6ffx1y
White supremacists and other like-minded groups have committed a majority of the terrorist attacks in the United States this year, according to a report by a security think tank that echoed warnings made by the Department of Homeland Security this month.
The report, published Thursday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, found that white supremacist groups were responsible for 41 of 61 “terrorist plots and attacks” in the first eight months of this year, or 67 percent.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Saturday that she will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, despite objections to taking up the nomination before the Nov. 3 election.
"I have no doubt about her intellect. I have no doubt about Judge Barrett's judicial temperament. I have no doubt about her capability to do the job. ... I have concluded that she is the sort of person we want on the Supreme Court," Murkowski said from the Senate floor.
As we get closer to Election Day, more reports of planned, executed, and nearly-executed violence at the hands of white supremacists keep barrelling in. Deeply insecure white people with weapons have been targeting everyone from Black church-goers and the governor of Michigan, to even their police enablers in Minneapolis. Now news has come that these thugs may have set their sights on Alicia Garza, one of the three Black women who founded the Black Lives Matter hashtag and corresponding movement.
On Friday, Garza revealed on Twitter that the FBI found her name on a list in the home of a man in Idaho who they recently arrested on weapons charges.
The outrage and condemnation came fast in September when President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to commit voter fraud. “Let them send [a mail-in ballot] in, and let them go vote,” Trump said in Wilmington, N.C., urging backers to test the mechanics of North Carolina’s system by voting twice. A U.S. President encouraging citizens to commit a felony is alarming enough, but in the next breath, Trump acknowledged intentions that were arguably more pernicious: he said Republicans in the state would also fight in court to halt “unsolicited votes.”
Federal prosecutors charged a far-right extremist in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during protests sparked by George Floyd's killing, authorities said Friday.
Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arrest Wednesday in San Antonio, according to a statement by federal prosecutors based in Minneapolis.
A pro-Trump writer at the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section published a convoluted column Thursday evening asserting that newly released text messages proved that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was involved in an alleged pay-for-play scheme with his dad and a Chinese energy company.
But just hours later, Wall Street Journal reporters published their own story that seemed to emphatically dismiss the opinion piece’s conclusions, saying a review of documents by the paper revealed “no role for Joe Biden.”
As you go to work today realize that millions of Americans would do anything to be in your shoes. We teamed up with news organizations across America to capture joblessness in 2020. Please take a few minutes to read. https://t.co/IHF3DV08ld— Marc Lacey (@marclacey) October 23, 2020
Most of the worst virus outbreaks in the U.S. right now are in rural areas.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 22, 2020
Earlier peaks saw the virus concentrated in cities and suburbs, but the current surge is hitting remote areas that often lack a hospital or other critical health care resources. https://t.co/V0zJhRtl4O
A "DOH!" reminder: a significant part of the population isn't into risking their health and their lives. If wishes were horses, beggars would ride; the coronavirus pandemic is real and you have to deal with it.
Excellent story by @bencasselman & @jimtankersley on why economic activity won't just come roaring back if you take off restrictions.
The virus is still the main constraint! https://t.co/sws3j8RwM0
Man arrested in Kannapolis, NC with van full of guns and explosives, researched killing Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/1nwJlUmnZS— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 22, 2020
After weeks of failing to offer a straight answer to the question of whether he'd support adding additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is testing out a new answer in advance of tonight's debate.https://t.co/n78tF3ph9V— reason (@reason) October 22, 2020
Comments
Smart tactic? Or opening a can of worms? Honestly don't know:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:17pm
He's an elitist - he wants respect from the big boys, the greats, not the Loser Sucker Avg Americans.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm
thanks, you got it, that's the message, I couldn't think for some reason
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:24pm
Friday, sliding into the weekend, Happy Hours, glitzy night out at openings... I'm sure it's all distracting
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:35pm
Nice slice-of-life wakeup tweet about world economy, this is just northeast of London:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:29pm
On NY subways (how'd this age?)
https://onezero.medium.com/its-time-to-fall-in-love-with-stuffy-crowded-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:13am
the author is the one who strikes me as an elite projecting and even slightly sadomasochistic. It's probably because he lives in Brooklyn right over the river and only mainly has to go on short relatively quick trips to/from and within Manhattan. I have never met a working person who does not look absolutely miserable on the crowded NY subways and would prefer to use a van service if they can. They are painstakingly slow and miserable from the outer boroughs and require lots of miserable walking of great lengths through filthy dark tunnels and up and down flights of creaky stairs to rickety platforms. It is illogical and "jerry-rigged" system.Built without any sense over many decades to get everyone to and from a tiny island for some reason no one understands why it happened.
The working class are people who cannot afford the rent to live in Manhattan or in the closeby areas of Brooklyn.
They would not be against taking a clean spacious above ground commuter train per se, like folks from Westchester and NJ can. One which does not stop every few blocks and creaks along just like a bus like the subway does.
There is definitely a human misery problem with extreme density anywhere (often called a "slum") anyone who can't see that is an elite in denial who is lucky enough to have a large apartment they can escape to. Living in density happily requires a lot of money for a large luxurious apartment and money to take cabs from certain select subway stations to one's destination.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:01pm
A reminder--is it not more than somewhat related that the "pack those humans in, sardine style" theory of saving the planet breeds disease?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:17pm
a hah, whaddya know, speaking of sardines in a can:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:51pm
More seriously it's very hard not to make fun about it and not just be totally disgusted by how his staff has to make these little entertainments for him just like a enabling a spoiled toddler. All national politicians do do the fake setup thing, it's famous in movies, etc., but they just have to do it to the max for him and all the time. I can't imagine how awful it must be just being a White House beat reporter seeing all this shit go on.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:49pm
The blue T-Shirted people Trump spoke to are a group rally that is apparently a Candace Owens project: "Police Lives Matter/Back the Blue", pro-Trump pro-police anti-BLM blacks
Ford Fischer is filming it and the aftermath March. He usually puts up a complete video after live snippets on Twitter. Here's three of the tweets
Edit to add: so that could be used to argue against "Hatch Act" violation?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:12pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:04pm
after a couple minutes to think on it, the author is basically arguing: being in prison can teach tolerance, improve human relationships and even be fun and exciting!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:25pm
DEATH R US: New York Housing Authority's wonderfully dense apartment buildings for low income people:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:43pm
lol, tweeting at its best:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:48pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:06pm
[amazing-sad how many commenters took this tweet at face value] - maybe should teach humor in jr/high school instead of alternative appropriation pizza and inventing new pronouns (btw, there's a new Periodic Table that lists them all - not sure if up to 108, but definitely some natural occuring and some man/womyn-made]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:03am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:27pm
"Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"
What is it with "apology porn"? I mean,bi get it with fairly recent Russian or Japanese atrocities towards neighbors that affect current relations, but medieval Spain? Hey, Mecca/Medina - when do we get that apology for 700 years of occupying the Iberian peninsula? I mean, can't we just acknowledge people did really shitty things to each other all the time, including us? FFS, "Mexicans" includes the Cauderos and other cherry elites who abused their own people over hundreds of years - half are descended from rape gangs of the Conquista. "Half of me hereby apologizes to the other half of me..."
Woe be unto us if they ever discover there were girls under the age of consent in that episode.
I mean, don't we read about all this stuff in history books and say "whoa, that was fucked up"? Does Pope Francis really have much to do with an invasion from 500 years ago, vs the more pressing ongoing priest pedophilia problem? When do Mongolians apologize rather than building offensive statues to Genghis? Spain, busy with football matches, Covid outbreaks, fishing treaties, African (and British) immigrants, and the Catalonia question now turns its gaze back to the Inquisition and plunder of the New World?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/11/mexico-asks-pope-francis-f...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 4:03am
You forgot about the Jews killing Jesus
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:15am
Jews *AND* Italians. The EU should fess up, put out an encyclical, a structured plan for how this will *never happen again".
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:26am
Speakng of Jesus--am I imagining it--it seems like it was only a couple years ago that the in thing was to be a martyr for a cause? Now everyone wants apologia and payola instead.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:40am
Hits a bit close to home - used to be adulting was "fuck you I'm leaving". Now it's "you need to apologize for everything that's ever happened, everything I didn't get.". The idea of an indifferent uncaring universe is no longer en vogue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:52am
Now this sounds like it might be fun to watch- mapcap Boris antics trying to woo Joe:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:22am
Boris seems like he'd know how to suck cock when he needs. Right now I think he needs.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:22am
a reminder about the multi-talents of Mayor Pete:
He's like a geek that's not afraid of appearing as a geek, where it doesn't present as elitist and not only that, there's more- he can amazingly do the "flyover common sense" thing anytime it's called for. Reminds me in a way of Bill Nye, The Science Guy. Who may never be president but still presents extremely useful information!
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:50pm
Noticing doctors' lobbies screaming about not liking proposed Medicare payment cuts, just pointing it out with this most recent paid example on my Twitter feed:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:39pm
wow I've been trying to avoid looking at his rally, but this one is really is above and beyond the regular, making up superman shirt stuff, sounds exactly like a little boy:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:48am
Once libraries were easy
(even for 7-year-olds)
Or maybe just too much time on our hands
https://youtu.be/e1iGEM9NMFM
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:31am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:00am
All the responses Chloe is getting so far seem very genuine and also of particular note, not angry. VERY interesting in that does not seem that hard to find intelligent sounding, calm Trump voters if you ask right.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:36am
Apparently reading reporting on war is not popular with the woke generation?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:10pm
UN: what means human rights?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/13/saudi-arabia-fails-to-join...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:26am
MEXICO LEGALIZING POT!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 9:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 1:13am
Office politics gone bad
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/16/italian-woman-colleague-sp...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:20am
So is the place they both worked at still even operating? Strikes me that kind of competitive ambition is from another world that doesn't exist anymore (2017, eons ago.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:23pm
After Jan/Feb in Italy and singing off balconies perhaps that world's changed a bit... US side of the pond, not so much.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:44pm
oh in the art world at least, I have seen much evidence of change-it used to be ruthless competiion now there's a lot of "all together now or we're so fucked", i.e., the big powerful galleries offering free access to their clientle by letting them use website...big galleries worrying about big auctions doing well rather than panning them...everybody ganging up to help museums, etc.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 5:36pm
WTF?! Attacking the most loyal lackies now? Victimhood to the max, everyone is his enemy.
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 7:04pm
Nobody likes me, everybody hates me, I'm gonna eat a worm:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 3:04am
Impeachment pays off
https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/impeachment-was-hell-and-it-was-worth-it/
Why are indicted criminals on TV?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 7:26am
The threats about Hunter Biden from someone like Bannon just strike me as so delusional. Even if true, no matter how terrible, how can it even come near to matching all the things Trump and family can be accused of doing as far as affecting voters? All it will be is red meat for the base and Qanon types, it's not going to change a single vote. Maybe I just answered my own question--it's not about the election, it's about people like Bannon keeping an audience for conspiracies, it's tough work but it's a living feeding Qanon?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:58pm
John Schindler's got something to say:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:53pm
Did you understand his point?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 6:14pm
Russian trained spies have a habit of taking some facts and spinning them into false narratives using stupid classic smears like pedophilia?
Hunter's no saint but he's not what they make of this.
Like here
from Giuliani Distances Himself From Ukrainian Sanctioned By U.S. As Russian Agent @ NPR, Sept. 11
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 12:13am
P.S. Wesley gives a good example:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 12:47am
Much of the Steele Dossier was kinda true but misleading, letting folks focus on Carter Page & George Papadopoulos, and less Roger Stone & Paul Manafort & Erik Prince & Cambridge Analytica.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:43am
backfire:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:37am
Here's the rest of John's gang saying the same thing:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 10:30pm
Doth protest too much
Despite Schadenfreude, the enemy of my enemy is not alys my friend. Sometimes there are 2 fuckups.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:15am
they got related as the current headline story @ LawandCrime.com: Judge Rules Trump-Appointed Agency Head Acted Illegally by Attempting Mass Firings at Internet Freedom Organization
By Jerry Lambe, Oct 17th, 2020, 5:34 pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:47am
OTF is a $20m skunk works project in a $1billion global gov broadcast budget spread across 5 *real* organizations.
Think of these street protesters playing around with the trendy tech topic of the day, mostly doing jerkoff conferences & happenings rather than fielded solutions, for that $20m and you probably have an accurate impression. If I'm correct, it's actually difficult for any OTF solutions to even filter back into the standard huge USG broadcasters - the concept is largely undetected solutions like Tor distribution with no accountability (which might make sense if you had a leader with a track record in practical solutions to put faith in. Sadly I don't think so.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:00am
Biotech - the early years
(incl patenting bacteria - see comments)
https://www.statnews.com/2020/10/17/two-months-in-1980-shaped-the-future...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:12pm
Here I thought of oceankat warning that protesters might not like what they get when the governor calls out the national guard:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 9:39pm
"You go girl" journalism?
Not sure what all her praise is about - maybe I just don't know the history of the NZ candidate and his party, but she comes across as bitchy and demeaning, too sure of her own opinion/facts, and less trying to elicit some truths than perform a cutting political burial.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 3:01am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:26am
TB detection breakthru
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/oct/20/tuberculosis-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 5:23am
#YouToobin' appears to be trending.
That's all I want to say.
And if you notice anything rustling in the Creative Corner,
please avert your eyes.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:41am
More Russian μwave attacks?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 2:54pm
the olde stack o'paper trick:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 4:59pm
At least he's recycling?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 7:35pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 6:08pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 3:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 3:33pm
Important Facebook fuckery thread
(i.e. click for the rest)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 11:52am
India: return of child labor
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/24/asia/india-covid-child-trafficking-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 2:37am
or their parents just have them work if they aren't going to school:
Also I posted Gettleman's NYTimes initial article on it here back at the end of Sept. As Covid-19 Closes Schools, the World’s Children Go to Work
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 3:24am