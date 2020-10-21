Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING: U.S. government concludes Iran was behind threatening emails sent this week to Democratic voters, from @nakashimae @AmyEGardner @isaacstanbecker and @craigtimberg https://t.co/RKhCvu0TrE— Alan Sipress (@AlanSipress) October 21, 2020
A "DOH!" reminder: a significant part of the population isn't into risking their health and their lives. If wishes were horses, beggars would ride; the coronavirus pandemic is real and you have to deal with it.
Excellent story by @bencasselman & @jimtankersley on why economic activity won't just come roaring back if you take off restrictions.
The virus is still the main constraint! https://t.co/sws3j8RwM0
Man arrested in Kannapolis, NC with van full of guns and explosives, researched killing Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/1nwJlUmnZS— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 22, 2020
After weeks of failing to offer a straight answer to the question of whether he'd support adding additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is testing out a new answer in advance of tonight's debate.https://t.co/n78tF3ph9V— reason (@reason) October 22, 2020
Redacted names in the Ghislaine Maxwell deposition are in the index https://t.co/HEqsl1bThN— Venture Capital (@kelly2277) October 22, 2020
An essay on the American Right by Corey Robin.
A Nigerian special police operation has become a gang
LAGOS, Nigeria — For years, the name SARS hung in the air here in Nigeria like a putrid fog. SARS, which stood for Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was supposed to be the elite Nigerian police unit dedicated to fighting crime, but it was really a moneymaking terror squad with no accountability. SARS was random, vicious, vilely extortionist. SARS officers would raid bars or stop buses on the road and arbitrarily arrest young men for such crimes as wearing their hair in dreadlocks, having tattoos, holding a nice phone or a laptop, driving a nice car. Then they would demand large amounts of money as “bail.”
The 20 U.S. cities and counties with the biggest police departments have paid over $2 billion since 2015 for alleged misconduct and civil rights violations, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
The payments have settled allegations of excessive force, wrongful detention and other abuses that sometimes stretch back decades and in extreme cases resulted in death or permanent injury.
New York City, the nation’s largest police department, has rung up more than $1.1 billion in payouts since 2015, followed by Chicago at about $253 million, according to data gathered by the Journal through public-records requests. Los Angeles County paid out more than $238 million since fiscal year 2015.
The killing of a coloured teenager in Johannesburg exposed the fraught state of race relations in South Africa—and how the racial hierarchies created by apartheid continue to plague the country
In South Africa, “coloured people feel invisible, neglected and, crucially, they feel they are not being seen because they are coloured,” @Eusebius writes. https://t.co/NT9rDPfulq
The idea that promoting mass employment in care occupations should be a big part of our industrial policy is quietly gaining steam. https://t.co/7MePybuilH— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 22, 2020
Time to start new thread on GOP Senate pile-on; rats..sinking...ship. The Republican Senate majority is imperiled, and the president is tweeting about 50 Cent.
Republicans chafe at Trump's closing message
“There’s just not any discipline. I mean the president’s got a great record to run on. But we don’t hear too much about it. And I just think that’s a mistake,” says Sen. Cornyn. @JamesArkin @meridithmcgraw https://t.co/syL9FCO4wO
By Will Thorne @ Variety.com, Oct. 15
Patrisse Cullors is making a big step into the television business.
are they sure about that?
This is big. We have more followers than the @DNC and @GOP. https://t.co/nMVdV0FbjA— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 21, 2020
Bismarck School Board Digs Own Graves As COVID-19 Cases Soar Across North Dakota. The latest from the Flickertail Times. #ndpol #northdakota #covid19 https://t.co/BNefsxHRbl
TV preacher Pat Robertson says God told him that President Donald Trump will win reelection.
Oh, and the world’s going to end, probably via an asteroid strike.
“Without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson declared on “The 700 Club” on Tuesday, citing his conversation with the deity. “He’s going to win, that I think’s a given.”
not only that!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 7:34pm
^^^^IMPORTANT THIS IS ABOUT a JOINT DNI & FBI PRIMETIME press conference tonight just completed and according to CNN TV I am listening to right now, the press did not get a lot of notice because law enforcement are trying to let the American public know what they know ASAP. Which is not typical and CNN suggests that FBI appeared with DNI because DNI knows it has credibility problems. And they want to rectify that on the voting issue, the want the public to know how seriously they are taking this.
"I've never seen the FBI do a rushed press conference like this!" ~Evan Perez @ CNN TV just now to Anderson Cooper on his show just started.
Edit to add: Evan Perez is emphasizing that the main message is that the Iranians are simply trying to sow chaos as Russia has already tried to do in the past, with no preference for candidate, while Russia in the past had a preference for Trump. But activity that they are seeing now is almost exclusively Iranian with purpose of sowing chaos.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 7:57pm
Interesting that at same time there are anonymice at the White House bashing FBI Director Christopher Wray to WaPo:
and on CNN right now the panel is discussing comparing the difference in messages coming across from Wray and Ratcliffe in tonight's press conference; I.E., that Ratcliffe mentioned that the Iranians might be trying to hurt Trump and Wray took a totally different tack, the disinformation problem in general. Clearly most agree that Wray was there to give Ratcliff credibility that this was indeed an Iranian attempt at interference.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 8:15pm
no tweet from this guy yet since the 19th, I checked:
James Comey
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 8:30pm
The statement was made that Iran tried to harm Trump.
The fake messages threatened Democrats, how does that harm Trump?
Are people who feel that Trump who suppresses votes, think Trump should receive sympathy for having his Proud Boys used by a foreign power?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 6:19pm
Also she has this later cavaet in general which is good to keep in mind:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 6:42pm