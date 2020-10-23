Federal prosecutors charged a far-right extremist in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during protests sparked by George Floyd's killing, authorities said Friday.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arrest Wednesday in San Antonio, according to a statement by federal prosecutors based in Minneapolis.

Protesters, calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism, flooded the streets of Minneapolis and many other cities across America following the videotaped killing of Floyd on May 25.

Federal agents say they have seen tape that allegedly shows Hunter firing "13 rounds from an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building" on the night of May 28, according to a statement by federal prosecutors.

"At the time of the shooting there were other individuals believed to be looters still inside the building," the statement said. "Law enforcement recovered from the scene discharged rifle casings consistent with an AK-47 style firearm."

Hunter's association with the “Boogaloo Bois" was uncovered during an investigation of Steven Carrillo, a fellow “Boogaloo" member who has been charged with two murders in California, authorities said.