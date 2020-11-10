Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary surge of money pouring into Democrats’ campaigns.
By Maggie Astor, Shane Goldmacher & Trip Gabriel @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 11
Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.
From South Carolina to Maine to Arizona, anger at President Trump and his Republican allies has fueled a steady flow of cash to Democratic challengers all year. But Senate Republicans’ pledge to quickly replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, despite their blockade of President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016, has enraged the Democratic base, and donations have surged to extraordinary levels.
Mr. Harrison’s fund-raising haul heightens the stakes of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings that Mr. Graham will begin overseeing on Monday as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee [....]
Across the map, the Republican Party is mounting expensive defenses of seats it once thought were safe, stretching its resources to hold on to a Senate majority that it hopes will check the power of Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, if he wins in November. Polls show Mr. Biden with a consistent lead, and Republicans are growing increasingly worried about the possibility of unified Democratic control of Washington in 2021 [....]
