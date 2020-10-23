Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Federal prosecutors charged a far-right extremist in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during protests sparked by George Floyd's killing, authorities said Friday.
Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arrest Wednesday in San Antonio, according to a statement by federal prosecutors based in Minneapolis.
Protesters, calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism, flooded the streets of Minneapolis and many other cities across America following the videotaped killing of Floyd on May 25.
Federal agents say they have seen tape that allegedly shows Hunter firing "13 rounds from an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building" on the night of May 28, according to a statement by federal prosecutors.
"At the time of the shooting there were other individuals believed to be looters still inside the building," the statement said. "Law enforcement recovered from the scene discharged rifle casings consistent with an AK-47 style firearm."
Hunter's association with the “Boogaloo Bois" was uncovered during an investigation of Steven Carrillo, a fellow “Boogaloo" member who has been charged with two murders in California, authorities said.
The Star Tribune reports Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old from Boerne, Texas, allegedly fired an AK-47 at Minneapolis Police’s Third Precinct while yelling “Justice for George Floyd,” according to a federal complaint. The complaint also alleged that Hunter helped loot and set the precinct on fire. Hunter has been charged with one count of interstate travel to incite a riot for his role in sowing chaos during the initial protests surrounding Floyd’s death in late May.
The complaint, which included a sworn affidavit from the FBI, provides a detailed account of how the Boogaloo movement tried to capitalize on the George Floyd protests to incite more violence under the guise of the Black Lives Matter movement.
https://www.theroot.com/boogaloo-boy-charged-for-opening-fire-and-helping-set-m-1845467211
Link to the Star Tribune story
https://www.startribune.com/charges-boogaloo-bois-fired-on-mpls-precinct-shouted-justice-for-floyd/572843802/?refresh=true
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 7:49pm