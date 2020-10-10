Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19
Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.
50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.
“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”
The Republican message that we turned the corner on COVID is an obvious lie
“We have had really pretty good uptake by a lot of folks in the Black community with masking and social distancing,” Dobbs said on a call with reporters last week. “… And I just want to say that I think big parts of the white community, especially in areas that maybe weren’t as hard-affected [this summer], have not been as compliant or engaged actively with social distancing and masking. And I think that does make a difference.”
By Ryhs Blakely, Science Correspondent @ TheTimes.co.uk, Oct. 20 (free access link; with graph)
Millennials in democracies throughout the world are more disillusioned with their system of government than any young generation in living memory, a study has found.
A survey of nearly five million people showed that those in their 20s and 30s, born between 1981 and 1996, had less faith in democratic institutions than their parents or grandparents did at the same stage of life.
“Never Trumpers” are key to Biden’s Lead... This group of Republicans currently voting for Biden account for 4% of all voters nationwide. If they were voting for President Trump instead, the race would be dead even. #Elections 2020 https://t.co/rJFVlUapcw via @politicaliq— Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) October 19, 2020
By Spencer S. Hsu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 18
A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.
There have been 576 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, with at least 191 involving domestic and/or juvenile victims.— MassShootingTracker (@massshootingtrk) October 19, 2020
The latest in Chicago, Illinois:https://t.co/gvzhsGHzqr
American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say U.S. agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.
The extent of the Syrian government’s crimes against humanity is being revealed one witness at a time, FP’s @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/r4WN6nCwVJ— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) October 20, 2020
Senate GOP cringing at ongoing stimulus talks between Pelosi and Trump administration— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2020
Thune: "We’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes"
RonJohn: "Way too high"
Toomey: “It would divide Republicans https://t.co/B0liCJiN6b@marianne_levine
October 19, 2020
A rapper known as Nuke Bizzle was charged with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in unemployment benefits after he bragged about the scheme in a music video, federal prosecutors said https://t.co/frBPcDg3JJ— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) October 19, 2020
Mario Buelna, a healthy 28-year-old father, caught a fever and started having trouble breathing in June. He soon tested positive for COVID-19. Weeks later, after what had seemed like a recovery, he felt weak and started vomiting. At 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, he passed out on the floor of his home in Mesa, Arizona. ... diagnosis – type 1 diabetes – stunned and frightened him. He had no history of the disease. .. “COVID could be causing diabetes from scratch,” said Dr. Francesco Rubino, a diabetes researcher and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London. ...
“If TikTok is saved, you can thank me,” Graham said in August
By Makena Kelly @ TheVerge.com, Oct. 17
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) reelection campaign as his company closed in on a coveted position as TikTok’s US technology partner.
Comments
This rumor is trending on Twitter under SDNY
Edit to add Jon Cooper on Twitter: #TeamJoe. Formerly Chair of @TheDemCoalition, National Finance Chair for Draft Biden 2016; Long Island Campaign Chair for @BarackObama
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:07pm
More rumor mongering from Jon Cooper along the lines of "breaking point, it's the Covid. stupids"
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:19pm
Trump @ 42% approval 2yrs already - flat line. Rats may scurry but they don't run that fast.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:42pm
As the old song goes:
"I beg your pardon, I gave you Covid in the Rose Garden."
by moat on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:08pm
Or as Dylan sang, "You Covid your way, I'll Covid mine"
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:51pm
Hmmmm, 13 minutes ago:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:08pm
You're the boss, no probs about the editing, BUT myself, I think news about viral rumors IS news. Thas why I put a question mark.
Is an interesting meta issue in itself.
I spose I could have added Viral Rumor: along with question mark to make it clearer?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:54pm
Further on the meta of it: why is Jon Cooper and JewishNewsUSA doing this? Is anyone behind it? Is the Biden campaign okay with pushing this rumor? Will SDNY put out an acknowledgment even in form of denial, or just ignore it? Etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:59pm
Cooper's back, so maybe just got too excited...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:44pm
he tweeted two and three hours ago, but one of them Twitter censored!
If you go to his feed you see one this way only
if you click through on it to it, only then do you see it with their warning above it
Flaw in Twitter's system noted: BUT when you copy the embed code, the warning does not come along! So it can indeed be perpetuated.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:08pm
Would certainly easily buy the part of the story that Melania is threatening to exit the White House after hearing that leaked recording of how cynical she is about the first lady job and how disgusted she sounded about having to play the role. Now she's in quarantine with Covid. We were told mild symptoms but don't really know since then, probably having to deprive herself of seeing her son who, tho negative, we were told, also probably has to quarantine from other humans.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:35pm
Twitter suspends "Jon Cooper tweets" for "spam and platform manipulation" and, before that, "jewishnewsusa":
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:51pm
The @JewishNewsUSA account has been suspended for some unknown reason.
https://mobile.twitter.com/jewishnewsusa?lang=en
Jon Cooper's tweet has been deleted.
https://mobile.twitter.com/joncoopertweets/status/1314967961342537728?s=20
by Alexander Reagan (not verified) on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 6:05pm
we got it (see above) BUT THANK YOU for debunking work, appreciated
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:16pm
Ok, here's Trump family troubles gossip the old-fashioned way: anonymous sources related to Don Jr. to Gabriel Sherman @ Vanity Fair:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:19pm
Comes to mind that, too, is a family tradition! Back in the 80's The Donald used to call up Page Six at the NYPost, pretend he was someone else, and give them all the poop he wanted to see in print.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:26pm
Somebody close is leaking about crazy behavior all over the place, including apparently to the NYT:
(I found retweeted by Rick Wilson here but don't have a story link for the excerpt)
top reply to Mariotti, just for one of many illustrations:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:47pm
Here's a tweet with link to the article with the Superman shirt story, it's by Karni & Haberman, filed @ 7:04 pm today Trump Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving Walter Reed
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:53pm
P.S. Superman T-shirt story gone viral now That was quick, less than 1 1/2 hrs. after the story was published. Can only imagine Facebook etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:19pm
https://www.inquisitr.com/6326918/donald-trump-quit-election-resigning/
by Orion on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:32pm
Oh yes, put Ivanka on the ticket, please.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:50pm
An interesting line of speculation but depends a lot upon the idea that there would be agents interested in protecting him once he did not have the power to hurt them.
by moat on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:31pm
...“He’s going to kill himself,” one adviser said...
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 11:55pm
I read this, really does sound like chaos, there is nothing like a campaign plan going on, nobody can control him or knows what he is thinking. They're all just flying by seat of pants (why they are making mistakes like w/Fauci ad?) Seems almost like he's not consulting anyone but rather is on a tear to start working on his "bucket list", that he doesn't care whether what he does helps or hurts, its' all just like the Sinatra song "I gotta be me". Like maybe it's his last chance to "be Trump" and if he follows his bliss, maybe a miracle will happen and reverse things, you never know, after all, he's got coronavirus and he feels great, that's a miracle to him already:
It fits that when he was at Walter Reed he mostly worked on all the old grievances, a list of enemies and cases against them and once out started screaming how Barr & Pompeo et. al. were negligent in not pursuing it. That's "bucket list" behavior, making a list, what's important to him.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 2:03am
still just flying high on the "i gotta be me" thing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:29am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:53pm
flying higher than a kite, probably partly steroids and the rest from the non-stop fan club rallies where he gets the cheers he craves for rambling idiocy, he directly "ats" Maggie Haberman on Twitter, like sending a postcard back in the old days. i.e. "having so much fun, wish you were here"
Makes clear he doesn't really like being president, but he just loves his version of a campaign trail. Imagines himself America's top motivational speaker. Except his message is like video gaming role play (which he doesn't realize because he has no knowledge of same)--white hats vs. black hats, make up stories to fit, attack the other guy with nicknames and stories and shit.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:46am
Channeling Thelma & Louise? Village People style?
One can only hope
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 5:26am
Or Jonestown, maybe.
Let's all gather around the punch bowl.
by moat on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 11:04am
Still, it needs to be all about him.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 11:15am
Makes me think how he may want them all to cry for him. Ugh, it's almost like civil war would be better than having him and his fans rallying and protesting all the time after Jan. At all the courthouses where cases against him are? We should be so lucky if he is willing to go into exile in January-I think not.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:20pm
Meanwhile, FWIW Pat Robertson is predicting end times IF HE WINS! Oh boy.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:30pm
Ice Cube said that Trump was adding Cube's Contract With Black America to Trump's two page Platinum Plan for Black America.
Im reminded that Jim Brown and Ray Lewis took their plan for aiding the Black community to Trump.That went well
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:39pm
Straight Outta Cowtown
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 3:35pm
At the rate he is going, he could pass away while performing at a rally. It is stressful putting out that much energy just as the drugs kick in.
The fans in the front row will catch him as he comes barreling off the stage.
by moat on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:30pm
completely going for the "I gotta be me" drama
President Trump walked out of an interview with 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl on Tuesday, CNN reports
@ Twitter headlines
On Tuesday, after reportedly walking out of an interview with the 60 Minutes host, President Trump Tweeted that Stahl was “not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” and added, “Much more to come.” According to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, the Tweet happened after Trump “abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes.”
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 6:07pm
In that instance, he could have been realizing he was on the edge of a big burn between what he had in the tank and what was required from him.
He has a funny way of pulling out that is not evident in his excesses in other places.
Not self awareness per se; More of a regulating valve of some kind known only to him.
by moat on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 7:56pm
yes, it's looking like you might be right as reports have changed he's going to post it now himself or something who knows. I am embarrassed sometimes that I have interest, ridiculous in a way that we get so into psychoanalyzing his every move. At same time, I think you are right that he could also keel over any minute, so that would be like missing the Hindenberg explosion. Remember back in the days when if pols were too narcissistic they lost elections because they didn't pander to voters but only themselves? His psychological sickness is a draw, there's no way getting around the interest.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 8:22pm
here it is for the umpteenth time--only looking for ratings as an entertainer, zero concept of it as a job where anything real is accomplished
The role he played in The Apprentice was totally out of character, judging who had capability of getting things done and who couldn't. He could care less about such things. A star at telling stories to rave reviews (note used "BOFFO" in tweet above to Haberman) that's what he's always wanted to be. Before presidency, it was the same thing when appearing on talk shows like Howard Stern: say and do outrageous things that get attention.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 8:51pm