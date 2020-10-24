Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
As we get closer to Election Day, more reports of planned, executed, and nearly-executed violence at the hands of white supremacists keep barrelling in. Deeply insecure white people with weapons have been targeting everyone from Black church-goers and the governor of Michigan, to even their police enablers in Minneapolis. Now news has come that these thugs may have set their sights on Alicia Garza, one of the three Black women who founded the Black Lives Matter hashtag and corresponding movement.
On Friday, Garza revealed on Twitter that the FBI found her name on a list in the home of a man in Idaho who they recently arrested on weapons charges.
She was apparently one of other potential would-be targets of the unnamed culprit, who the FBI believes was working with white supremacist groups.
“I’m okay y’all, but this shit is not okay,” said Garza. “This is why the President is so dangerous.” She pointed to Trump’s ratcheting up of the kind of racist and gender-based violence that is already plaguing this year’s selections and is already putting the life of people like her life danger.
But the FBI are police, Federal police who investigate crimes.
They profile people a lot.
Then they watch what those people are doing, and in doing so they often straddle the line of investigating what might be considered thought crimes by trying to bait those who they stereotype into action.
They do stuff like take people's laptops after they catch them for something and check out all their thoughts.
In Black Lives Matter utopia don't need no stinking FBI federal cops? Defund or abolish? Local community would take care of such things. Certainly the Black Panthers had no fondness for them.
Why not just admit you want police but you want them to target the other tribe's bad guys but not your own?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 3:01pm
Oh look, just came up on my Twitter feed, I think on topic of what I see as a lot of problematic BLM hypocrisy as well as Trump admin hypocrisy:
Are you libertarian or are you not, BLM? Time to clarify. New president will want to know where you stand.He's for giving "police" a lot more funding, BTW.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 3:14pm