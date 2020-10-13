Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Added GOP to the lede - they griftedd long & hard
GOP is not even trying to hide their corruption anymore. They admitted to placing fake ballot box drops.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2020
Make sure you are dropping your ballot off in an official ballot box. I beg you.
PLEASE READ: California orders GOP to remove unofficial ballot boxes https://t.co/oXZPHeFXL6
Lie to voters, cheat the system, smear opponents and suppress the vote. It's the GOP's blueprint. They are anti-democracy.https://t.co/QccoXzbwih— Nathan Max (@natemax) October 13, 2020
People in GA waited in line 11 hrs today to vote. The GOP don’t want ppl to vote. The majority of US isn't in line with their views. But the jokes on them. There was a 41% increase in turnout compared to the first day of early voting in GA in 2016 #VoteThemAllOut #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/ECFFZ3YVrl— Helen Armstrong (@HelenArmstrong5) October 13, 2020
Federal prosecutors charged a far-right extremist in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during protests sparked by George Floyd's killing, authorities said Friday.
Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arrest Wednesday in San Antonio, according to a statement by federal prosecutors based in Minneapolis.
A pro-Trump writer at the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section published a convoluted column Thursday evening asserting that newly released text messages proved that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was involved in an alleged pay-for-play scheme with his dad and a Chinese energy company.
But just hours later, Wall Street Journal reporters published their own story that seemed to emphatically dismiss the opinion piece’s conclusions, saying a review of documents by the paper revealed “no role for Joe Biden.”
As you go to work today realize that millions of Americans would do anything to be in your shoes. We teamed up with news organizations across America to capture joblessness in 2020. Please take a few minutes to read. https://t.co/IHF3DV08ld— Marc Lacey (@marclacey) October 23, 2020
Most of the worst virus outbreaks in the U.S. right now are in rural areas.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 22, 2020
Earlier peaks saw the virus concentrated in cities and suburbs, but the current surge is hitting remote areas that often lack a hospital or other critical health care resources. https://t.co/V0zJhRtl4O
A "DOH!" reminder: a significant part of the population isn't into risking their health and their lives. If wishes were horses, beggars would ride; the coronavirus pandemic is real and you have to deal with it.
Excellent story by @bencasselman & @jimtankersley on why economic activity won't just come roaring back if you take off restrictions.
The virus is still the main constraint! https://t.co/sws3j8RwM0
Man arrested in Kannapolis, NC with van full of guns and explosives, researched killing Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/1nwJlUmnZS— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 22, 2020
After weeks of failing to offer a straight answer to the question of whether he'd support adding additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is testing out a new answer in advance of tonight's debate.https://t.co/n78tF3ph9V— reason (@reason) October 22, 2020
Redacted names in the Ghislaine Maxwell deposition are in the index https://t.co/HEqsl1bThN— Venture Capital (@kelly2277) October 22, 2020
An essay on the American Right by Corey Robin.
A Nigerian special police operation has become a gang
LAGOS, Nigeria — For years, the name SARS hung in the air here in Nigeria like a putrid fog. SARS, which stood for Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was supposed to be the elite Nigerian police unit dedicated to fighting crime, but it was really a moneymaking terror squad with no accountability. SARS was random, vicious, vilely extortionist. SARS officers would raid bars or stop buses on the road and arbitrarily arrest young men for such crimes as wearing their hair in dreadlocks, having tattoos, holding a nice phone or a laptop, driving a nice car. Then they would demand large amounts of money as “bail.”
The 20 U.S. cities and counties with the biggest police departments have paid over $2 billion since 2015 for alleged misconduct and civil rights violations, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
The payments have settled allegations of excessive force, wrongful detention and other abuses that sometimes stretch back decades and in extreme cases resulted in death or permanent injury.
New York City, the nation’s largest police department, has rung up more than $1.1 billion in payouts since 2015, followed by Chicago at about $253 million, according to data gathered by the Journal through public-records requests. Los Angeles County paid out more than $238 million since fiscal year 2015.
The killing of a coloured teenager in Johannesburg exposed the fraught state of race relations in South Africa—and how the racial hierarchies created by apartheid continue to plague the country
In South Africa, “coloured people feel invisible, neglected and, crucially, they feel they are not being seen because they are coloured,” @Eusebius writes. https://t.co/NT9rDPfulq
The idea that promoting mass employment in care occupations should be a big part of our industrial policy is quietly gaining steam. https://t.co/7MePybuilH— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 22, 2020
Time to start new thread on GOP Senate pile-on; rats..sinking...ship. The Republican Senate majority is imperiled, and the president is tweeting about 50 Cent.
Republicans chafe at Trump's closing message
“There’s just not any discipline. I mean the president’s got a great record to run on. But we don’t hear too much about it. And I just think that’s a mistake,” says Sen. Cornyn. @JamesArkin @meridithmcgraw https://t.co/syL9FCO4wO
BREAKING: U.S. government concludes Iran was behind threatening emails sent this week to Democratic voters, from @nakashimae @AmyEGardner @isaacstanbecker and @craigtimberg https://t.co/RKhCvu0TrE
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 5:23am
Trump's Secret Service boondoggle
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:11am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:37am
Wow2, DoJ sues Melania's asst?!
The whole govt is Trump's personal plaything
https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/your-tax-dollars-at-work-3/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:08am
$250m dark money in courts
Sen. Whitehouse explains:
https://www.exposedbycmd.org/2020/10/13/senator-whitehouse-calls-out-dar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:15pm
Rudy as Russian disinfo ally
(who gave him a private hard drive, if they did?
Another convenient active duty FBI agent?
Have seen this Netflix series - not terribly believable,
but has its audience)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:04pm
Match set game:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:16am
with a cherry on top!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:19am
Somehow The Deep State got to her. Even Rudy's circle is not safe! What's a Qanon to do? Kidnap some governors?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:10am
If we could stop 2nd Amendmenting our own feet for a New York second, maybe...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:54am
Trump's 2016 Egypt Bank xfer (thread)
Last minute cash for a broke campaign.
When will we ever see Trump's it his campaign's taxes?
That bought-and-paid for Supreme Court hasn't helped.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:16pm
"John Kelly" currently going viral on twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:04pm
Far from falling for his spin, NYT adding $100 million due the IRS to the the $421 million personally guaranteed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 7:48pm
Forbes sez: Donald Trump Has At Least $1 Billion In Debt, More Than Twice The Amount He Suggested
By Dan Alexander, Senior editor at Forbes, covering Donald Trump's business., Oct. 16
They be faux media now > this article could be more devastating to Drumpf than any Lincoln Project ridicule.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:53pm
Let's add Javanka's, since they work as a family team. Much of 666 and Toronto from the UAE (and prolly Saudis as well)?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:27pm
Once again we get these leaks that hint that things are so much worse than we've imagined. But none of these shits will go on the record with the whole unvarnished truth. I hope they all go down in history as the cowardly slime they are.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:17pm
Federal Judge Signals It’s Clear That Trump Tweet Intended to Declassify All Mueller Documents, Orders DOJ to Find Out
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Oct. 16
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:35am
Ghislaine's turn in the barrel
When/what comes out on Trump, or will Barr make sure she's suicides after slow boating this case?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:50am
Lev Parnas:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:26pm
Mark Meadows raking it in
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 3:00pm
Other stories and personal anecdotals just made me realize that this kind of cheating, whatever you want to call it, is going to be running rampant until we get covid under control.
A lot of the usual gatekeepers are not working at the office and they are not working full time. The IRS, for example, is in chaos.
Many who realize are taking advantage--why bother worrying what your books look like for 2019 or 2020 when the authorities are never ever going to have the staff to look at those years much less audit them. When they finally get back up to speed, they are just going to write off these years and move forward.
Those who enforce "the rules" are working at half speed at best, allover the world actually.
Comes to mind Trump's IRS case may have truly been on hold--his excuses are probably not a lie now anymore--there'd be nobody working on that case right now if NYTimes didn't.
Same here with Mark Meadows.
Office "staff" whose job is police this sort of thing are currently working at home, and have to deal with things like their kids around all day trying to learn remotely or depression or newly developed alchoholism, etc.
Another example of what is happening, at the other end of the income scale is graft of welfare or entitlement services, as I am sure the employees are swamped, give a damn if someone is cheating or breaking the rules and just rubber stamp everything (if you are a claimant and lucky.)
When government employees get back to full speed, especially state and local, the priority will surely be set by their bosses to: get money wherever you can. A prison sentence for a perp won't help the broken budgets.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 4:24pm
Iran disinfo?
(yeah, almost every story can be filed under GOP corruption now)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 4:58am
FinCEN plays partisan
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 11:31am
Fed Society SC self-dealing
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 1:38pm
And what did they stack the court with?
Plantation-era nostalgia
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 1:51pm
Judge Sullivan: "Time's up!"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 2:21pm
Judge: Trump assholishness not binding
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 12:05pm