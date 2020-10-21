Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
TV preacher Pat Robertson says God told him that President Donald Trump will win reelection.
Oh, and the world’s going to end, probably via an asteroid strike.
“Without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson declared on “The 700 Club” on Tuesday, citing his conversation with the deity. “He’s going to win, that I think’s a given.”
Despite God telling Robertson the election was in the bag, he urged his followers to vote anyway. However, Robertson didn’t exactly give them a great incentive for choosing Trump considering what supposedly happens during his second term.
Robertson said the inauguration would be followed by global strife, widespread “civic disobedience that will be mind-boggling” in the U.S. and at least two assassination attempts.
“The country will be torn apart,” Robertson said, then he went off on some biblical prophecy stuff, claiming there would be a period of war involving Israel, followed by at least five years of “extraordinary peace.”
After that, better book the next flight off the planet because that’s when it all goes kaboom.
“There’s going to be a great tribulation,” Robertson said, predicting an asteroid strike right down to the size of the space rock:
Comments
Prior predictions
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/pat-robertson-message-from-god-trump_n_5f8fb785c5b686eaaa0c5ca3
Pat Robertson is 90. The world ending soon for him could be correct even if Biden wins
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 9:20am
God telling Pat Robertson to run for president is proof that god is a terrible prankster.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 1:26pm
Did Pat predict Rudy & Borat?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 7:30pm
I don't like Borat. I don't think that he's showing people's hidden racism or anti-semitism. He's showing that people tend to be cooperative, to nominally follow leaders, aren't critical thinkers at least in the moment, and are easily manipulated. For example the "throw the jew down the well" sing along. Having set himself up as sort of leader he led them in a song. People in a sing along give very little thought to the words of the song. The just chant along without even thinking about what the words are or considering if they believe in the message. I doubt most people could tell you what the hymns were about after the church service. Borat could likely get them to sing "throw whitey down the well" just as easily. Or to get blacks to sing either. It wouldn't show that blacks are anti-semitic or hate whites or that whites are self loathing.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 9:25pm
Rudy rundown (they hate me for my freedumb!!!)
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2020-10-21/rudy-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 4:40am
As Seth Abramson notes, the sexual play can be explained away or has obvious holes (ignore pun). What's disturbing is how easy this so-called pro can be compromised in a hotel room, and how he's spent the last 4 years trying to compromise others, including the Ukraine stuff that ricocheted and the Hunter hard drive that looks totally weird and fake. ButPutin must love him so much - "how to act like a naive useful idiot so we get we want" - a live training manual in the works.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 1:35pm