Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NEWS —— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 20, 2020
Silicon Valley megadonors like Dustin Moskovitz have quietly unleashed a $100 million anti-Trump TV campaign.
It's a massive, last-minute play that is totally under the radar. The super PAC has raised $65 million in 45 days.
Exclusive here —>https://t.co/yitICtw5Ck
VOTE KANYE pic.twitter.com/sXrotfOHE3— ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2020
By Peter Kafka @ Vox.com, Oct. 20
The Massachusetts senator wants the attorney general to resign. She also wants him to sue Google.
NEWS —— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 20, 2020
Silicon Valley megadonors like Dustin Moskovitz have quietly unleashed a $100 million anti-Trump TV campaign.
It's a massive, last-minute play that is totally under the radar. The super PAC has raised $65 million in 45 days.
Exclusive here —>https://t.co/yitICtw5Ck
Looks like it's all free access to the articles! Get the lowdown on what psychologist types are currently thinking about you, your friends and your enemies...
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19
Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.
50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.
“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”
The Republican message that we turned the corner on COVID is an obvious lie
“We have had really pretty good uptake by a lot of folks in the Black community with masking and social distancing,” Dobbs said on a call with reporters last week. “… And I just want to say that I think big parts of the white community, especially in areas that maybe weren’t as hard-affected [this summer], have not been as compliant or engaged actively with social distancing and masking. And I think that does make a difference.”
By Ryhs Blakely, Science Correspondent @ TheTimes.co.uk, Oct. 20 (free access link; with graph)
Millennials in democracies throughout the world are more disillusioned with their system of government than any young generation in living memory, a study has found.
A survey of nearly five million people showed that those in their 20s and 30s, born between 1981 and 1996, had less faith in democratic institutions than their parents or grandparents did at the same stage of life.
“Never Trumpers” are key to Biden’s Lead... This group of Republicans currently voting for Biden account for 4% of all voters nationwide. If they were voting for President Trump instead, the race would be dead even. #Elections 2020 https://t.co/rJFVlUapcw via @politicaliq— Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) October 19, 2020
By Spencer S. Hsu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 18
A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.
There have been 576 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, with at least 191 involving domestic and/or juvenile victims.— MassShootingTracker (@massshootingtrk) October 19, 2020
The latest in Chicago, Illinois:https://t.co/gvzhsGHzqr
American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say U.S. agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.
The extent of the Syrian government’s crimes against humanity is being revealed one witness at a time, FP’s @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/r4WN6nCwVJ— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) October 20, 2020
Senate GOP cringing at ongoing stimulus talks between Pelosi and Trump administration— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2020
Thune: "We’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes"
RonJohn: "Way too high"
Toomey: “It would divide Republicans https://t.co/B0liCJiN6b@marianne_levine
October 19, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
especially interesting because it is against the conventional wisdom that voters have all made up their minds by now:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:33pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 2:07am