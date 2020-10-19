Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Mario Buelna, a healthy 28-year-old father, caught a fever and started having trouble breathing in June. He soon tested positive for COVID-19. Weeks later, after what had seemed like a recovery, he felt weak and started vomiting. At 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, he passed out on the floor of his home in Mesa, Arizona. ... diagnosis – type 1 diabetes – stunned and frightened him. He had no history of the disease. .. “COVID could be causing diabetes from scratch,” said Dr. Francesco Rubino, a diabetes researcher and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London. ...
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:51am
The smoking thing again-found retweeted today by epidemiologist Prof. Balloux Dir. of U College London Genetics Institute (even tho his home page says he's taking a break)
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 5:56pm
Active smokers may be smoking ouside, alone more, less exposure time indoors....? If it's the smoke, then second hand smoke, family members, should also be positively affected? Tobacco companies offering research funding?
by NCD on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 6:17pm
Nicotine is a pesticide.
by EmmaZahn on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 8:10pm
“We just don’t know what’s happening in our bodies”: Covid-19 long-haulers are still suffering
The terrible uncertainty of symptoms that persist for months and months.
By Lois Parshley Oct 20 @ Vox.com
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:38pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:43pm