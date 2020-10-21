Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Will Thorne @ Variety.com, Oct. 15
Patrisse Cullors is making a big step into the television business.
The co-founder of Black Lives Matter has signed her first over overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Characterized as multi-year and wide-ranging, the pact will see Cullors develop and produce original programming across all platforms, including broadcast, cable and streaming.
Cullors’ agreement encompasses [....]
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 6:38pm