Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
By Ryhs Blakely, Science Correspondent @ TheTimes.co.uk, Oct. 20 (free access link; with graph)
Millennials in democracies throughout the world are more disillusioned with their system of government than any young generation in living memory, a study has found.
A survey of nearly five million people showed that those in their 20s and 30s, born between 1981 and 1996, had less faith in democratic institutions than their parents or grandparents did at the same stage of life.
“Never Trumpers” are key to Biden’s Lead... This group of Republicans currently voting for Biden account for 4% of all voters nationwide. If they were voting for President Trump instead, the race would be dead even. #Elections 2020 https://t.co/rJFVlUapcw via @politicaliq— Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) October 19, 2020
By Spencer S. Hsu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 18
A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.
There have been 576 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, with at least 191 involving domestic and/or juvenile victims.— MassShootingTracker (@massshootingtrk) October 19, 2020
The latest in Chicago, Illinois:https://t.co/gvzhsGHzqr
American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say U.S. agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.
The extent of the Syrian government’s crimes against humanity is being revealed one witness at a time, FP’s @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/r4WN6nCwVJ— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) October 20, 2020
Senate GOP cringing at ongoing stimulus talks between Pelosi and Trump administration— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2020
Thune: "We’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes"
RonJohn: "Way too high"
Toomey: “It would divide Republicans https://t.co/B0liCJiN6b@marianne_levine
October 19, 2020
A rapper known as Nuke Bizzle was charged with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in unemployment benefits after he bragged about the scheme in a music video, federal prosecutors said https://t.co/frBPcDg3JJ— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) October 19, 2020
Mario Buelna, a healthy 28-year-old father, caught a fever and started having trouble breathing in June. He soon tested positive for COVID-19. Weeks later, after what had seemed like a recovery, he felt weak and started vomiting. At 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, he passed out on the floor of his home in Mesa, Arizona. ... diagnosis – type 1 diabetes – stunned and frightened him. He had no history of the disease. .. “COVID could be causing diabetes from scratch,” said Dr. Francesco Rubino, a diabetes researcher and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London. ...
“If TikTok is saved, you can thank me,” Graham said in August
By Makena Kelly @ TheVerge.com, Oct. 17
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) reelection campaign as his company closed in on a coveted position as TikTok’s US technology partner.
Burkina Faso once looked like a success story for U.S. military aid. But now it’s contending with a growing insurgency, an unfolding humanitarian crisis — and a security force targeting civilians.
Amazing reporting by @daveyalba & @jacknicas about how the collapse of local news reporting (thanks Google!) has created an opening for that space to be filled by a network of rightwing propaganda web sites that masquerade as news sites. https://t.co/hn29RTOl6D
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
This rumor is trending on Twitter under SDNY
Edit to add Jon Cooper on Twitter: #TeamJoe. Formerly Chair of @TheDemCoalition, National Finance Chair for Draft Biden 2016; Long Island Campaign Chair for @BarackObama
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:07pm
More rumor mongering from Jon Cooper along the lines of "breaking point, it's the Covid. stupids"
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:19pm
Trump @ 42% approval 2yrs already - flat line. Rats may scurry but they don't run that fast.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:42pm
As the old song goes:
"I beg your pardon, I gave you Covid in the Rose Garden."
by moat on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:08pm
Or as Dylan sang, "You Covid your way, I'll Covid mine"
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:51pm
Hmmmm, 13 minutes ago:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:08pm
You're the boss, no probs about the editing, BUT myself, I think news about viral rumors IS news. Thas why I put a question mark.
Is an interesting meta issue in itself.
I spose I could have added Viral Rumor: along with question mark to make it clearer?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:54pm
Further on the meta of it: why is Jon Cooper and JewishNewsUSA doing this? Is anyone behind it? Is the Biden campaign okay with pushing this rumor? Will SDNY put out an acknowledgment even in form of denial, or just ignore it? Etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:59pm
Cooper's back, so maybe just got too excited...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:44pm
he tweeted two and three hours ago, but one of them Twitter censored!
If you go to his feed you see one this way only
if you click through on it to it, only then do you see it with their warning above it
Flaw in Twitter's system noted: BUT when you copy the embed code, the warning does not come along! So it can indeed be perpetuated.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:08pm
Would certainly easily buy the part of the story that Melania is threatening to exit the White House after hearing that leaked recording of how cynical she is about the first lady job and how disgusted she sounded about having to play the role. Now she's in quarantine with Covid. We were told mild symptoms but don't really know since then, probably having to deprive herself of seeing her son who, tho negative, we were told, also probably has to quarantine from other humans.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:35pm
Twitter suspends "Jon Cooper tweets" for "spam and platform manipulation" and, before that, "jewishnewsusa":
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:51pm
The @JewishNewsUSA account has been suspended for some unknown reason.
https://mobile.twitter.com/jewishnewsusa?lang=en
Jon Cooper's tweet has been deleted.
https://mobile.twitter.com/joncoopertweets/status/1314967961342537728?s=20
by Alexander Reagan (not verified) on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 6:05pm
we got it (see above) BUT THANK YOU for debunking work, appreciated
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:16pm
Ok, here's Trump family troubles gossip the old-fashioned way: anonymous sources related to Don Jr. to Gabriel Sherman @ Vanity Fair:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:19pm
Comes to mind that, too, is a family tradition! Back in the 80's The Donald used to call up Page Six at the NYPost, pretend he was someone else, and give them all the poop he wanted to see in print.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:26pm
Somebody close is leaking about crazy behavior all over the place, including apparently to the NYT:
(I found retweeted by Rick Wilson here but don't have a story link for the excerpt)
top reply to Mariotti, just for one of many illustrations:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:47pm
Here's a tweet with link to the article with the Superman shirt story, it's by Karni & Haberman, filed @ 7:04 pm today Trump Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving Walter Reed
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:53pm
P.S. Superman T-shirt story gone viral now That was quick, less than 1 1/2 hrs. after the story was published. Can only imagine Facebook etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:19pm
https://www.inquisitr.com/6326918/donald-trump-quit-election-resigning/
by Orion on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:32pm
Oh yes, put Ivanka on the ticket, please.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:50pm
An interesting line of speculation but depends a lot upon the idea that there would be agents interested in protecting him once he did not have the power to hurt them.
by moat on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:31pm
...“He’s going to kill himself,” one adviser said...
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 11:55pm
I read this, really does sound like chaos, there is nothing like a campaign plan going on, nobody can control him or knows what he is thinking. They're all just flying by seat of pants (why they are making mistakes like w/Fauci ad?) Seems almost like he's not consulting anyone but rather is on a tear to start working on his "bucket list", that he doesn't care whether what he does helps or hurts, its' all just like the Sinatra song "I gotta be me". Like maybe it's his last chance to "be Trump" and if he follows his bliss, maybe a miracle will happen and reverse things, you never know, after all, he's got coronavirus and he feels great, that's a miracle to him already:
It fits that when he was at Walter Reed he mostly worked on all the old grievances, a list of enemies and cases against them and once out started screaming how Barr & Pompeo et. al. were negligent in not pursuing it. That's "bucket list" behavior, making a list, what's important to him.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 2:03am
still just flying high on the "i gotta be me" thing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:29am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:53pm
flying higher than a kite, probably partly steroids and the rest from the non-stop fan club rallies where he gets the cheers he craves for rambling idiocy, he directly "ats" Maggie Haberman on Twitter, like sending a postcard back in the old days. i.e. "having so much fun, wish you were here"
Makes clear he doesn't really like being president, but he just loves his version of a campaign trail. Imagines himself America's top motivational speaker. Except his message is like video gaming role play (which he doesn't realize because he has no knowledge of same)--white hats vs. black hats, make up stories to fit, attack the other guy with nicknames and stories and shit.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:46am
Channeling Thelma & Louise? Village People style?
One can only hope
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 5:26am