Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: U.S. government concludes Iran was behind threatening emails sent this week to Democratic voters, from @nakashimae @AmyEGardner @isaacstanbecker and @craigtimberg https://t.co/RKhCvu0TrE— Alan Sipress (@AlanSipress) October 21, 2020
The idea that promoting mass employment in care occupations should be a big part of our industrial policy is quietly gaining steam. https://t.co/7MePybuilH— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 22, 2020
Time to start new thread on GOP Senate pile-on; rats..sinking...ship. The Republican Senate majority is imperiled, and the president is tweeting about 50 Cent.
Republicans chafe at Trump's closing message
“There’s just not any discipline. I mean the president’s got a great record to run on. But we don’t hear too much about it. And I just think that’s a mistake,” says Sen. Cornyn. @JamesArkin @meridithmcgraw https://t.co/syL9FCO4wO
BREAKING: U.S. government concludes Iran was behind threatening emails sent this week to Democratic voters, from @nakashimae @AmyEGardner @isaacstanbecker and @craigtimberg https://t.co/RKhCvu0TrE
By Will Thorne @ Variety.com, Oct. 15
Patrisse Cullors is making a big step into the television business.
are they sure about that?
This is big. We have more followers than the @DNC and @GOP. https://t.co/nMVdV0FbjA— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 21, 2020
Bismarck School Board Digs Own Graves As COVID-19 Cases Soar Across North Dakota. The latest from the Flickertail Times. #ndpol #northdakota #covid19 https://t.co/BNefsxHRbl
TV preacher Pat Robertson says God told him that President Donald Trump will win reelection.
Oh, and the world’s going to end, probably via an asteroid strike.
“Without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson declared on “The 700 Club” on Tuesday, citing his conversation with the deity. “He’s going to win, that I think’s a given.”
VOTE KANYE pic.twitter.com/sXrotfOHE3— ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2020
By Peter Kafka @ Vox.com, Oct. 20
The Massachusetts senator wants the attorney general to resign. She also wants him to sue Google.
NEWS —— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 20, 2020
Silicon Valley megadonors like Dustin Moskovitz have quietly unleashed a $100 million anti-Trump TV campaign.
It's a massive, last-minute play that is totally under the radar. The super PAC has raised $65 million in 45 days.
Exclusive here —>https://t.co/yitICtw5Ck
Looks like it's all free access to the articles! Get the lowdown on what psychologist types are currently thinking about you, your friends and your enemies...
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19
Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.
50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.
“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”
The Republican message that we turned the corner on COVID is an obvious lie
“We have had really pretty good uptake by a lot of folks in the Black community with masking and social distancing,” Dobbs said on a call with reporters last week. “… And I just want to say that I think big parts of the white community, especially in areas that maybe weren’t as hard-affected [this summer], have not been as compliant or engaged actively with social distancing and masking. And I think that does make a difference.”
By Ryhs Blakely, Science Correspondent @ TheTimes.co.uk, Oct. 20 (free access link; with graph)
Millennials in democracies throughout the world are more disillusioned with their system of government than any young generation in living memory, a study has found.
A survey of nearly five million people showed that those in their 20s and 30s, born between 1981 and 1996, had less faith in democratic institutions than their parents or grandparents did at the same stage of life.
“Never Trumpers” are key to Biden’s Lead... This group of Republicans currently voting for Biden account for 4% of all voters nationwide. If they were voting for President Trump instead, the race would be dead even. #Elections 2020 https://t.co/rJFVlUapcw via @politicaliq— Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) October 19, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
not only that!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 7:34pm
^^^^IMPORTANT THIS IS ABOUT a JOINT DNI & FBI PRIMETIME press conference tonight just completed and according to CNN TV I am listening to right now, the press did not get a lot of notice because law enforcement are trying to let the American public know what they know ASAP. Which is not typical and CNN suggests that FBI appeared with DNI because DNI knows it has credibility problems. And they want to rectify that on the voting issue, the want the public to know how seriously they are taking this.
"I've never seen the FBI do a rushed press conference like this!" ~Evan Perez @ CNN TV just now to Anderson Cooper on his show just started.
Edit to add: Evan Perez is emphasizing that the main message is that the Iranians are simply trying to sow chaos as Russia has already tried to do in the past, with no preference for candidate, while Russia in the past had a preference for Trump. But activity that they are seeing now is almost exclusively Iranian with purpose of sowing chaos.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 7:57pm
Interesting that at same time there are anonymice at the White House bashing FBI Director Christopher Wray to WaPo:
and on CNN right now the panel is discussing comparing the difference in messages coming across from Wray and Ratcliffe in tonight's press conference; I.E., that Ratcliffe mentioned that the Iranians might be trying to hurt Trump and Wray took a totally different tack, the disinformation problem in general. Clearly most agree that Wray was there to give Ratcliff credibility that this was indeed an Iranian attempt at interference.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 8:15pm
no tweet from this guy yet since the 19th, I checked:
James Comey
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 8:30pm
The statement was made that Iran tried to harm Trump.
The fake messages threatened Democrats, how does that harm Trump?
Are people who feel that Trump who suppresses votes, think Trump should receive sympathy for having his Proud Boys used by a foreign power?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 9:05pm