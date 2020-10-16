Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. https://t.co/mRwUbX3eN0— CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2020
VOTE KANYE pic.twitter.com/sXrotfOHE3— ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2020
By Peter Kafka @ Vox.com, Oct. 20
The Massachusetts senator wants the attorney general to resign. She also wants him to sue Google.
NEWS —— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 20, 2020
Silicon Valley megadonors like Dustin Moskovitz have quietly unleashed a $100 million anti-Trump TV campaign.
It's a massive, last-minute play that is totally under the radar. The super PAC has raised $65 million in 45 days.
Exclusive here —>https://t.co/yitICtw5Ck
Looks like it's all free access to the articles! Get the lowdown on what psychologist types are currently thinking about you, your friends and your enemies...
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19
Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.
50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.
“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”
The Republican message that we turned the corner on COVID is an obvious lie
“We have had really pretty good uptake by a lot of folks in the Black community with masking and social distancing,” Dobbs said on a call with reporters last week. “… And I just want to say that I think big parts of the white community, especially in areas that maybe weren’t as hard-affected [this summer], have not been as compliant or engaged actively with social distancing and masking. And I think that does make a difference.”
By Ryhs Blakely, Science Correspondent @ TheTimes.co.uk, Oct. 20 (free access link; with graph)
Millennials in democracies throughout the world are more disillusioned with their system of government than any young generation in living memory, a study has found.
A survey of nearly five million people showed that those in their 20s and 30s, born between 1981 and 1996, had less faith in democratic institutions than their parents or grandparents did at the same stage of life.
“Never Trumpers” are key to Biden’s Lead... This group of Republicans currently voting for Biden account for 4% of all voters nationwide. If they were voting for President Trump instead, the race would be dead even. #Elections 2020 https://t.co/rJFVlUapcw via @politicaliq— Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) October 19, 2020
By Spencer S. Hsu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 18
A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.
There have been 576 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, with at least 191 involving domestic and/or juvenile victims.— MassShootingTracker (@massshootingtrk) October 19, 2020
The latest in Chicago, Illinois:https://t.co/gvzhsGHzqr
American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say U.S. agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.
The extent of the Syrian government’s crimes against humanity is being revealed one witness at a time, FP’s @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/r4WN6nCwVJ— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) October 20, 2020
Senate GOP cringing at ongoing stimulus talks between Pelosi and Trump administration— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2020
Thune: "We’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes"
RonJohn: "Way too high"
Toomey: “It would divide Republicans https://t.co/B0liCJiN6b@marianne_levine
October 19, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:09pm
So does the above and below together mean that the U.S. Surgeon General has gone rogue?????
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:54pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:46pm
much more on his thread...
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 10:19pm
Should have been posted on the international thread, oh well.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:21am
Should've been posted on the "Covid - watch the fuck out" thread. Unfortunately all the politics keeps us distracted, so there's times 0 Covid news is being posted for days. That's how effective deflection is, and has been for 4 years.
[Feel free to add under From the Readers for better longevity, tho I recommend combining domestic and int'l for now]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:14am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:47am
Birx, Fauci & Redfield: about to become the 3 MUTINEERS!
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:56am
comes to mind the Surgeon General may already be doing likewise, see upthread on his testing-promoting activities in Wisconsin.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:04am
Bunker beds - I hear calling the wife and kids together down under about this time is usually expected. (Hitler wasn't a family man, aside from a quick shotgun wedding, but Goebbels und Frau set the example for the Jugend.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 6:29am
Butthole Surfers fans
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 6:41am
The Guardian tries out the tablodi headline thing with 'Captain Covid'. What I am thinking: if he's infected, it's a secret plot to spray clouds of virus over each and everyone of their heads.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 1:33pm
The thing I can't get out of my mind is that Trump is risking putting a lot of avid supporters at risk for coming down with bad Covid symptoms right around election day. And more and more it's looking to most polling and election forecasters that he only has any chance of winning if those supporters plan to vote in person. And that they are betting on high turnout on both sides and most experts expect that as well. But if enough of his in the crucial swing states come down with bad Covid symptoms exactly when they were planning to vote?....
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 6:55pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:48pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 10:18pm
today's stats:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 11:39pm