    [Learning about Extremists] Doh! Excuse me, Mr. Nance

    By artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 4:06am |

    hard to say as you are supposed to be an expert, but this sounds naive to me. I think the anarchist professional types know this, they are agitating nighttime violence in Dem cities on purpose so Trump will win, in order to hasten the revolution as it were (or whatever similar glorious fight they envision):

     

    WARNING: Trump is inciting your protests as a pretext to nationalizing the State Guard units & attack cities. TRUMP WANTS YOU TO BE VIOLENT. He NEEDS the video of violent responses. Use #PassiveResistance of Dr King & Gandhi. Sit down. Lock arms. Don’t move. Don’t fight. https://t.co/r09uQwuqWF

    — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 30, 2020

     

    These aren't the locals, some who might act out violently, just once out of mob anger. These are regulars, purposely inciting. I see  Mayor Bowser and her police chief just talked about "outside agitators" on Monday. Read similar from Denver, Kenosha, Richmond,etc. There's groups of them traveling to wherever they can cause trouble, they form something similar to a flash mob via text, they convert a few kids permanently with their passion and romance of it all who join the club and travel to protests or keep the faith on home turf. Send in fed goons like Trump did to Portland, they especially love that, the imagined fascists become real, the fight they dream of is hastened.

    It's the cops who overreact who need some nonviolent training, all they'd have to do is make these kids look more violent than them and they'd win the support. I.E., coppers: really stupid to feed the trolls by hand-to-hand fighting and cracking bones.

    Actually now that I think on it, anyplace where there's been police calling a riot or challenging breaking curfew or the like, it seems really rare to see anyone go limp and accept being arrested. Haven't seen much of it at all. Those at the front lines now, especially after dark, aren't interested in practicing nonviolent theory much at all, they are going for incitement.

    Edit to add: the only nightime anti-Trump protest I've seen go a little violent was the D.C. harassment of people leaving the RNC convention at the White House, including Rand Paul. Those were an angry mob, angry about support of Trump.Little if nothing to do with BLM memes. Very different from what's going on in most cities at night, which is agitation against the police forces under local Democratic governments.

    Comments

    This is more like bar closing time, though. It's romantic hanging out with anarchists:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 2:56am

    Guns guns guns...Is carrying the new form of government for a lot of these folks?

    "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!"

    The counter-protesters held up their handguns in celebration of the militia group's retreat.

    "They left, so we need to go back," one remarked, encouraging the group not to follow the right as they retreat. pic.twitter.com/PnrvraWSCN

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 6, 2020

    Is definitely similar shit to what Kyle Rittenhouse was buying into.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:31pm

    for anyone interested in more details, Fischer's full report of this confrontation between the two groups in Louisville is here


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 11:27pm

    Two Self-Described "Boogaloo Bois" Charged with Attempting to Provide Material Support to Hamas https://t.co/nLPJO0q670

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 4, 2020

    BREAKING: Two self-described “Boogaloo Bois” were charged for allegedly conspiring and attempting to aid extremist Islamist group Hamas as part of “their desire to overthrow the government” after protests erupted over the police-killing of George Floyd https://t.co/adxeO3AAze

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 4, 2020

    Two self-described "Boogaloo Bois" have been charged with terrorism-related offenses after authorities said the men discussed attacking government officials and buildings and tried to work with people they believed to be members of Hamas. https://t.co/NuL0SdpCHN

    — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 6, 2020

    just including this one cause they coined a new word boojahideen cheeky

    The arrested individuals self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois had planned to carry out attacks government monuments, even target politicians and media.#BoogalooBoys https://t.co/gzl9oLJ85M

    — IBTimes Public Chat (@IBTimesHindi) September 5, 2020

     Too many sources err in calling them "right wing". They are really not exclusively right or left wing, they are simply a conglomeration of extremist libertarians, hence they have willingly aligned with and support extremist branch of BLM who are advocating totally abolishing police.

    They hate cops and are into abolishing lots of government,  or in causing government to fall.

    Makes sense they might be interested in Hamas since most Palestinians under Israeli rule have little control over their own destiny.

    More here for those who really want to understand the "Boogaloo Bois" movement.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 3:31am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:08pm

    One thing is clear, the propensity to use the firebug thing by some west coast anarchist protesters for media attention and publicity is not going to be helpful to the anarchist cause, looking to backfire big time:

    False Rumors That Activists Set Wildfires Exasperate Officials

    Law enforcement agencies said claims on social media that antifascist activists had set fires on the West Coast were unfounded.

    By Kate CongerDavey Alba and Mike Baker @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10

    I've seen lots of related tweets myself using searches at Twitter for the west coast fires topic. There were lots of them the last day or so, seemed like ordinary people, too, not bots. I can't even imagine what's going around on Facebook likewise. Wouldn't put it out of the realm of possibility that there's some lynching of anarchists soon.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 3:38am

    Gives me reason to believe that the Portland FBI is an honest rational player:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 4:55pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 1:25pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 6:22am

    Prediction from someone who watches what  U.S. extremists right and left up to all the time. No civil war likely coming BUT:

    While there's been a lot of chatter this year about civil war, I don't really see that in the foreseeable future. I think that vigilantism and small cell terrorism are going to pose a bigger problem. https://t.co/u6I9Rg4pk9

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 12, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:38pm

    interesting further comments, reminds me of  some recent Kenosha stories:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:46pm

    lol that he is following this and decide to pipe up with two cents:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:40am

    lol again:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:48am

    official state motto is "live free or die" after all


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:42pm

    Cross-link to Al Sharpton: ...Some, I suspect in my own way of thinking, could be planted in order to hurt us because that is so extreme from our position....


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:48pm

    [....] On July 16, J.J. McNab, a fellow at the George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, told the members of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism:

    Between gun control issues, civil unrest, the stresses placed on the country by a deadly pandemic, conspiracy theories, anti-press sentiments, and a highly divisive election cycle, the nation is one large event away from violence.

    McNab described the anti-government movement as

    a loose-knit movement of right-wing groups including private paramilitary “militias,” Three Percenters, Oath Keepers, sovereign citizens, tax protesters, and “constitutional sheriffs.”

    At the same time, she continued,

    sovereign citizen schemes have taken root in some left-wing groups

    with the result that 

    right-wing/left-wing labels may not be as clear as they once were. [....]

    Excerpt from

    Whose America Is It? “Apocalyptic terms” have taken over the 2020 election, with potentially dangerous implications.

    Op-ed by Thomas B. Edsall @ NYTimes.com,  Sept. 16.  Edsall contributes a weekly column from Washington, D.C. on politics, demographics and inequality


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:40pm

    FBI director Wray testified to Homeland Sec. Committee including on Antifa & Trump chastised in a tweet

    More here 

    FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization by Eric Tucker & Ben Fox @ AP.com, 10 min. ago

    WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Thursday that antifa is an ideology, not an organization, delivering testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group.

    Hours after the hearing, Trump took to Twitter to chastise his FBI director for his statements on antifa and on Russian election interference, two themes that dominated a congressional hearing on threats to the American homeland.

    Referring to antifa, the president wrote: “And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER!”

    The Twitter barbs thrust Wray again into a spotlight that he has spent three years trying to avoid after his predecessor, James Comey, became entangled in politics before being ultimately fired. [....]


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:18pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 7:07pm

    Portland late night antifa crew Sept. 24, 2020: "Fuck Joe Biden":


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:33am

    Anyone think those guys and their pals are just going to fade away after Joe Biden is inaugurated? During a pandemic with continued high unemployment and homelessness and hunger?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:55am

    Just some guys with access to a microphone and recorded on video

    WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Thursday that antifa is an ideology, not an organization, delivering testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group.

    Not much you can do to prevent random guys from having a voice. They will be around after the election.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 11:58am

    I read Wray's testimony, didn't need a reminder.

    If people call themselves antifa in texts calling for nightly protests, I call them antifa too, and so do several of the chroniclers.

    And mho, all protesters since like the end of July are basically "just random guys".

    The sister souljah moments disavowing violence came a bit too late precisely because: nothing is organized, it's all just random guys, there is no one is in charge and no common agenda except perhaps a  general dislike of law enforcement. Conveniently for anarchists in general, left and right, since to put it mildly they tend to prefer lack of organization to be true to the name.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:14pm

    The speaker was described as antifa by Ford Fischer, I referenced Wray to point out that it was a random guy with a microphone.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 4:42pm

    True story aside, one of the questions asked of immigrants at Ellis Island in the early 20th century was "Are you an anarchist?" You can view the scanned pages on the internet and see what everyone that went  through Ellis Island answered to that question and all to all the other questions that were asked.

    Needless to say, I have never found anyone that answered "yes" to that question, because even the most illiterate peasants knew to answer "no".

    The reason for the question: anarchists were well known, even among illiterates, to be interested in things like bomb plots in crowded cities and assassinations of archdukes that might switch things up a little on the law and order and borders front, start world wars, chaos in general, etc.

    (Occupy Wall Street, a movement in 2011, tried ironically to organize anarchy. Not surprisingly this oxymoronic attempt eventually petered out.)

    Anarchy in the English language has a definition. Oxfords' is: a state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:33pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:56pm

    They kind of write themselves: "reporter presses Biden on lack of plan to a) destroy healthcare, b) build own golf courses, c) burn which red states, d) fuck up the pandemic" (the last sounding like an oxymoron). Just today on CNN, talking heads were worrying that Joe doesn't have enough family members to staff his administration. And Biden's heart doesn't quite  seem into it - he hasn't once talked about his 3rd term. Meanwhile there's lots of speculation as to which ally he'll pick to not pay for his Wall. The optics are pretty bad for foreign leaders at the inauguration - all the 1st string tyrants will have made off with Trump, so Joe's left with Tongo and Lower Volta for his Bromance. Festivities still look to be subdued and a bit teatotaller, with the Biden cohort drinking the coke this time. And somehow "grab 'em by the poussé" isn't going over so hot - don't know if that was Macron or Trudeau's mom's idea. Where Clinton's fête was defined by Fleetwood Mac and Carter's with Southern Rock, Joe's pulling out all the stops with the Kingston Trio *and* the Four Tops. But at least he's promised a positive move in keeping with his rep, extending Amtrak to Camp David, sack lunches provided.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 4:43pm

    This is a very unfair critique of Biden. He doesn't come up with plans. If it was Warren or Hillary we might expect a plan. Biden will simply govern from the center right until the left despairs of ever getting anything they care about accomplished and either disengages from the process or becomes so angry they just want to tear it all down.


    by ocean-kat on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 4:52pm

    ah but just over at Twitter, first thing I see is what Lincoln Project founder is throwing in Trump's face--

    looking like all depends on what your definition of "wimp" is

    .@realDonaldTrump #DonTheWimp https://t.co/IyBp67mFmf

    — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) September 25, 2020

    He could just be planning on throwing all of you extremists venturing off the center line in the hoosegow, you never know! Wasn't that the purpose of that one whole story in the primary debates, the one about "Corn Pop" and the chains and whatever it was. Do you feel lucky, extremist punk? Meet Joe Biden, street tough about centrism! wink


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 5:10pm

    Nothing funny about the extreme center -   esp those who grew up with toga parties and Prince Albert in a can. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 5:33pm

    prince albert in a can, heh, long time no here that one, is perfect. You know what, not only did Joe Biden, Delaware lifeguard, come to mind with that one, but also George Bush, Yalie cheerleader from TX. You can have a beer with them guys both!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 8:00pm

    Extremist boys will be boys, looking for war gaming wherever there is potential:

    NEW from @IwriteOK and me: Leaked chats show how an Oregon-based pro-Trump group planned for violence ahead of Portland demonstrations, including the one planned for this weekend https://t.co/K0zz9kEKpF

    — Jason Wilson (@jason_a_w) September 23, 2020

    Is just like the the frigging jihadi rooms of yore, populated by westerners looking for excitement and no doubt plenty of FBI playing along as well. Never thought until now how much Trump "crazytown" must appeal to these types..."king of the world!" type of thing...Bruce Willis in Die Hard only with no sense of humor...


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 8:51pm

    wow, now this is genuinely getting into movie westerns territory, where the sheriff don't wanna let your particular posse into town:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 12:23am

    More on the Portland Sat. "Proud Boys" troubles from JJMcNab:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 1:14am

    hmmm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 1:17am

    Copied from PP plopping it on my "Wokee" thread, I think it fits better here:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:22pm

    "A Far-Right Militant Group Has Recruited Thousands of Police, Soldiers, and Veterans" a must-read piece on The Oath Keepers in @TheAtlantic from my friend Mike Giglio https://t.co/Yaq2TIu830

    — ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) September 30, 2020

    This still doesn't address the situation adequately for my mind, though, as to:

    what happens when these pro-police types come in conflict with the authority-hating, police-hating right winger types?

    It's especially right winger nut case tradition to hate Federal law and order agents even more than the local "sheriff". I.E., Ruby Ridge, Waco, etc.

    Right wing radicalism and police are just not a good fit! Not trustworthy allies. Police are "gummint".


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 3:24pm

    J.J. McNab on the unstructured, leaderless "flash mob" type nature of militia groups including Proud Boys:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:41pm

    Psychological paper:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:07am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:22am

    A man killed near Detroit by Federal agents has become a martyr for the far-right 'Boogaloo Boi' movement

    Posted By  @ MetroTimes.com, Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    The Boogaloo Bois — a far-right movement calling for a second American Civil War — have made a man killed by federal agents near Detroit into their new martyr.

    A 43-year-old man named Eric Allport was killed by federal agents during a shootout on Friday near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Madison Heights. The FBI says that Allport opened fire while they were executing an arrest warrant for a federal weapons offense, leaving one person dead and an FBI agent injured. The shooting is still under investigation, according to the Detroit Free Press.

    According to Vice, many prominent Boogaloo Bois have claimed Allport as one of their own. Allport, who according to The Detroit News opened a business that trained dogs to work in drug detection, posted Boogaloo memes on Instagram and Facebook.

    "Well, the feds have done it again, this time killing Eric Mark-Matthew Allport," Mike Dunn, a Boogaloo Boi from Virginia, said in a YouTube video on Monday. "As far as I know, he was a Boogaloo Boi. He embodied our ideology, our beliefs, he lived with liberty in his mind and they killed him."

    "He was a member of the b.0.0.g community and believed in individual freedoms much like many of us," another Boogaloo Boi wrote on Instagram. "Myself and many others have resigned ourselves to know that our own fates will be similar to Eric's. That one day people will come for us because we wish to live our own lives without their rule."

    "May his blood fuel the revolution," another Boogaloo Boi wrote on Facebook.

    The Boogaloo Bois are known for wearing Hawaiian T-shirts and for igloo imagery [....]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:35am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 7:44pm

    instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse

    What a bunch of idiots. Every one knows that if you want to instigate a civil war you have to break into some famous movie star's home, kill them all, and write Helter Skelter and Piggies on the walls in their blood.


    by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 7:50pm

    yeah, where's Vince Bugliosi when you need him? laugh


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:10pm

    JJ MacNabb on The Wolverine Watchmen

    The arrest affidavit is a quite a read. https://t.co/eJqc2RqyXS

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    The plot originated in early 2020. pic.twitter.com/mxtT8MTRBd

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    Police need to understand that these groups are not their friends. pic.twitter.com/3NUR0wJGHF

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    1) IEDs
    2) Facebook pic.twitter.com/W3zAxkrCep

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020


    "Just grab the bitch." pic.twitter.com/xpjII5pUUk

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    Facebook, again. pic.twitter.com/nuGgNzYT51

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    "Just cap her." pic.twitter.com/fnY6bUmJX8

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    That's a lot of coin. pic.twitter.com/3TLV2FWfwS

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    I'm too old for this. pic.twitter.com/O9SP6JJwtO

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    One of the defendants was active on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok as recently as yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KSm1iB5KOI

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    Those are the federal charges. Michigan has also charged 7 defendants under the Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act.

    The group's name Wolverine Watchmen.

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    Those names so far. pic.twitter.com/MGHLl0fCpL

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020


    Interestingly, Barry Croft lives in Delaware.

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    FWIW, I don't think this is over, in terms of arrests and indictments.

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 8, 2020

    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:04pm

    and whoa, don't tell JJ what words she can or cannot use to label these folks:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:09pm

    hey youse guys, can you believe it, for sure thought they were deer hunters like all the other outta towners come by:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:48pm

    Jon Voight? One shot?

    Imagine Meryl Streep sat this one out.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:24pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:35pm

    What Shane said! A MAJOR problem that I also see:

    Right now, on this a lot of journalism seems similar to like equating Al Qaeda with Hezbollah. It's almost pitiful.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:30pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:45pm

    possibly related Dagblog news thread

    THE FBI TEAM SENT TO ‘EXPLOIT’ PROTESTERS’ PHONES IN PORTLAND

    on Fri, 10/09/2020


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:50pm

    Great thread - what role *have* Russians played in all this unrest? Certainly a question to be dealt with in much depth.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:15am

    BREAKING: Two men arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor were Marine veterans https://t.co/o4vpqvX4uP pic.twitter.com/zb7cW8HUqr

    — Navy Times (@NavyTimes) October 10, 2020

    Interestingly similar to the Boogaloo cop killer at a BLM protest, Stephen Parshall case, as described in the NYTimes article on the Boogaloo Bois. He was ex-Navy and in the Army reserves.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:47pm

    p.s. not to mention similarities to Mr. Timothy McVeigh of Federal Bldg. bombing fame and regular on the gun show circuit...


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:22pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:15pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 7:02pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 7:34pm

    Pretty sure Bill Barr will help them out with the (il)legal part.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:23am

    Cross link to detailed info. about Brandon Bartells from Pasco, traveling protesting man, one month he's in Kenosha breaking curfew protesting the Blake shooting, next month he's in Portland with a van and chains purportedly pulling down statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt. Note that when he's in Portland that somehow a DHS agent has a photo of his van to give to police.

    Then note also at the same cross link the case of traveling Indiana protesting man Malik Fard Mohamad, who can afford a gun and ammunition but not an apt. in Portland, and who likes to smash museum windows, being noticed by a plainclothes FBI agent just hanging out in the crowd...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:48am

    Again, follow the money


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:22am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:24am

    (found retweeted by JJ MacNab)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 6:33pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 9:06pm

    On Boogaloo in Minneapolis, rioting & looting had started before they got there, and it's a waste of time to categorize then as right wing or left wing, most hate Trump, all hate cops and all love guns:

    2) The whole LW/RW narrative war going on my comments is kind of pointless. The vast majority of Boogs are RW, some are LW, but in situations where they have a common enemy (cops) or issue (guns) they work just fine together. Most hate Trump. All hate cops. All love guns.

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 24, 2020

    Further, this guy put up a thread reader app on all of her analysis of the case:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 9:35pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 9:23pm

    Latest Comments

    more